Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Who's ready for some takeout? Well, you're going to have to be.
Who's ready for some takeout? Well, you're going to have to be.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Greater Phoenix Restaurants Open for Takeout, Curbside, or Delivery

Lauren Cusimano | March 18, 2020 | 2:52pm
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in the city of Phoenix are closed to the public. Announcements for shuttered dining space began on Sunday, March 15, and throughout the week, a multitude of restaurants have switched to takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery models — some eateries offering to-go orders and delivery options like DoorDash for the first time.

Below is a running list of Phoenix-area restaurants shifting services because of the coronavirus — with a promo code or two thrown in. We do recommend verifying information with individual restaurants since the situation is constantly changing. Happy ordering.

Angry Crab Shack

Multiple Locations


All locations of Angry Crab Shack are offering curbside pickup and delivery within a five-mile radius.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

Multiple Locations


Both sites of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. are now pickup-only establishments. Both locations of the craft brewery and gastropub are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Across the Pond

4236 North Central Avenue, #101
602-296-5629


Across the Pond is transitioning to takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount doesn't apply to delivery.

Azteca Kitchen & Bakery

416 North Seventh Avenue
602-253-5864


Azteca Kitchen & Bakery is offering its entire menu as to-go orders only.

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road
480-946-1062


Blue Clover Distillery is offering its entire menu for delivery on Postmates.

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is offering to-go orders for the first time.
The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is offering to-go orders for the first time.
Chris Malloy

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

108 East Pierce Street, #2051
602-267-1266


The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is offering takeout orders (for the first time) during its regular business hours.

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 East Osborn Road
602-283-4947


Chestnut is offering its entire menu for curbside pickup.

The Churchill

901 North First Street


The Churchill courtyard is closed, yet individual restaurants like Freak Brothers Pizza, Commander Hamburger, Foxy Fruit Bowls, and Provecho will have kitchens open and available for curbside pickup and delivery.

Churn

5223 North Central Avenue
602-279-8024


Churn has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.

Citizen Public House

7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale
480-398-4208


Citizen Public House is offering its menu through curbside pickups and to-go orders only.

Clever Koi

4236 North Central Avenue, #100
602-222-3474


Clever Koi is offering takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options only. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount does not apply to delivery.

The Coronado PHX

2201 North Seventh Street
602-252-1322


The Coronado PHX is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (for now) for takeout only.

Cocina 10 at Crescent Ballroom has burritos wrapped and ready to go.
Cocina 10 at Crescent Ballroom has burritos wrapped and ready to go.
Michelle Sasonov

Cocina 10

308 North Second Avenue
602-716-2222


The Crescent Ballroom kitchen is offering takeout orders made via phone or online from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Earth Plant Based Cuisine

1325 Grand Avenue
480-465-2110


Earth Plant Based Cuisine is offering delivery is now offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Federal Pizza

5210 North Central Avenue
602-795-2520


Federal Pizza has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.

Fellow Osteria

1455 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale
480-207-1864


Fellow Osteria is transitioning to takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount doesn't apply to delivery.

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations


All 21 locations of Fired Pie are offering a date night to-go deal for $20 using promo code DATE, or two pepperoni or cheese pizzas for $10 using promo code PEPP. Both deals are available for online ordering and pickup.

FnB

7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale
480-284-4777


FnB is offering to-go orders via phone to be picked up curbside. The Scottsdale restaurant is also offering limited delivery within a five-mile radius, as well as pastas and sauces from Sonoran Pasta for $8 each.

Get the chicken feta salad from George's Kitchen to go.
Get the chicken feta salad from George's Kitchen to go.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

George’s Kitchen

6102 North 16th Street, #1
602-441-3030


George’s Kitchen is offering curbside pickup, takeout orders, and delivery.

Gertrude’s

1201 North Galvin Pkwy
480-719-8600


Gertrude’s, the restaurant located at Desert Botanical Garden, is offering its menu via takeout.

Giving Tree Café

2024 North Seventh Street, #111
480-630-0200


Giving Tree Café’s full menu is available for takeout and delivery.

Ghost Ranch

1006 East Warner Road, #102-103, Tempe
480-474-4328


Ghost Ranch is offering friends and family to-go meals for curbside pickup and takeout.

Green New American Vegetarian

2022 North Seventh Street
602-258-1870


To-go orders are available at Green via phone or through the website. Orders may also be delivered with Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and more. The neighboring Nami is also packaging to-go desserts and vegan treats.

Helio Basin Brewing Co.

3935 East Thomas Road
602-354-3525


Helio Basin Brewing Co. is offering food and beer to go.

Joyride Taco House

Multiple Locations


Joyride Taco House has shifted to a to-go operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through UberEats for free delivery.

Koibito Poke

Multiple Locations


All five Koibito Poke locations are offering delivery through Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats during restaurant hours.

La Piñata Mexican Food Restaurant

5521 North Seventh Avenue
602-279-1763


La Piñata will be offering its menu via takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Catering options at Miracle Mile Deli.
Catering options at Miracle Mile Deli.
Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992


Miracle Mile Deli is switching to in-store takeaway only with call-ahead or online ordering available at the outdoor pickup window from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catering, with delivery available on orders of $100 or more, is also available. Delivery by Postmates and Uber Eats is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mr. Mesquite Taqueria

Multiple Locations


All three locations of Mr. Mesquite Taqueria (and Speedy Street Tacos) are offering takeout special of two tacos with choice of meat, rice, and beans for $5. Call in your order for pickup service.

O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery

4900 East Indian School Road
602-955-0358


To-go food and beer will be available at the Arcadia location of O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Ollie Vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road
602-254-1392


Ollie Vaughn's is offering curbside pickup and delivery for orders made via phone.

Original ChopShop

Multiple Locations


All sites of Original ChopShop will take $5 off to-go orders of $20 or more placed over the phone or online with code DISTANCING. Guests can also get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code CHOPCARES.

Pita Jungle

Multiple Locations


All Pita Jungle locations are offering curbside pickup orders made via phone or through the website.

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 North Seventh Street
602-277-8800


Pizza Heaven Bistro is now offering free delivery from Northern Avenue to McDowell Road, 15th Avenue to 20th Street. Customers may also order online.

Pizza is always a good takeaway option.
Pizza is always a good takeaway option.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Pomo Pizzeria

Multiple Locations


Both Pomo Pizzeria locations and as well as sister restaurant Pomo Pizza are offering guests 30 percent off their order and the option for free delivery directly from the restaurant. Curbside pickup is also available.

Postino WineCafe

Multiple Locations


Postino has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.

Provision

4501 North 32nd Street
602-626-3866


Customers may order Provision coffee online through Square or place orders by calling or texting. A pickup window is available on the east side of the building from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coffee boxes are available for order and mail delivery through the online store.

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants

Multiple Locations


Serrano’s is offering four to-go family specials at all five locations, as well as takeout options for burritos and its usual regular to-go meal options. New hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Sicilian Butcher

Multiple Locations


The Sicilian Butcher is offering family-style, to-go packs for groups of four, eight, or 12 people from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sphinx Date Company

3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
800-482-3283


Sphinx Date Company is offering a new in-store pickup option for its online checkout, to be picked up at the Palm and Pantry retail store. Sphinx is also offering $10 off any online purchase of $45 or more when using the code SPRING.

Taco Boy’s

620 East Roosevelt Street
602-675-3962


Taco Boy’s is open for carryout or delivery via Uber Eats only.

Tomaso’s

3225 East Camelback Road
602-956-0836


Tomaso’s is offering a family-friendly to-go menu at affordable prices featuring soups, salads, appetizers, fresh pastas, and entrees.

Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines

1325 West University Drive, Tempe
602-376-9021


Tracy Dempsey Originals, the Tempe bakery and wine shop, is offering bottles of wine and treats like salted caramel plain fudge brownies for curbside pick-up.

Uncle Sam’s

Multiple Locations


Uncle Sam’s is offering 10 percent off all online orders using code PROMO 10, including pickup or delivery. Doorstep delivery is also available.

Veggie Village

1255 East Northern Avenue
602-944-1088


Veggie Village is offering its entire menu for pickup orders and delivery only.

Verdura — going with the flow.
Verdura — going with the flow.
Verdura

Verdura

5555 North Seventh Street, #108
602-283-5168


Orders from Verdura are available for curbside pickup or delivery, as are build-your-own burger kits.

Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen

1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe
480-659-6145


Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen is offering $3 kids meals from its Little Shrimps menu for curbside pickup and delivery, as well as through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub.

Whyld Ass

4810 North Seventh Street
602-237-6724


Whyld Ass is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for to-go orders and deliveries only.

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa
480-833-2180


Worth is offering takeaway orders via phone and online moving forward as well as delivery through food delivery apps. The full menu is available, and the sandwich shop will maintain its normal hours for the time being.

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue
602-279-1111


Windsor has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through UberEats for free delivery.

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale
623-745-9616


Zinqué at Scottsdale Fashion Square is offering delivery through its partner Uber Eats, as well as to-go and curbside pickup orders.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

