Greater Phoenix Restaurants Open for Takeout, Curbside, or Delivery

Who's ready for some takeout? Well, you're going to have to be.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in the city of Phoenix are closed to the public. Announcements for shuttered dining space began on Sunday, March 15, and throughout the week, a multitude of restaurants have switched to takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery models — some eateries offering to-go orders and delivery options like DoorDash for the first time.

Below is a running list of Phoenix-area restaurants shifting services because of the coronavirus — with a promo code or two thrown in. We do recommend verifying information with individual restaurants since the situation is constantly changing. Happy ordering.

Angry Crab Shack Multiple Locations



All locations of Angry Crab Shack are offering curbside pickup and delivery within a five-mile radius.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. Multiple Locations



Both sites of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. are now pickup-only establishments. Both locations of the craft brewery and gastropub are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Across the Pond 4236 North Central Avenue, #101

602-296-5629



Across the Pond is transitioning to takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount doesn't apply to delivery.

Azteca Kitchen & Bakery 416 North Seventh Avenue

602-253-5864



Azteca Kitchen & Bakery is offering its entire menu as to-go orders only.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road

480-946-1062



Blue Clover Distillery is offering its entire menu for delivery on Postmates.

EXPAND The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is offering to-go orders for the first time. Chris Malloy

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar 108 East Pierce Street, #2051

602-267-1266



The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is offering takeout orders (for the first time) during its regular business hours.

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions 4418 East Osborn Road

602-283-4947



Chestnut is offering its entire menu for curbside pickup.

The Churchill 901 North First Street



The Churchill courtyard is closed, yet individual restaurants like Freak Brothers Pizza, Commander Hamburger, Foxy Fruit Bowls, and Provecho will have kitchens open and available for curbside pickup and delivery.

Churn 5223 North Central Avenue

602-279-8024



Churn has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.

Citizen Public House 7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale

480-398-4208



Citizen Public House is offering its menu through curbside pickups and to-go orders only.

Clever Koi 4236 North Central Avenue, #100

602-222-3474



Clever Koi is offering takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options only. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount does not apply to delivery.

The Coronado PHX 2201 North Seventh Street

602-252-1322



The Coronado PHX is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (for now) for takeout only.

Cocina 10 at Crescent Ballroom has burritos wrapped and ready to go. Michelle Sasonov

Cocina 10 308 North Second Avenue

602-716-2222



The Crescent Ballroom kitchen is offering takeout orders made via phone or online from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Earth Plant Based Cuisine 1325 Grand Avenue

480-465-2110



Earth Plant Based Cuisine is offering delivery is now offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Federal Pizza 5210 North Central Avenue

602-795-2520



Federal Pizza has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.

Fellow Osteria 1455 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale

480-207-1864



Fellow Osteria is transitioning to takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount doesn't apply to delivery.

Fired Pie Multiple Locations



All 21 locations of Fired Pie are offering a date night to-go deal for $20 using promo code DATE, or two pepperoni or cheese pizzas for $10 using promo code PEPP. Both deals are available for online ordering and pickup.

FnB 7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale

480-284-4777



FnB is offering to-go orders via phone to be picked up curbside. The Scottsdale restaurant is also offering limited delivery within a five-mile radius, as well as pastas and sauces from Sonoran Pasta for $8 each.

Get the chicken feta salad from George's Kitchen to go. Jacob Tyler Dunn

George’s Kitchen 6102 North 16th Street, #1

602-441-3030



George’s Kitchen is offering curbside pickup, takeout orders, and delivery.

Gertrude’s 1201 North Galvin Pkwy

480-719-8600



Gertrude’s, the restaurant located at Desert Botanical Garden, is offering its menu via takeout.

Giving Tree Café 2024 North Seventh Street, #111

480-630-0200



Giving Tree Café’s full menu is available for takeout and delivery.

Ghost Ranch 1006 East Warner Road, #102-103, Tempe

480-474-4328



Ghost Ranch is offering friends and family to-go meals for curbside pickup and takeout.

Green New American Vegetarian 2022 North Seventh Street

602-258-1870



To-go orders are available at Green via phone or through the website. Orders may also be delivered with Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and more. The neighboring Nami is also packaging to-go desserts and vegan treats.

Helio Basin Brewing Co. 3935 East Thomas Road

602-354-3525



Helio Basin Brewing Co. is offering food and beer to go.

Joyride Taco House Multiple Locations



Joyride Taco House has shifted to a to-go operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through UberEats for free delivery.

Koibito Poke Multiple Locations



All five Koibito Poke locations are offering delivery through Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats during restaurant hours.

La Piñata Mexican Food Restaurant 5521 North Seventh Avenue

602-279-1763



La Piñata will be offering its menu via takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

EXPAND Catering options at Miracle Mile Deli. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street

602-776-0992



Miracle Mile Deli is switching to in-store takeaway only with call-ahead or online ordering available at the outdoor pickup window from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catering, with delivery available on orders of $100 or more, is also available. Delivery by Postmates and Uber Eats is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mr. Mesquite Taqueria Multiple Locations



All three locations of Mr. Mesquite Taqueria (and Speedy Street Tacos) are offering takeout special of two tacos with choice of meat, rice, and beans for $5. Call in your order for pickup service.

O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery 4900 East Indian School Road

602-955-0358



To-go food and beer will be available at the Arcadia location of O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Ollie Vaughn's 1526 East McDowell Road

602-254-1392



Ollie Vaughn's is offering curbside pickup and delivery for orders made via phone.

Original ChopShop Multiple Locations



All sites of Original ChopShop will take $5 off to-go orders of $20 or more placed over the phone or online with code DISTANCING. Guests can also get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code CHOPCARES.

Pita Jungle Multiple Locations



All Pita Jungle locations are offering curbside pickup orders made via phone or through the website.

Pizza Heaven Bistro 5150 North Seventh Street

602-277-8800



Pizza Heaven Bistro is now offering free delivery from Northern Avenue to McDowell Road, 15th Avenue to 20th Street. Customers may also order online.

EXPAND Pizza is always a good takeaway option. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Pomo Pizzeria Multiple Locations



Both Pomo Pizzeria locations and as well as sister restaurant Pomo Pizza are offering guests 30 percent off their order and the option for free delivery directly from the restaurant. Curbside pickup is also available.

Postino WineCafe Multiple Locations



Postino has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.

Provision 4501 North 32nd Street

602-626-3866



Customers may order Provision coffee online through Square or place orders by calling or texting. A pickup window is available on the east side of the building from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coffee boxes are available for order and mail delivery through the online store.

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants Multiple Locations



Serrano’s is offering four to-go family specials at all five locations, as well as takeout options for burritos and its usual regular to-go meal options. New hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Sicilian Butcher Multiple Locations



The Sicilian Butcher is offering family-style, to-go packs for groups of four, eight, or 12 people from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sphinx Date Company 3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

800-482-3283



Sphinx Date Company is offering a new in-store pickup option for its online checkout, to be picked up at the Palm and Pantry retail store. Sphinx is also offering $10 off any online purchase of $45 or more when using the code SPRING.

Taco Boy’s 620 East Roosevelt Street

602-675-3962



Taco Boy’s is open for carryout or delivery via Uber Eats only.

Tomaso’s 3225 East Camelback Road

602-956-0836



Tomaso’s is offering a family-friendly to-go menu at affordable prices featuring soups, salads, appetizers, fresh pastas, and entrees.

Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines 1325 West University Drive, Tempe

602-376-9021



Tracy Dempsey Originals, the Tempe bakery and wine shop, is offering bottles of wine and treats like salted caramel plain fudge brownies for curbside pick-up.

Uncle Sam’s Multiple Locations



Uncle Sam’s is offering 10 percent off all online orders using code PROMO 10, including pickup or delivery. Doorstep delivery is also available.

Veggie Village 1255 East Northern Avenue

602-944-1088



Veggie Village is offering its entire menu for pickup orders and delivery only.

EXPAND Verdura — going with the flow. Verdura

Verdura 5555 North Seventh Street, #108

602-283-5168



Orders from Verdura are available for curbside pickup or delivery, as are build-your-own burger kits.

Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen 1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe

480-659-6145



Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen is offering $3 kids meals from its Little Shrimps menu for curbside pickup and delivery, as well as through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub.

Whyld Ass 4810 North Seventh Street

602-237-6724



Whyld Ass is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for to-go orders and deliveries only.

Worth Takeaway 218 West Main Street, Mesa

480-833-2180



Worth is offering takeaway orders via phone and online moving forward as well as delivery through food delivery apps. The full menu is available, and the sandwich shop will maintain its normal hours for the time being.

Windsor 5223 North Central Avenue

602-279-1111



Windsor has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through UberEats for free delivery.

Zinqué 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale

623-745-9616



Zinqué at Scottsdale Fashion Square is offering delivery through its partner Uber Eats, as well as to-go and curbside pickup orders.