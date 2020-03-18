Greater Phoenix Restaurants Open for Takeout, Curbside, or Delivery

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in the city of Phoenix are closed to the public. Announcements for shuttered dining space began on Sunday, March 15, and throughout the week, a multitude of restaurants have switched to takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery models — some eateries offering to-go orders and delivery options like DoorDash for the first time.
Below is a running list of Phoenix-area restaurants shifting services because of the coronavirus — with a promo code or two thrown in. We do recommend verifying information with individual restaurants since the situation is constantly changing. Happy ordering.
Angry Crab ShackMultiple Locations
All locations of Angry Crab Shack are offering curbside pickup and delivery within a five-mile radius.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.Multiple Locations
Both sites of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. are now pickup-only establishments. Both locations of the craft brewery and gastropub are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Across the Pond4236 North Central Avenue, #101
602-296-5629
Across the Pond is transitioning to takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount doesn't apply to delivery.
Azteca Kitchen & Bakery416 North Seventh Avenue
602-253-5864
Azteca Kitchen & Bakery is offering its entire menu as to-go orders only.
Blue Clover Distillery7042 East Indian School Road
480-946-1062
Blue Clover Distillery is offering its entire menu for delivery on Postmates.
The Breadfruit & Rum Bar108 East Pierce Street, #2051
602-267-1266
The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is offering takeout orders (for the first time) during its regular business hours.
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions4418 East Osborn Road
602-283-4947
Chestnut is offering its entire menu for curbside pickup.
The Churchill901 North First Street
The Churchill courtyard is closed, yet individual restaurants like Freak Brothers Pizza, Commander Hamburger, Foxy Fruit Bowls, and Provecho will have kitchens open and available for curbside pickup and delivery.
Churn5223 North Central Avenue
602-279-8024
Churn has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.
Citizen Public House7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale
480-398-4208
Citizen Public House is offering its menu through curbside pickups and to-go orders only.
Clever Koi4236 North Central Avenue, #100
602-222-3474
Clever Koi is offering takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options only. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount does not apply to delivery.
The Coronado PHX2201 North Seventh Street
602-252-1322
The Coronado PHX is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (for now) for takeout only.
Cocina 10308 North Second Avenue
602-716-2222
The Crescent Ballroom kitchen is offering takeout orders made via phone or online from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Earth Plant Based Cuisine1325 Grand Avenue
480-465-2110
Earth Plant Based Cuisine is offering delivery is now offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
Federal Pizza5210 North Central Avenue
602-795-2520
Federal Pizza has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.
Fellow Osteria1455 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale
480-207-1864
Fellow Osteria is transitioning to takeout, curbside, and delivery-only options. Customers get a 25 percent discount on all regular menu items when ordered for pickup. Discount doesn't apply to delivery.
Fired PieMultiple Locations
All 21 locations of Fired Pie are offering a date night to-go deal for $20 using promo code DATE, or two pepperoni or cheese pizzas for $10 using promo code PEPP. Both deals are available for online ordering and pickup.
FnB7125 East Fifth Avenue, #31, Scottsdale
480-284-4777
FnB is offering to-go orders via phone to be picked up curbside. The Scottsdale restaurant is also offering limited delivery within a five-mile radius, as well as pastas and sauces from Sonoran Pasta for $8 each.
George’s Kitchen6102 North 16th Street, #1
602-441-3030
George’s Kitchen is offering curbside pickup, takeout orders, and delivery.
Gertrude’s1201 North Galvin Pkwy
480-719-8600
Gertrude’s, the restaurant located at Desert Botanical Garden, is offering its menu via takeout.
Giving Tree Café2024 North Seventh Street, #111
480-630-0200
Giving Tree Café’s full menu is available for takeout and delivery.
Ghost Ranch1006 East Warner Road, #102-103, Tempe
480-474-4328
Ghost Ranch is offering friends and family to-go meals for curbside pickup and takeout.
Green New American Vegetarian2022 North Seventh Street
602-258-1870
To-go orders are available at Green via phone or through the website. Orders may also be delivered with Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and more. The neighboring Nami is also packaging to-go desserts and vegan treats.
Helio Basin Brewing Co.3935 East Thomas Road
602-354-3525
Helio Basin Brewing Co. is offering food and beer to go.
Joyride Taco HouseMultiple Locations
Joyride Taco House has shifted to a to-go operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through UberEats for free delivery.
Koibito PokeMultiple Locations
All five Koibito Poke locations are offering delivery through Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats during restaurant hours.
La Piñata Mexican Food Restaurant5521 North Seventh Avenue
602-279-1763
La Piñata will be offering its menu via takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Miracle Mile Deli4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
Miracle Mile Deli is switching to in-store takeaway only with call-ahead or online ordering available at the outdoor pickup window from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catering, with delivery available on orders of $100 or more, is also available. Delivery by Postmates and Uber Eats is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mr. Mesquite TaqueriaMultiple Locations
All three locations of Mr. Mesquite Taqueria (and Speedy Street Tacos) are offering takeout special of two tacos with choice of meat, rice, and beans for $5. Call in your order for pickup service.
O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery4900 East Indian School Road
602-955-0358
To-go food and beer will be available at the Arcadia location of O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery from noon to 8 p.m. daily.
Ollie Vaughn's1526 East McDowell Road
602-254-1392
Ollie Vaughn's is offering curbside pickup and delivery for orders made via phone.
Original ChopShopMultiple Locations
All sites of Original ChopShop will take $5 off to-go orders of $20 or more placed over the phone or online with code DISTANCING. Guests can also get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code CHOPCARES.
Pita JungleMultiple Locations
All Pita Jungle locations are offering curbside pickup orders made via phone or through the website.
Pizza Heaven Bistro5150 North Seventh Street
602-277-8800
Pizza Heaven Bistro is now offering free delivery from Northern Avenue to McDowell Road, 15th Avenue to 20th Street. Customers may also order online.
Pomo PizzeriaMultiple Locations
Both Pomo Pizzeria locations and as well as sister restaurant Pomo Pizza are offering guests 30 percent off their order and the option for free delivery directly from the restaurant. Curbside pickup is also available.
Postino WineCafeMultiple Locations
Postino has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through Uber Eats for free delivery.
Provision4501 North 32nd Street
602-626-3866
Customers may order Provision coffee online through Square or place orders by calling or texting. A pickup window is available on the east side of the building from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coffee boxes are available for order and mail delivery through the online store.
Serrano’s Mexican RestaurantsMultiple Locations
Serrano’s is offering four to-go family specials at all five locations, as well as takeout options for burritos and its usual regular to-go meal options. New hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Sicilian ButcherMultiple Locations
The Sicilian Butcher is offering family-style, to-go packs for groups of four, eight, or 12 people from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sphinx Date Company3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
800-482-3283
Sphinx Date Company is offering a new in-store pickup option for its online checkout, to be picked up at the Palm and Pantry retail store. Sphinx is also offering $10 off any online purchase of $45 or more when using the code SPRING.
Taco Boy’s620 East Roosevelt Street
602-675-3962
Taco Boy’s is open for carryout or delivery via Uber Eats only.
Tomaso’s3225 East Camelback Road
602-956-0836
Tomaso’s is offering a family-friendly to-go menu at affordable prices featuring soups, salads, appetizers, fresh pastas, and entrees.
Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines1325 West University Drive, Tempe
602-376-9021
Tracy Dempsey Originals, the Tempe bakery and wine shop, is offering bottles of wine and treats like salted caramel plain fudge brownies for curbside pick-up.
Uncle Sam’sMultiple Locations
Uncle Sam’s is offering 10 percent off all online orders using code PROMO 10, including pickup or delivery. Doorstep delivery is also available.
Veggie Village1255 East Northern Avenue
602-944-1088
Veggie Village is offering its entire menu for pickup orders and delivery only.
Verdura5555 North Seventh Street, #108
602-283-5168
Orders from Verdura are available for curbside pickup or delivery, as are build-your-own burger kits.
Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe
480-659-6145
Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen is offering $3 kids meals from its Little Shrimps menu for curbside pickup and delivery, as well as through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub.
Whyld Ass4810 North Seventh Street
602-237-6724
Whyld Ass is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for to-go orders and deliveries only.
Worth Takeaway218 West Main Street, Mesa
480-833-2180
Worth is offering takeaway orders via phone and online moving forward as well as delivery through food delivery apps. The full menu is available, and the sandwich shop will maintain its normal hours for the time being.
Windsor5223 North Central Avenue
602-279-1111
Windsor has shifted to a to-go only operation, serving guests through curbside pickup and delivery. Order through UberEats for free delivery.
Zinqué4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale
623-745-9616
Zinqué at Scottsdale Fashion Square is offering delivery through its partner Uber Eats, as well as to-go and curbside pickup orders.
