Where to Dine In and Get Takeout in Phoenix This Christmas Week

If you leave the cooking to someone else this year, let's be real: No one will blame you. From prix-fixe menus to buffets and countless to-go offers, here are 20 restaurants offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining in the Valley.

Aioli Gourmet Burgers Multiple Locations



For Christmas, Aioli Gourmet Burgers is offering big takeout options. For $99, one to-go option serves four and includes a pound of rosemary crusted prime rib, two pounds of smoked honey-glazed ham, macaroni and cheese, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberry relish, and apple pie. Additional sides are available for purchase. Preorders must be received by 3 p.m. Thursday, December 17. To place your order, email info@aioliburger.com.

The Americano 17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



James Beard award-winning chef Scott Conant offers guests a three-course prix-fixe menu at The Americano on Thursday, December 24, starting at 5 p.m. Starters include olive oil-poached octopus, foie gras torchon, or roasted squash and burrata followed by filet, maple leaf spiced duck breast, or rib-eye. Dessert is a Yule log cake. Cost is $115 per person, $50 for children under 12, and complimentary for kids under 2. To reserve your spot, call 480-573-0001.

EXPAND Blue Hound Kitchen will definitely put you in the Christmas spirit. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails 2 East Jefferson Street



Enjoy a morning of hot chocolate and gift-giving, then head to Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails for lunch or an early dinner. Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, from noon to 5 p.m., indulge in a prix-fixe menu of holiday classics with a twist. The regular menu is also available. Cost is $75 per person. Call 602-258-0231 for reservations.

Chase's Diner 2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler



Chase's Diner is offering Christmas-leaning dishes from now till December 31 From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., order items like red velvet pancakes with homemade cream cheese and powdered sugar for $8.79, or combine the pancakes with two eggs and bacon or sausage for $8.39.

EXPAND Outdoor dining abounds at Adero's resort restaurant Cielo. Adero

Cielo 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale



Adero's resort restaurant Cielo is offering a special three-course menu on Friday, December 25. Items include winter celeriac and leek soup, porketta with sage and fennel, pan-roasted squash, Broccolini, and blistered tomatoes. For dessert? New York cheesecake. Cost is $79 per person and reservations can be made here.

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



Chef Rich Hinojosa is debuting a winter menu at his modern taqueria CRUjiente Tacos. Guests can choose from pozole dojo, green chile chicken tacos, and braised short rib. Prices start at $5. Don't forget about dessert — for $4 a pop, indulge in some hand-held dessert pies.

EXPAND Elements boasts scenic views and Christmas spirit. Elements

Elements 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



On Christmas Day at Elements, guests can enjoy a four-course, prix-fixe dinner. Entrees include duck l’orange with wild rice, pine nuts, dried tart cherries, winter greens, and candied kumquats, or veal chop with foie gras, or peanut and coriander-crusted red snapper. On December 25, dinner will be served during two seatings: noon to 1:45 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m. Price is $105 for adults for the first seating and $124 for the second. Cost is $45 for children under 12, and those 5 and under dine free, for both seatings. For reservations, call 855-245-2051.

Grill Kitchen at The Boulders Resort 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



Gaze at gingerbread houses and lighted cacti at The Boulders Resort — where you'll also find Grill Kitchen. The resort eatery is offering a prix-fixe menu on December 25, from noon to 7 p.m. Starters include fall green salad followed by choice of wood-smoked prime rib or glazed Christmas ham. Dessert includes mocha cheesecake, holiday spiced macarons, or red velvet petit fours. A children's menu is also offered. Cost is $69 for adults and $26 for children under 12. For reservations, call 480-595-4621.

EXPAND Hearth '61 is offering Christmas brunch and dinner. Mountain Shadows

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



Hearth '61 is starting Christmas day with brunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Highlights include quiche Lorraine for $18, New York strip loin for $38, and chocolate peppermint dessert for $12. Dinner is served from 5 to 9:30 p.m., offering lobster bisque for $14, prime rib with horseradish cream for $48, and chocolate peppermint praline bûche de noël for $12. If you prefer to dine at home, the takeout menu includes choice of a turkey or short rib dinner. The turkey is $60 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, while the short rib is $65 for adults and $29 for children 12 and under. For dessert, coconut cream pie is $31 and butterscotch pecan pie is $41. Reservations and to-go orders can be made by calling 480-624-5458.

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



You can either dine-in or takeout at Match Market & Bar. On December 25, from noon to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu with starters, second courses, entrees, and desserts like Cobb or honey crisp salad, beef stew, loaded potato chowder, slow-roasted prime rib, and black forest cake. Cost is $70 per person. To-go meals are available for $55 and orders must be placed by Saturday, December 19. For reservations or place to-go orders, call 602-875-8080.

Miracle Mile Deli will take care of your catering needs. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli is aiming to cater your Christmas gathering. Complete family meals cost $160 with choice of baked and glazed ham, oven-roasted turkey, or beef brisket. Sides like pastrami, hot corned beef, crispy vegetables, fruit, and macaroni and cheese can be added for an additional cost. And let's not forget dessert. Pies are available for $16 and include apple, cherry, pumpkin, pecan, lemon meringue, Boston cream, and coconut meringue. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, December 22, for Thursday, December 24, pickup. Call 602-776-0992 to order.

North Italia Multiple Locations



In celebration of the holiday season, North Italia is showcasing a new menu. Fresh items include Sicilian short rib ragu, grilled branzino, carbonara pasta, seasonable vegetable pasta. This can all be complemented with a pomegranate mule — a spiced winter cocktail with Italian botanical gin and charred lemon juice, blended with samba spice and citrus bitters. Dessert is choice of tiramisu, hazelnut torte, or gelato.

EXPAND Phoenix City Grille is offering dine-in and to-go options for Christmas. Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



On Thursday, December 24, Phoenix City Grille will offer starters and entrees like New England clam chowder for $6, followed by either braised domestic lamb shank for $37, wood-grilled beef tenderloin for $45, or a pan-seared Chula Seafood seabass for $33. For reservations, call 602-510-7174. Those who prefer to-go meals can also order turkey or ham with all the trimmings. Pre-orders must be made by 3 p.m. on Friday, December 18.

Rusconi's American Kitchen 10637 North Tatum Boulevard



On Thursday, December 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., Rusconi's American Kitchen is offering a three-course meal. Starters include a choice of roasted winter squash soup with maple leaf duck ravioli, lobster bisque, blue cheese salad, blue crab and shrimp cake, boneless beef short rib, or Caesar salad. Main courses are choice of grilled chicken breast, roasted pork tenderloin, wood-grilled aged black filet of beef tenderloin, garlic and herb-crusted rack of lamb, lemon and agave glazed salmon, or pan-roasted salmon seabass. Pumpkin panna cotta, grilled apple bread pudding, or dark chocolate creme brûlée are dessert choices. Cost is $55 per person, and there's also a kid's menu. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 480-483-0009.

EXPAND Enjoy an unconventional Christmas at Sandbar. Sandbar Mexican Grill

Sandbar Mexican Grill Multiple Locations



During December, Sandbar Mexican Grill will celebrate the season with special holiday offerings. Feast on turkey tinga tacos with cranberry chutney and Mexican cornbread stuffing with chorizo, apples, and raisins. Tacos are served with black beans and rice (not so festive but still good). Cost is $15 for the meal. Or try the house-made green chile or red chile pork tamales.

Stratta Kitchen 8260 North Hayden Road, Suite A102, Scottsdale



Stratta Kitchen has you covered for a to-go holiday dinner. The menu includes favorites like glazed ham, roasted chicken, spiced apple sauce, roasted butternut squash casserole, creamed spinach, sweet potato mash, honey-glazed root vegetables, rolls, and rum cakes. Cost is $95 for four. Preorders must be received by Thursday, December 17, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24. Call 480-597-9195 to order.

EXPAND Have a hearty Christmas dinner at Taphouse Kitchen. Taphouse Kitchen

Taphouse Kitchen Multiple Locations



Christmas Eve at Taphouse Kitchen aims to please with breakfast and dinner options. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. all breakfast items are priced at 10 p.m. Starting at 5 p.m. until close, patrons can enjoy one-quarter pound Alaskan red king crab leg dinner for $45.99, Chilean sea bass for $40, or smoked prime rib for $36. And don't forget the best part — diners can order a one-cent mimosa or Bloody Mary with the purchase of an entree.

We-Ko-Po Casino and Resort 10438 Wekopa Way, Scottsdale



For Christmas, We-Ko-Po Casino and Resort's onsite restaurants are serving a prix-fixe menu and a buffet. On Friday, December 25, from 5 to 9 p.m., Ember is offering a three-course meal with mushroom crostini bouche, roasted chestnut soup, herb-crusted beef tenderloin, chocolate truffle mignardise, and blood orange sorbet. Cost is $65 per guest. The Ahnala Mesquite room will also serve a prix-fixe menu for $45 a person. Finally, a buffet brunch will be served at the resort from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at $35 a head, followed by the buffet diner from 4 to 9 p.m. for $45 per guest.

EXPAND The seasonal menu debuts at Z'Tejas on December 21. Z'Tejas

Z'Tejas Multiple Locations



Z'Tejas is debuting its seasonal menu starting Monday, December 21. Highlights include grits and lobster for $16, salmon cakes for $10, pork pozzola for $9, chipotle short ribs for $24, and a maple and agave half chicken for $20. Choose your favorite entree and finish off the night with apple and dulce de leche cheesecake.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Enjoy in-person Christmas dining at ZuZu with a chef-attended buffet with choices like truffle-stuffed Petaluma chicken or slow-braised pork osso buco. There's also English toffee cheesecake, eggnog bread pudding, and salted caramel creme brûlée. Cost is $56 to $79 per person based on the entree selection. Children 12 and under dine for $22. If you choose to celebrate at home, place your order by Monday, December 21, by 5 p.m. Reservations are required, and to-go orders and can be made, at 480-421-7997.

