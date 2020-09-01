 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Sign up to support Beering Arizona.EXPAND
Sign up to support Beering Arizona.
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

7 Food and Drink Events To Hit Up in Greater Phoenix This Month

Julie Levin | September 1, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

At the moment, it seems like there's nothing to do beyond a computer or TV screen. That's why we assembled this list of both online and in-person food and drink events happening in September 2020. A virtual beer festival to a Sunday jazz brunch, here are seven ways to get through September.

Macarons 101 Online Live Class

Thursday, September 3
Nora’s Macarons
Litchfield Park


Nora's Macarons is a mom-and-daughter baking business out of Litchfield Park. It's offering a two-hour class with tips on baking, filling, and storing macarons during a live bake-along from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will also get access to a private Facebook group that'll be active the week and after the course for questions. Access to all is $49 and can be purchased on the Facebook event page.

Sip outside at the Desert Botanical Garden.EXPAND
Sip outside at the Desert Botanical Garden.
Desert Botanical Garden

Related Stories

Sonoran Sippin'

Friday, September 4, 11, and 18
Desert Botanical Garden
1291 North Galvin Parkway


The Desert Botanical Garden is offering its Sonoran Sippin' event multiple times this month from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will get an after-hours look at the Wild Rising by Cracking Art exhibit while enjoying DJed music, drinks, and socially distanced fun. Cost is $14.95 to $24.95 and face coverings are required for anyone more than 6 years old.

Virtual Farmers Market

Saturdays, September 5, 12, 19 and 26
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street


The Farm at South Mountain's virtual farmers market now offers additional items — including more fresh produce, cocktail ingredients, and even toilet paper (and there are plans to include food from Quiessence and the Farm Kitchen in future). Reserve your items online to pick up in person. The store is updated and restocked on Wednesdays with pickup from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

The raw bar at Buck &Rider.EXPAND
The raw bar at Buck &Rider.
Jackie Mercandetti

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Sundays, September 6, 11, 13, 20, and 27
Buck &Rider
4225 East Camelback Road


Stop into Buck &Rider for some Southern and coastal-style fare and live music from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays throughout September. Guests will be treated to favorites like shrimp and grits, an oyster omelet, and lobster waffles. Mimosa bottle service is also half price.

Intro to Pressed and Aged Cheese

Wednesday, September 16
Artisan Olive
5930 West Greenway Road, #25-B, Glendale


Do you know the difference between developed, brined, aged, and waxed cheese? Or how cheese curds are pressed into a wheel? Learn these techniques and more with a small class at Artisan Olive from 6 to 8 p.m. You'll take home cheese you make and a recipe for asiago and farm cheese. Masks are required. For more information, contact Kathy at 480-271-4979.

Four Peaks belongs to the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.EXPAND
Four Peaks belongs to the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.
Alexandra Gaspar

Beering Arizona

Saturday, September 19
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild
Multiple Locations


The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting Beering Arizona, a "vestival" or virtual festival where attendees can join from home or in person at participating breweries and bottle shops. Purchase a general admission ticket to be part of the live stream, or spring for one of the "mega deal" packages (which includes a pretty cool insulated cooler bag). Admission ranges from $30 to $75. Proceeds continue to support Arizona breweries and staff during the pandemic.

Culinary Sophistication Gala

Saturday, September 19
Celeste’s Kitchen & Catering
2398 East Camelback Road, #180


Sample dishes like spinach- and cheese-stuffed zesty chicken, mini crab cakes, and cheesecake bites during this multi-course meal put on by Celeste’s Kitchen & Catering. The event is limited to 45 guests and happening from 5 to 7 p.m. General admission is $100, or $150 for the VIP experience. As the owner of a black and woman-owned business, chef Celeste Talley will be donating some proceeds to The Boys & Girls Club in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. For tickets and more information, see the Facebook event.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.