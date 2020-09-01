7 Food and Drink Events To Hit Up in Greater Phoenix This Month

At the moment, it seems like there's nothing to do beyond a computer or TV screen. That's why we assembled this list of both online and in-person food and drink events happening in September 2020. A virtual beer festival to a Sunday jazz brunch, here are seven ways to get through September.

Macarons 101 Online Live Class Thursday, September 3

Nora’s Macarons

Litchfield Park



Nora's Macarons is a mom-and-daughter baking business out of Litchfield Park. It's offering a two-hour class with tips on baking, filling, and storing macarons during a live bake-along from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will also get access to a private Facebook group that'll be active the week and after the course for questions. Access to all is $49 and can be purchased on the Facebook event page.

Sip outside at the Desert Botanical Garden. Desert Botanical Garden

Sonoran Sippin' Friday, September 4, 11, and 18

Desert Botanical Garden

1291 North Galvin Parkway



The Desert Botanical Garden is offering its Sonoran Sippin' event multiple times this month from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will get an after-hours look at the Wild Rising by Cracking Art exhibit while enjoying DJed music, drinks, and socially distanced fun. Cost is $14.95 to $24.95 and face coverings are required for anyone more than 6 years old.

Virtual Farmers Market Saturdays, September 5, 12, 19 and 26

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street



The Farm at South Mountain's virtual farmers market now offers additional items — including more fresh produce, cocktail ingredients, and even toilet paper (and there are plans to include food from Quiessence and the Farm Kitchen in future). Reserve your items online to pick up in person. The store is updated and restocked on Wednesdays with pickup from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

The raw bar at Buck &Rider. Jackie Mercandetti

Sunday Jazz Brunch Sundays, September 6, 11, 13, 20, and 27

Buck &Rider

4225 East Camelback Road



Stop into Buck &Rider for some Southern and coastal-style fare and live music from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays throughout September. Guests will be treated to favorites like shrimp and grits, an oyster omelet, and lobster waffles. Mimosa bottle service is also half price.

Intro to Pressed and Aged Cheese Wednesday, September 16

Artisan Olive

5930 West Greenway Road, #25-B, Glendale



Do you know the difference between developed, brined, aged, and waxed cheese? Or how cheese curds are pressed into a wheel? Learn these techniques and more with a small class at Artisan Olive from 6 to 8 p.m. You'll take home cheese you make and a recipe for asiago and farm cheese. Masks are required. For more information, contact Kathy at 480-271-4979.

Four Peaks belongs to the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. Alexandra Gaspar

Beering Arizona Saturday, September 19

Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

Multiple Locations



The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting Beering Arizona, a "vestival" or virtual festival where attendees can join from home or in person at participating breweries and bottle shops. Purchase a general admission ticket to be part of the live stream, or spring for one of the "mega deal" packages (which includes a pretty cool insulated cooler bag). Admission ranges from $30 to $75. Proceeds continue to support Arizona breweries and staff during the pandemic.

Culinary Sophistication Gala Saturday, September 19

Celeste’s Kitchen & Catering

2398 East Camelback Road, #180



Sample dishes like spinach- and cheese-stuffed zesty chicken, mini crab cakes, and cheesecake bites during this multi-course meal put on by Celeste’s Kitchen & Catering. The event is limited to 45 guests and happening from 5 to 7 p.m. General admission is $100, or $150 for the VIP experience. As the owner of a black and woman-owned business, chef Celeste Talley will be donating some proceeds to The Boys & Girls Club in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. For tickets and more information, see the Facebook event.