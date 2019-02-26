Your Guide to 19 Phoenix-Area Farmers Markets for Spring 2019

One of the best ways to support local business is by simply making a home-cooked meal with ingredients from a local farmers market. The natural next step is to know which markets are in your area with vendors carrying baked goods to romanesco cauliflower and other seasonal produce.

Most markets offer free entry and parking, and many are pet-friendly to boot. Plus, they're packed with local vendors, and often accept AZFMNP vouchers, EBT/SNAP, WIC, and credit cards. From Sun City to Mesa and all over the greater Phoenix area, here is a current collection of what farmers markets are active for the spring season.

Anthem

Anthem

Anthem Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday

October through May

41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

Besides vendors carrying local eggs to fresh produce, this market also offers also tamales, pickles, and local cheese at Anthem Community Park. Recent vendors have included Squarz Bakery, Wellphora, Doctor Hummus, Bully Brew, Valley Keto, Carefree Honey, AZ Pretzels, Valis Viridis, Habbouz, and Los Muertos. One of the standout points is supplies like seeds, plants, and worm castings available for growing your own produce. The park area is available for a quick picnic with your new purchase, and dogs are welcome.

Buckeye

Verrado Community Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday

October through May

North Market Place and West Main Street, Buckeye

From local eggs to seasonal crops, this market in Verrado Town Square earns some serious browsing time. The market usually features over 40 vendors, including The Grill King, Dirty Birdy Soap, and Sun Valley Bees. And to help with DIY gardening, vendors are selling seeds and plants for starting a home garden. Also the option to pay with one credit transaction from all the vendors is available.

Carefree

Carefree Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday

Open Year-Round

101 Easy Street, Carefree

Regardless of rains or shine (though they do have misters), this market on the outer regions of Phoenix will always be a go-to for local treasures. From delicious ethnic food to fresh, seasonal produce, there is something for everyone at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. Stop by to support local farmers and vendors with gluten-free items, local honey, fresh veggies, and more, and hit up the information booth if you have any questions.

Chandler

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday

November through May

3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Held at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West,, the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market has fresh produce, and artisanal jams, jellies, and gourmet salsas to take home. Every Saturday you can scope local vendors like Abby Lee Farms, Copper River Soap Company, Cruz Farms, Mama's Cold Brew, Ed the Belt Maker, and more. When you’re down shopping, check to see if chef demonstrations are happening nearby.

Gilbert

Gilbert

Gilbert Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon, Saturday

October through March or April

222 North Ash Street, Gilbert

Gilbert's outdoor market has upheld its reputation as being one of the best in the region. With over 100 vendors available, find colorful produce to artisanal jellies, cocktail mixers, gifts and souvenirs, and even dessert on the go. GFM is usually hosting vendors like Steadfast Farms and Flower Fly Farm — producers that are showcasing their sustainable practices to the public. And of course, it's all back-dropped by the iconic Gilbert water tower.

Mesa

Mesa Farmers Market and Flea

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday

Open Year-Round

526 East Main Street, Mesa

Though times may vary during warmer weather, this Mesa farmers market at Pioneer Park brings community and food together on a weekly basis. From local farmers to artisans, the event showcases vendors like Rhiba Farms, Oddhouse Orchards, Proof Bread, Keep Nature Wild, Early Bird PHX, Brenner Family Candle Co., and more. And as a bonus, there's a large lawn where shoppers can have a seat, unpack their purchases, or enjoy live music.

Power Road Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Open Year-Round

4011 South Power Road, Mesa

Open daily, this Mesa farmers market and grocery store offers more than an additional place to buy your seasonal produce. Inside, this store offers fresh-baked goods, local honey, and homemade sauces. Plus, they offer Hatch green chiles — either fresh or roasted — by the pound or gunny sack on the daily. Weekly specials on fruits, vegetables, breads, and tortillas keep the regulars coming back.

Phoenix

Phoenix

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday

October through May

4700 Warner Road

The parking lot of the Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center is home to the weekly Ahwatukee Farmers Market — where vendors carry seasonal produce, local artwork, and baked goods. Booths have been occupied by SarahBea Granola and Creations, Arizona Farms Cheese, YoBro Foods, Prickly Pear Tea Co., and more. Weekly knife-sharpening services are also available.

Uptown Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 1 pm., Saturday

October through April

5757 North Central Avenue

This massive market is part car show, part performing arts show, part food-truck hot spot, and part vendors' market. Set at Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue, this biweekly gathering features fresh produce, seafood, grass-fed beef, and ice cream as well as chef demonstrations and gift shopping. Pro tip: Once you buy your veggies, you can get them chopped, sliced, and diced on-site. What's more, this market has earned quite the reputation for being the best spot for kale.

The Capitol Farmers Market

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday

November through April

1700 West Adams Street

What better way to support your state and its communities than shopping at the capitol? Held at the southwest corner of 17th Avenue and Adams Street, the market offers local merchants a chance to show off the Valley’s seasonal items. Think fresh eggs, vegetables, and local honey. Partnered with the Arizona Department of Agriculture, the market also offers cold and hot, pre-prepared food for downtown lunchers, as well as what they call Grab 'n Go Produce Bags.

Open Air Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday

October through April

721 North Central Avenue

Located at Phoenix Public Market, the Open Air Market is a great represent of the kind of local vendors the Valley has to offer. Dozens of vendors cover everything from produce to prepared foods, plus skincare, household items, artwork, and fresh coffee. Vendors usually include AZ Bread Co., Maya's Farm, Iconic Succulent, Cutino Sauce Co., and more. You can also take advantage of knife-sharpening services, cooking classes, gardening workshops, and the many favorite food trucks on site. Parking is limited to the street and paid lots — but it's worth it.

Farmers Market on High Street

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday

Open Year-Round

5415 East High Street

Neighboring Desert Ridge Marketplace, this market has seasonal produce and local beef, chicken, eggs, and honey — plus hot food and wares from local artisans. Vendors have included Desert Willow, Desirable Desserts, Espresso Express, Finn's Cookies, Pichuberry, Mashed Baked Goods, and more. Plus, the Farmers Market on High Street also offers backyard gardening classes by Monarch Garden Boxes and ARBICO Organics, and giveaways for shoppers.

Scottsdale

Scottsdale



Old Town Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday

October through May

3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale

The 10-year-old market at the corner of Brown Avenue and First Street in Scottsdale plays weekly host to vendors like NOMaste Baking Co., Ivy’s Hot Mustard, Booch Kombucha, and many more. But the differentiation for this gathering is the Old Town Farmers Market’s Original Arizona educational food and chef series that strives to feature a different native food speaker and topic each week. Find Mark Lewis of Chmachyakyakya Kurikuri talking about urban foraging, or Rebecca Seitz, co-owner of Sphinx Date Company, doing a date-pairing demonstration. It's almost never the same market twice.

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday

October through May

3502 East Cactus Road

Founded in 1989, this north Valley farmers market is located near Paradise Valley, and offers fresh frozen treats from AZ Pops as well as fresh produce, locally made salsa, and hand pies from AZ Food Crafters. Other vendors and lunch providers have included Pasta Rea, the King of Tacos, Vallis Viridis Microgreens, Noble Bread, and more. Plus, Roadrunner Park is also dog-friendly and has a play area with a pond and ducks.

Sun City

Sun City

Sun City Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday

October through May

16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City

From herbal plants to fresh tomatoes, Sun City hosts local farmers and vendors at the Recreation Center of Sun City. Vendors have included Valley Keto, the Country Spice Shack, Rovey Dairy, Vallis Viridis, Golo Farms, and many more. And thanks to the clock tower at R.H. Johnson Library, you'll know if you only have a few minutes left to visit the rest of the vendors.

Tempe

Tempe

Sixth Street Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday

October 14 through April 14

24 East Sixth Street, Tempe

Downtown Tempe's 6th Street Park hosts unique vendors carrying local arts and crafts, fresh produce, and what's more, live music to help power you through your shopping. Mark your calendars for special themed days like Dogs of 6th Street. Anywhere from 30 to 40 vendors are slinging things to eat, drink, and take home, including the Amadio Ranch Farm Store truck and Sun Valley Bees. Sounds like a good way to end the weekend.

Tempe Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Daily

Open Year-Round

805 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe

It’s good to know that establishments like the Tempe Farmers Market are open to gather supplies if you can’t make it to one of the weekend events listed here. From the crafted vegan deli to organic smoothies, Tempe Farmers Market offers a unique look at how community and food are combined into one location. Local vendors are on display with fresh produce, fair-trade coffee, organic smoothies, and dietary options like gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian products.

Clark Park Farmers Market

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday

January through April

1730 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe

Held at Clark Park on Roosevelt Street north of Broadway Road, this Tempe farmer market offers a lot packed into a tiny space. Held every Thursday night, this market offers a variety of food trucks, seasonal produce eggs, honey, and local artwork. Take home sauces from Big Red's Hot Sauce, lavender from Patti's Joy, and produce from Tempe Community Action Agency. Some proceeds are put toward the Clark Park community garden — which you are welcome to check out during the market. There's also free yoga on the lawn, live music, and plenty of pups.