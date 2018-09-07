4 Things You Need to Know About the Phoenix Food Scene

With the beginning of cooler weather, the Valley's food scene has started to heat up. August went out with a bang. September came in with one of the year's biggest openings on its very first day. The world of eateries and drinkeries that we call home is primed for a huge fall. But before all of that gets started, you'll need to catch up on all that's gone down with our food scene in the past few weeks. Here, we share the latest food news.

A one-of-a-kind booze fest is around the corner. Salt River Fields

A Promising New Festival Will Celebrate Booze Made in Arizona

For those of you who want a crash course in Arizona libations – or simply want an afternoon of good drinking – consider the new AZ Barrels, Bottles, & Brews festival. The event claims that "all participants will produce exclusive beers, wines, and spirits just for the events that use Arizona grown hops, yeast, grapes, plus Arizona water." This noble goal is what puts this event in its own category relative to others. AZ Barrels, Bottles, & Brews will be held on Saturday, November 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Drinks will flow on the concourse at Salt River Fields. Familiar names headline the lineup of participating breweries, names like Huss, McFate, and Helton. There will be first-rate breweries that fly more under the radar, like 8-Bit Aleworks (Avondale), as well as breweries from other parts of Arizona, like Dragoon (Tucson). Tickets cost $50 and get you 12 samples.

DeSoto Central Market / Facebook

DeSoto Market Has Closed

DeSoto Central Market, the Phoenix food hall on Central Avenue, has closed. The whole thing. This is a blow to the Phoenix food scene. Housed in a former car dealership, the space was home to a number of eating and drinking establishments. The Root & Soul recently opened in the space, serving promising fried chicken and southern eats. Izzy's Pantry opened recently, dishing out street food. At the bar, Bloody Marys out of Narnia teetered with add-ons like sliders. Perhaps most notably, DeSoto incubated Stephen Jones' concept The Larder + the Delta, which outgrew its digs and recently opened in a bigger space. The note in the window hints at the space's future, which is apparently already in development.