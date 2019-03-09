National Meatball Day: 5 Places to Find the Best in Greater Phoenix

The poutine at Meatballz Inc. comes with a meatball of choice on top of sturdy fries covered in rich mushroom gravy and cheese curds.

Another ridiculous food holiday is upon us — National Meatball Day. And while we like to wonder what kind of actual meatball came up with an idea like this, we are also probably thinking about edible meatballs, too.

And we also have a bit of news on this holy day.

In honor of National Meatball Day on Saturday, Stefano Fabbri — the guy behind Pomo Restaurant Group’s Pomo Pizzeria, Luna Gelateria, and Mora Italian — is announcing a new restaurant. It's called Meat the Ball, an will feature a menu of spicy sausage, salmon, veal, and cauliflower meatballs (plus apps and other stuff). It's due to open March 21 at Biltmore Fashion Park.