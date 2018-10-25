Neapolitan Meets Metropolitan at Pomo's Updated Downtown Digs

Made with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and a dough recipe dictated by law in Italy, Neapolitan pizza is no joke, capisce? When the craving hits and your frequent flier miles fall short of a Napoli excursion, look no further than Pomo Pizzeria in downtown Phoenix.

The eatery is set for a grand re-opening of its North First Street location tonight, Thursday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be free samples, including gelato.

The $250,000 remodel boasts a modern, urban feel, an extended bar with indoor and outdoor seating, and more windows to attract natural light to the white brick interior.

Updated hours cater to the urban crowd with happy hour in forward (Tuesday to Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.) and reverse (Tuesday to Thursday, 9 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight). Classic with just the right touch of edge, the updated menu is reminiscent of the effortlessly cool downtown persona.

Owner Stefano Fabbri aims to convert you to his new approach, rustic Italy meets up-and-coming Phoenix. Start with the Suppli Al Telefono (risotto and mozzarella croquettes) and make your way to Fabbri's newest creation: the Pizza Rimini. This little masterpiece, whose thin and crispy crust is reminiscent of a flatbread, hails from his native Bologna, Italy.

Fabbri, whose passion for the craft oozes from his being like bufala mozzarella from one of his perfect pizza pies, recommends the Crudo E Rucola with prosciutto, stracchino cheese and arugula. For your main course? Try the Tagliatelle Ragu, handmade ribbons of pasta topped with hearty bolognese and fresh parmigiano.

Cap it off with a cone of the signature Luna, pistachio gelato swirled with stracciatella and caramel. The Luna Gelateria inside Pomo Downtown is the brand's second location, and with 18 rotating flavors from local Danzeisen Dairy, it is not to be missed.

“Guests can walk up to the window and grab a scoop or linger back and forth between dinner and dessert,” Fabbri remarked.

When asked what his all-time favorite pizza was, Fabbri unhesitatingly went with a tried-and-true recipe. “Between you and I,” he smirked mischievously, “the Pizza Margherita will always be my number one. Classics are the best.”

Whether you decide to go the traditional route or march to the beat of the modern drum of Pomo's new city digs, per favore, don't forget to savor the entire thing with a bottle of chianti.

Pomo Pizzera Napolenta

701 North First Street, #120

Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m.