Phoenix Eateries Celebrate Educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

Our educators are important people, and instead of a simple single holiday on the calendar to commemorate their efforts, they get a whole workweek (yes, we realize it’s still not enough). Teacher Appreciation Week is Monday, May 6, though Friday, May 10, and there are definitely some dining deals our teachers may take advantage of — or, wait — of which they may take advantage.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Arizona locations of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria are offering 15 percent off for all teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers just have to present they’re ID to redeem the offer.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen

366 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert



During the week, teachers get a free appetizer — like calamari, prosciutto bruschetta, artichoke fritte, and the meatballs — with the purchase of any entrée at Nico Heirloom Kitchen. Show credentials and it’s yours.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

323 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert



For Teacher Appreciation Day proper — so Tuesday, May 7 — Gilbert’s Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is giving teachers a free entrée with any purchase starting at 4 p.m. Just present ID.

EXPAND Teachers get a 20 percent discount at Chompie’s this week. Courtesy of Chompie's

Chompie’s

Multiple Locations



Educators with their school identification in town will get a 20 percent discount on any item. Offer is valid at all five Chompie’s locations.

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations



On National Teacher Appreciation Day, all 19 locations of Fired Pie will offer all how-ever-many teachers a free pookie with entrée purchase, pookie being its pizza cookie in either chocolate chip or macadamia nut. Teachers only have to present their ID and dine in to get the deal.

Mora Italian

5651 North Seventh Street



On National Teacher Appreciation Day, Mora Italian is offering a complimentary glass of wine or antipasti with any purchase. And you know the drill — teachers must present their ID to redeem for an in-house experience.

Uptown Alley

13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise



For the entire month of May, Uptown Alley is offering teachers 20 percent off of bowling, games, food, and nonalcoholic beverages. And that’s not just for teachers, but any school employee.

Modern Market Eatery

Multiple Locations



Teachers (and nurses) will get 20 percent off at any Modern Market Eatery restaurant (except airport and university locations).

EXPAND Pappardelle Bolognese, with grilled octopus, at Parma Italian Roots. Jackie Mercandetti

Parma Italian Roots

20831 North Scottsdale Road, #117, Scottsdale



During National Teacher Appreciation Week, as in Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12, teachers (and nurses) get 25 percent off with ID at Parma Italian Roots. Only catch? The offer is not valid during happy hour.

Panda Libre

748 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert



At Panda Libre, an Asian and Mexican fusion eatery, teachers get a complimentary meal with one purchased meal.

West Alley BBQ

111 West Boston Street, Chandler



Teachers in the mood for Tennessee-style barbecue at West Alley BBQ in downtown Chandler will receive a complimentary appetizer with a $10 purchase.

Ginger Monkey Tavern

135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler



It’s a buy one appetizer, get one free deal at Ginger Monkey Tavern, a Chandler pub, for teachers this week.

Pei Wei

Multiple Locations



From May 6 to 10, teachers will receive 33 percent off regular entrées with a valid ID for in-restaurant dining at Pei Wei.