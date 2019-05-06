 


Nico Heirloom Kitchen.EXPAND
Nico Heirloom Kitchen.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Phoenix Eateries Celebrate Educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

Lauren Cusimano | May 6, 2019 | 6:00am
Our educators are important people, and instead of a simple single holiday on the calendar to commemorate their efforts, they get a whole workweek (yes, we realize it’s still not enough). Teacher Appreciation Week is Monday, May 6, though Friday, May 10, and there are definitely some dining deals our teachers may take advantage of — or, wait — of which they may take advantage.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria


Multiple Locations


Arizona locations of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria are offering 15 percent off for all teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers just have to present they’re ID to redeem the offer.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen


366 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert


During the week, teachers get a free appetizer — like calamari, prosciutto bruschetta, artichoke fritte, and the meatballs — with the purchase of any entrée at Nico Heirloom Kitchen. Show credentials and it’s yours.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row


323 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert


For Teacher Appreciation Day proper — so Tuesday, May 7 — Gilbert’s Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is giving teachers a free entrée with any purchase starting at 4 p.m. Just present ID.

Teachers get a 20 percent discount at Chompie’s this week.EXPAND
Teachers get a 20 percent discount at Chompie’s this week.
Courtesy of Chompie's

Chompie’s


Multiple Locations


Educators with their school identification in town will get a 20 percent discount on any item. Offer is valid at all five Chompie’s locations.

Fired Pie


Multiple Locations


On National Teacher Appreciation Day, all 19 locations of Fired Pie will offer all how-ever-many teachers a free pookie with entrée purchase, pookie being its pizza cookie in either chocolate chip or macadamia nut. Teachers only have to present their ID and dine in to get the deal.

Mora Italian


5651 North Seventh Street


On National Teacher Appreciation Day, Mora Italian is offering a complimentary glass of wine or antipasti with any purchase. And you know the drill — teachers must present their ID to redeem for an in-house experience.

Uptown Alley


13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise


For the entire month of May, Uptown Alley is offering teachers 20 percent off of bowling, games, food, and nonalcoholic beverages. And that’s not just for teachers, but any school employee.

Modern Market Eatery


Multiple Locations


Teachers (and nurses) will get 20 percent off at any Modern Market Eatery restaurant (except airport and university locations).

Pappardelle Bolognese, with grilled octopus, at Parma Italian Roots.EXPAND
Pappardelle Bolognese, with grilled octopus, at Parma Italian Roots.
Jackie Mercandetti

Parma Italian Roots


20831 North Scottsdale Road, #117, Scottsdale


During National Teacher Appreciation Week, as in Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12, teachers (and nurses) get 25 percent off with ID at Parma Italian Roots. Only catch? The offer is not valid during happy hour.

Panda Libre


748 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert


At Panda Libre, an Asian and Mexican fusion eatery, teachers get a complimentary meal with one purchased meal.

West Alley BBQ


111 West Boston Street, Chandler


Teachers in the mood for Tennessee-style barbecue at West Alley BBQ in downtown Chandler will receive a complimentary appetizer with a $10 purchase.

Ginger Monkey Tavern


135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler


It’s a buy one appetizer, get one free deal at Ginger Monkey Tavern, a Chandler pub, for teachers this week.

Pei Wei


Multiple Locations


From May 6 to 10, teachers will receive 33 percent off regular entrées with a valid ID for in-restaurant dining at Pei Wei.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

