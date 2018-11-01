You Can Eat a Dinner in Phoenix for $364. Should You?

A flight to Iceland. An entry-level DSLR camera. Enough liquor and tinctures to trick out a bar cart. A robotic vacuum controlled through your phone. These are some of the things you can get for $364.

As I sipped hibiscus tea pulled through a coffee siphon onto a Luxardo cherry, as a suited server made liquid nitrogen billow on my table and cast a vanilla scent, as the smoke cleared and the last of my 21 courses was ready, as 12 drinks shot through my veins and the melt of A5 wagyu seared my recent memory, I compared what you can get for $364 with what I just had.

Dinner with wine pairings at Binkley’s Restaurant costs $364 (after service, after tax). You can skip the wine pairings, making the dinner $238 (ditto). You can also ritz up your meal with add-ons like caviar and a more empyrean wine pairing, lifting the price tag north of $400.

If you eat at Binkley’s, you should do at least the entry-level wine pairing. You’ll also want to share the night with somebody, a person who eats widely. That puts dinner for two at $728 or more.

Could a meal for two that costs more than the GDP per capita of Nepal be worth the splurge?

Two weeks ago, I went to Binkley’s to find out.

EXPAND Binkley's Restaurant looking toward the terrace at its Phoenix location. Jackie Mercandetti

Chef Kevin Binkley has run his flagship since 2004. Formerly in Cave Creek, Binkley’s Restaurant moved to its current location on Osborn Road in Phoenix in 2016, replacing Bink’s Midtown. Binkley sold his last satellite restaurant earlier this year, completing a contraction from four eateries with 130 employees to one with 16.

Binkley has curbed his empire to a single Phoenix bungalow: his tasting-menu mothership. His wife and wine guru, Amy Binkley, has gotten a garden really humming a few houses down. Binkley’s shut down in late August for a recharge, and opened again in late September. If ever the $364 meal would be worth it, it would be now, when the chef was most likely to be on his “A” game.

“Mr. Fitzgerald, good evening, thank you for joining us tonight,” the tall chef greeted my incognito persona, strolling out onto his patio. I was seated overlooking a dusky lawn, under twinkle lights and flapping moths.

He set down a bowl of four tiny radishes in a heap of ice.

“I hope you brought your appetite,” he said, and started into a studied breakdown of the dish.

Fermented cucumbers with polenta chips. Jackie Mercandetti

Dinner at Binkley’s, 19 to 28 courses over three to four hours, is rigged to feel like a dinner party. You start at 6:30. After a run of bites on the patio, the night’s diners, seven the day I was in but as many as 24 some nights, move into the bar. After several dishes that twist and elevate bar food, you finish in the dining room. All the while your group, seated apart from the other diners, can step away from dinner’s thread at any time, and move freely into other parts of the house.

It begins in a patio chair. Not long after GM Christian Giles seated me, I was holding a sweaty glass of sparkling rosé from the Loire Valley. Jazzy tunes played. Cars ghosted past on the graying road. Planes rose and fell in the twilight.

The first course was a Thompson grape slushy served with an amuse bouche. Spiked with gin, rimmed with shiso sugar, the icy drink just detonated with fresh grape intensity. For the amuse, walnuts and dried Crow’s Dairy goat cheese filled a spoon. Together, grape, nut, and cheese elements were like a starter board but remixed.

Already, the first common threads of dinner had emerged: fruit, Japanese influence, surprise, imagination. And crucially, variety. “The whole idea is that every single bite that you take is a new and exciting flavor,” Kevin Binkley says. “We try not to repeat any ingredients except for sugar and salt.”

Macintosh, Rosa Lynn, and Mountain Rose apples with pickled red onion, apple cider chimichurri. Jackie Mercandetti

Course two was a tiny apple in chimichurri made with apple cider vinegar. Mixed in April, the sauce was so lush and minimally biting that you could slurp it like cereal milk.

Course three: four radishes from three Arizona farms, the most interesting being a purple root and a radish sprout from Twisted Infusion Farms. Fourth: a lone scallop from Hokkaido poached for 38 seconds — not 35, not 40! — and rested in rice vinegar. Softly charged with the various tangs of apple gelee, lemon oil, and elephant food (leaves with a zap like sorrel), the scallop had the delicate marine spirit of good shellfish but was more bracing.

After course five, cucumber buoyant and meaty at once thanks to umami exponents — miso vinaigrette and bonito flakes (smoked amberjack tuna) — Giles drifted over and invited me into the bar.

Inside the bungalow, dinner revs into a higher gear. Drinks come faster. Food is richer. The stools and moody lights of the room whisk dinner down more ornate channels.

At the bar, polenta chips with the crunch of chicharrones weren’t an upgrade over fried pork rinds. As I learned this, something blew in the kegerator with a pneumatic hiss, shooting beer into the air.

This was treated like a power failure on a jet. Half the staff zerged the kegerator, with one man using his hands and chest to absorb the projectile flow. It was fixed in no time.

Apologizing, making light of the gnarly error, the Binkleys readied the next course.