Local Spots That'll Host Your Holiday Party in Greater Phoenix

The Valley is king when it comes to indoor/outdoor spaces.

Holiday party planners know what early December means. It is time to scout a space for that office gathering or family-and-friends soiree. This year, that space means everything thanks to social distancing, but many Valley restaurants and bars are up for the challenge.

In addition to private dining rooms, check out these seven places that'll host your holiday party in metro Phoenix.

Postino B-Side 3839 East Campbell Avenue



Funky and festive, Postino Wine Cafe in Arcadia is ideal for a small office holiday party, a meeting spot for your Secret Santa exchange, a friend meetup, or any other holiday-related get-together. Bruschetta boards and paninis are always available, as is craft beer and (of course) wine. Postino's staff is also available for customizable menus and assigned seating. Parties have the option to buy out the patio as well. For more information, call 602-852-3939.

EXPAND Go big or go small. Sandbar Mexican Grill

Sandbar Mexican Grill Multiple Locations



Cabanas, sand, and Mexican fare favorites like tacos, nachos, and burritos will give your holiday party a beachy but festive twist. Sandbar Mexican Grill is an Evening Entertainment Group venue, meaning it can handle up to 30 people if you so choose. It has private spaces with music (either performed or playlisted), as well as outdoor heaters to accommodate guests. For more details or to make reservations, visit the website.

Kelly's is ready to accommodate your holiday gathering. Kelly's at Southbridge

Kelly's at Southbridge 7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale



For gatherings with the Scottsdale Waterfront 'hood as your background, Kelly's at Southbridge offers three private rooms, five lounge areas, and spacious patios ideal for those office Christmas parties (or New Year's Eve celebrations). Craft cocktails, beer, and entrees like pan-roasted salmon and chicken parmesan will have everyone feeling loose. Bottle service is also available. Parties are currently limited to 10 people. For reservations, call 480-393-3205.

EXPAND The patio at Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar. Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar

Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar 8220 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

Chef Christopher Collins is ready to entertain your party in two private rooms at Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar. The Boardroom is a dining room with a private patio and a brick fireplace, which makes it an ideal space to enjoy craft cocktails and then transition to dinner. But if you prefer an even more private space, The Gainey Room has an enclosed patio with the hum of McCormick Ranch all around. For reservations, call 480-699-0811.

EXPAND No arguing over the booth spaces at Chauncey Social. Chauncey Social

Chauncey Social 17767 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale



With indoor and outdoor space, Chauncey Social can accommodate intimate but breezy gatherings during the holiday season. The trendy decor and scenic, north Valley views make a decent backdrop. Meanwhile, the menu of modern American eats includes shrimp scampi, tuna cups, fettuccine bolognese, and a blackened fish sandwich. To drink? Beer, wine, signature cocktails, or anything you want from the full bar. For reservations, call 480-565-6488.

EXPAND Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating at The Mission. The Mission

The Mission Multiple Locations



The Mission offers a festive atmosphere, Latin cuisine, and patio seating. If your party is on the larger side, onsite event coordinators will take care of the particulars while you sit back or mingle. Those in charge can plan a custom menu and designate seating. Call Sonia Sorensen at the Old Town location at 480-363-6721 or Tammy Carlin at the Kierland location at 480-616-3571 to talk strategy.

Bull Shooters in north-central Phoenix. New Times Archives

Bull Shooters 3337 West Peoria Avenue



A sizeable pool hall under normal circumstances, Bull Shooters also offers more than 26,0000 square feet for your holiday party. Dubbed as "Disneyland for Adults," Bull Shooters grants party-goers access to pool tables, dart boards, arcade games, and shuffleboard. The menu includes 30 draft beers and quick-grab food options like chicken wings, salads, pizza, and burgers. Karaoke, too. For more information, call 602-441-2447.