Best Sips: Cool off with this refreshing and unexpected coffee creation

Over the last few years, the lavender latte has found an audience with its eclectic mingling of espresso, lavender syrup and milk. And, some versions make the drink a summer sipper by subbing in cold brew for hot java.
But this summer, Press Coffee is pushing the boundaries of the lavender-coffee duo even further with its Lavender Lemon Cold Brew Shaker.
The concoction is composed of equal parts Press cold brew coffee and lemonade, plus a couple of splashes of Monin lavender syrup. Like the other flavors in Press’ cold brew shaker lineup, the ingredients are poured into a steel shaker with ice and shaken like a martini, similar to a mixologist working their magic at the bar, as guests look on.
The entire contents is then poured into a 16-ounce cup, flaunting a frothy cap thanks to the vigorous shaking and resulting aeration in the beverage. In the end, you’ve got a refreshing drink that packs a caffeine boost with notes of earthiness and citrus. The lavender profile is more subtle than you’d expect, with lemonade being the ideal foil to both the aromatic herb and the rich cold brew.
How Press creates crave-worthy coffees
The Lavender Lemon Cold Brew debuted in June and will be available at all 12 Press Coffee locations throughout the Valley until September, says Andrew Robertson, director of retail at Press. He’s also responsible for creating the popular cold brew shaker program as well as coming up with new drink recipes.
This often requires Robertson to hit grocery stores and purchase a cornucopia of dairy and plant-based creamers, sweeteners and traditional and out-of-the-box accouterments that could result in a delicious and crowd-pleasing beverage, no matter how wacky it sounds.
He takes everything back to Press headquarters, where he plays with coffee drinks, experimenting with measurements and endless combinations.
After several recipe trials and taste tests, Robertson presents his finished product to Press’ owners and operators Alex Mason, Jason Kyle and Steve Kraus.
“I tell them, ‘This one’s going to be real out there but stay with me,’” Robertson says. “I really enjoy the ability to craft and create.”
And when the ownership approached Robertson wanting a new summer coffee drink, the Lavender Lemon Cold Brew journey was no different. After much experimentation, Robertson determined using equal parts cold brew and preservative-free lemonade was the answer, along with a minimal amount — two pumps — of lavender syrup with the intention of keeping the sugar content low.
“We don't do a lot of ‘try this drink of the week’ kind of things. So when we can come up with a summer drink that’s fun, unique and different, we definitely want to get it right,” Robertson says.
After several months, Robertson’s Lavender Lemon Cold Brew was Press’ answer to customers wanting a sipper that would be a cool quencher in the afternoons while packing a gentle buzz.
“It’s kind of like an Arnold Palmer idea,” Robertson says in reference to the beverage named after the legendary golfer credited with coming up with the half-iced tea, half-lemonade mix.
The perfect summer sip
Robertson is currently developing three new cold brew shaker recipes. He’s playing with one that combines coconut cold brew with almond milk and agave. He has a soft spot for date syrups and hopes to incorporate those in a shaker later this year.
The cold brew shaker, Robertson says, is Press’ way of giving customers a fun option that only feels splurgy.
“There are no blenders, no fraps, no smoothies. It’s a way to not forsake who we are,” he says. “You can treat yourself, not destroy your diet and not compromise quality.”
Six drinks spanning flavors like peanut butter, matcha and an espresso-honey-cinnamon combo that exudes a profile reminiscent of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal make up the year-round shaker program. All are dairy and soy-free and only one is not vegan.
Robertson credited Press’ specialty grade coffee — a specification reserved for coffee that earns 80 or more points on a 100-point scale by the Specialty Coffee Association of America, and is typically grown at higher elevations and carefully processed in smaller batches after harvest — with making even quirky sounding drinks, like Lavender Lemon Cold Brew, sing.
“It’s why I can make a drink like this and not go ewww,” he says. “It’s got to be crave-able… you would drive here just for this and tell 10 people about it. All of our shakers have this quality.”
If you think lavender belongs only in a bubble bath, lemonade is only for kiddos and neither has any business mingling with coffee, this Lavender Lemon Cold Brew will persuade you to rethink your philosophies by your second sip. The clock is ticking on this unexpected thirst-quencher, so give it a whirl before the heat subsides.
Press Coffee
12 Valley locations
presscoffee.com