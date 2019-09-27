Rosh Hashanah 2019 Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

During the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, food is central to the celebration. The holiday will begin at sundown on Sunday, September 29, this year and will end at sundown the evening of Tuesday, October 1. Some of the traditional foods eaten during this period include brisket, challah, honey cakes, and tzimmes, and Phoenix-area restaurants and delis are honoring this auspicious period with a few deals, as follows.

Chompie's

Various locations



This year, Chompie's is celebrating the Jewish New Year with a special holiday dinner at the Scottsdale and Paradise Valley locations. Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, patrons will be treated to a formal seated dinner. Dinner costs $34.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids 10 and under. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 602-710-2910 for reservations at the Paradise Valley location and 480-860-0475 for the Scottsdale location. Plus, a special Rosh Hashanah to-go menu that serves eight will be offered at all locations starting September 29.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



For Rosh Hashanah, Miracle Mile Deli is offering a plate of brisket beef, potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream, and a cup of matzo ball soup for $14. The special is available through Tuesday, October 1.

EXPAND Goldman's Deli has an expansive catering menu during the Jewish holiday. Jim Louvau

Goldman's Deli

6929 North Hayden Road, Suite C2, Scottsdale



For families who want to celebrate the holiday at home, Goldman's Deli offers a full catering menu of traditional Jewish fare. Homemade honey cakes are available for $10.99, mandel bread is $14.99 per pound, and savory dishes like beef brisket cost $20.99 per pound, while chopped chicken liver runs $14.99 per pound. Place your catering order on or before Saturday, September 28.

Imperial Market and Deli

737 East Glendale Avenue



The Jewish New Year isn't complete without challah bread. At Imperial Market and Deli, New Year specials include raisin or whole-wheat challah for $5.99, potato kugel for $8.99 per pound, and chicken soup with matzo balls for $8.99 per quart.

Scott's Generations

742 East Glendale Avenue



For the last 30 years, Scott's Generations has served the Valley with traditional Jewish fare. During this New Year, guests can order a roasted chicken, as well as a smoked fish platter or a chicken liver mold. Catering is available every day of the week.