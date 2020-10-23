The Scottsdale White Castle Sold More Sliders Than Any White Castle on Earth This Year

Exactly one year ago today — October 23, 2019 — the fast-food joint White Castle opened its first Arizona location, in Scottsdale, at 9310 East Via de Ventura. More than 4,000 square feet, it is also the largest White Castle in the world.

It's been a fruitful 12 months, it seems, for slider sales.

According to QSR , a trade publication covering the fast-food industry, the Scottsdale White Castle has sold more than 4.2 million of its melty, oniony, square-like, nearly-bite-sized burgers. Of all of White Castle's 360 locations, Scottsdale is the top performer, QSR reports.

"The response this past year has been better than we could have anticipated,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Everyone in the Scottsdale area has been so warm and welcoming, and they have a Crave the size of the Grand Canyon.”

The word "crave" is deeply ingrained in White Castle's marketing and culture. If you order 30 sliders, they do not come stuffed inside a giant sack, as they would at other hamburger outfits; they instead arrive in a dignified cardboard box known as a Crave Case. The Scottsdale location sold more Crave Cases — 19,000 — than any other "Castle" in the country this past year as well.

There exists a Cravers Hall of Fame, too, which from time to time inducts "legends from main street to the main stage." Last year, Valley resident Alice Cooper was awarded this honor, and as we noted in a story earlier this week, longtime Phoenix promoter Danny Zelisko is the latest inductee to the esteemed group.

Zelisko describes both he and Cooper as "big, big fans" of White Castle. The late, legendary John Prine, too, was reportedly a man within whom lurked incredible Cravings.