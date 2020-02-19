41 Spots in Greater Phoenix With Spring Training 2020 Dining Deals

Get 10 percent your entire bill with proof of a same-day spring training ticket at Blue Clover.

To the delight of locals and out-of-towners alike, spring training is here again in the Valley, from February 21 to March 24. It's an opportunity to go watch America's favorite pastime, yes, but also to enjoy some amazing food and drink deals across greater Phoenix.

Here are some Arizona restaurants that know how to treat Cactus League fans right.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



From February 21 through March 24, Blue Clover Distillery will provide diners 10 percent off their total bill when presented with a same-day game ticket. The restaurant and bar is also conveniently located near Scottsdale Stadium, spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.

EXPAND Cider flights at Cider Corps. Cider Corps

Cider Corps 31 South Robson #103, Mesa



The Cider Corps taproom is home to Myke's Pizza and Pair Specialty Coffee & Tea — and all three spots are rewarding spring training attendees who show their ticket at any point during the season. At Cider Corps, buy a flight and get a pint for $2, or go for $2 off a margherita pizza at Myke's, then get $1 off any coffee or tea at Pair Speciality Coffee & Tea. Cider Corps is also close to both Mesa stadiums.

EXPAND The pork belly street taco with kimchi and Sriracha aioli at Crujiente Tacos. Debby Wolvos

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



Visit CRUjiente Tacos throughout spring training's 2020 season for a home run of a deal: Guests who present their same-day ticket will receive one free pork belly taco with house quick kimchi and Sriracha aioli.

EXPAND Custom pizza orders fired up just like you like. Fired Pie

Fired Pie Multiple Locations



You need more pizza? Okay. Fired Pie is offering 10 percent off to customers who bring in a same-day spring training ticket. The deal is valid at all locations for one dine-in customer only, not to be combined with any other third-party deliveries or other offers.

EXPAND The Old Fashioned at Kelly's. Kelly's at SouthBridge

Kelly's at SouthBridge 7117 East Sixth Avenue



There's no ticket stub needed to enjoy some game-time deals at Kelly's at SouthBridge. On every day of spring training, get $5 draft beers, $7 well cocktails, $20 Peroni beer buckets (five beers), and $20 select bottles of wine. Go nuts.

EXPAND The beautiful but delicious selection at Koibito Poke. Koibito Poke

Koibito Poke Multiple Locations



From February 21 to March 24, Koibito Poke locations around the Valley are offering a steal of a deal: When fans show their ticket stub from any 2020 spring training game, they'll receive 25 percent off their order.

EXPAND Hummus nachos at Salut. Lily Altavena

Salut Kitchen Bar 1435 East University Drive, Tempe



Customers who show a valid same-day ticket will get free hummus nachos at Salut Kitchen Bar. The offer is only valid the day of the game, with one offer per table. Call 480-625-3600 to make reservations.

Gyro and chicken shawarma at It's All Greek To Me. It's All Greek To Me

Tempe Marketplace 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe



Tempe Marketplace has a multitude of restaurants offering spring training deals with proof of a same-day ticket — and it's also close to Scottsdale and Tempe Diablo stadiums. Bar Louie is offering 15 percent off, along with It's All Greek to Me and Kabuki Japanese Restaurant. There's 20 percent off California Pizza Kitchen, two for $8 Love It-size customizable ice cream bowls at Cold Stone Creamery, and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que has $10 off a purchase of $30 or more. King's Fish House is offering up a complimentary appetizer. Mojo Yogurt is doing 25 percent off, and you can get a free plain caramel apple with purchase of any other caramel apple at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Get 10 percent off at Ruby Tuesday, two slices and a drink for $6.99 at Slices Pizza, a two-for-one entree deal at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar. Finally, Yogis Grill is offering a free appetizer of egg rolls or sushi or 10 percent off any purchase of $10 or more.

U.S. Egg Multiple Locations



The exclusive Cactus League Secret Menu returns to all U.S. Egg locations. You'll get a kick out of the spring training-themed dishes including a D-Back Chicken Melt, Rockie Burro, and Angels Scramble.

EXPAND Bar Louie brunch items. Westgate Entertainment District

Westgate Entertainment District 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale



Westgate Entertainment District is not far from Camelback Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Peoria Sports Complex, and Surprise Stadium. During the League of Dreams from February 21 to March 24, a variety of restaurants are offering same-day ticket deals. At Fat Tuesday, it's 25 percent off your entire bill and 190 Octane daiquiris for $1, or get 20 percent off at Low Key Piano Bar, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, The Lola, Opa Life Greek Cafe, and Whiskey Rose. It's 15 percent off at Salt Tacos y Tequila Bar Louie, Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, and Saddle Ranch Chop House. Get a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entree at Shane's Rib Shack and 10 percent off the total bill at Blendz Boba Tea Lounge, Buffalo Wild Wings, Johnny Rockets, Cold Stone Creamery, Mama Gina's Pizzeria, and RazzleberrieZ Frozen Yogurt.

Zinqué 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale



The French-inspired bistro, cafe, and wine bar at Scottsdale Fashion Square is conveniently located near Scottsdale Stadium. Present your same-day spring training ticket at Zinqué for 10 percent off your entire bill.