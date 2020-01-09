Tacolandia 2020 Vendor Lineup — Most Like It Hot

First, Tacolandia 2020 will be as we promise — four hours of unlimited taco samples. While we don’t need to say much more to sell you on attending, we can at least tell you who’s going to be there. And for those just now hearing about it, Phoenix New Times’ fourth annual event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The deliciousness of Philly's Sports Bar & Grill's amazing taco. Jacob Tyler Dunn

General admission is $30 and includes access to live entertainment and cash bars, while VIP tickets are $50 and include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

And if you enjoy bundle pricing, the Amigo Pack gets you four general admission tickets at $23.75 each. However, you must buy in multiples of four at a time to receive this pricing.

The outdoor, unlimited sampling event offers some of Phoenix's best taquerias, from urban contemporary to authentic street-style. Here’s who’s going to be there:

Bao Chow

Caribbean Marketplace Grill

Chico Malo

DTG Tacos

Hoyo’s Kitchen

Los Sombreros

Macayo’s Mexican Food

Margaritas Grille

Más Tacos

Ms. C’s Home Style

Red Fire Cookery

Saguaros Tacos Y Churros

Taqueria el Sol

Tortas Paquime

Tzikii Food Truck

For tickets and all other information, visit the Tacolandia website.