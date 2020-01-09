Tacolandia 2020 Vendor Lineup — Most Like It Hot

First, Tacolandia 2020 will be as we promise — four hours of unlimited taco samples. While we don’t need to say much more to sell you on attending, we can at least tell you who’s going to be there. And for those just now hearing about it, Phoenix New Times’ fourth annual event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
General admission is $30 and includes access to live entertainment and cash bars, while VIP tickets are $50 and include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.
And if you enjoy bundle pricing, the Amigo Pack gets you four general admission tickets at $23.75 each. However, you must buy in multiples of four at a time to receive this pricing.
The outdoor, unlimited sampling event offers some of Phoenix's best taquerias, from urban contemporary to authentic street-style. Here’s who’s going to be there:
Bao Chow
Caribbean Marketplace Grill
Chico Malo
DTG Tacos
Hoyo’s Kitchen
Los Sombreros
Macayo’s Mexican Food
Margaritas Grille
Más Tacos
Ms. C’s Home Style
Red Fire Cookery
Saguaros Tacos Y Churros
Taqueria el Sol
Tortas Paquime
Tzikii Food Truck
For tickets and all other information, visit the Tacolandia website.
