 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Here's the vendor lowdown.EXPAND
Here's the vendor lowdown.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tacolandia 2020 Vendor Lineup — Most Like It Hot

Lauren Cusimano | January 9, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

First, Tacolandia 2020 will be as we promise — four hours of unlimited taco samples. While we don’t need to say much more to sell you on attending, we can at least tell you who’s going to be there. And for those just now hearing about it, Phoenix New Times’ fourth annual event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

General admission is $30 and includes access to live entertainment and cash bars, while VIP tickets are $50 and include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

Related Stories

And if you enjoy bundle pricing, the Amigo Pack gets you four general admission tickets at $23.75 each. However, you must buy in multiples of four at a time to receive this pricing.

The outdoor, unlimited sampling event offers some of Phoenix's best taquerias, from urban contemporary to authentic street-style. Here’s who’s going to be there:

Bao Chow
Caribbean Marketplace Grill
Chico Malo
DTG Tacos
Hoyo’s Kitchen
Los Sombreros
Macayo’s Mexican Food
Margaritas Grille
Más Tacos
Ms. C’s Home Style
Red Fire Cookery
Saguaros Tacos Y Churros
Taqueria el Sol
Tortas Paquime
Tzikii Food Truck

For tickets and all other information, visit the Tacolandia website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >