Take a look at the puppies and pies at Pizza to the Rescue

Adorable puppies and fresh pizza, can you name a better duo?
May 22, 2024
Pizza to the Rescue unites good eats with adorable puppies. Pisco is among the pups ready for adoption at the connected Almost There Rescue.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

On April 4, Pizza to the Rescue swung open its doors on the corner of Indian School Road and 26th Street. The newly debuted Phoenix restaurant is a partnership between co-owners Hunter Rodgers and Geri Hormel.

Hormel is the founder of the animal welfare nonprofit Almost There Rescue, which provides care and services to at-risk pregnant and nursing dogs and puppies. Fittingly, the rescue and restaurant share a parking lot.

Over at the restaurant, you'll encounter an Italian-influenced menu with drinks that range from a fizzy spritz to fine wines and savory dishes like meatballs, freshly-made pasta and of course, wood-fired pizza. Notably, Pizza to the Rescue donates 25% of proceeds from all pizza sales to Almost There Rescue.

On select nights, dinner guests can cuddle and coo over cute adoptable puppies on the patio, where the pups play and pose from inside a fenced area while a small team of knowledgeable Almost There Rescue volunteers keep watch. As operations ramp up, the team hopes to bring out puppies every night at 6 p.m.

For those looking to take home a new best friend, the adoption process requires a scheduled meet-and-greet and some paperwork, at Almost There Rescue.

Here's a peek at the new pizza restaurant — and some really adorable puppies, too.
click to enlarge
Pizza to the Rescue donates 25% of proceeds from all pizza sales to Almost There Rescue, which shares a parking lot with the restaurant.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Pizza to the Rescue is a partnership between co-owners Geri Hormel and Hunter Rodgers. Hormel founded Almost There Rescue in 2013.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
The Pizza to the Rescue patio area is dog-friendly. Polite pups are welcome to tag along for lunch or dinner.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Pisco looking cute and curious while posing with Almost There Rescue volunteer Ali Finney on the patio.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Pizza to the Rescue offers seven pies on its menu. Italian-inspired eats like meatballs and housemade pastas are available, too.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
A custom Italian-made pizza oven is the centerpiece inside the bar area at Pizza to the Rescue.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
The Margherita, made with pomodoro, housemade mozzarella and basil, is a popular pie at Pizza to the Rescue.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Customers are welcome to bring their own pets to Pizza to the Rescue. Zuzu enjoys the lively scene on the misted pet-friendly patio during dinner service.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
The Perro Caliente margarita is a spicy sip made with Teremana Reposado, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur and fresh-squeezed lime.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Almost There Rescue volunteer Kyle Oyer carries Ouzu from the restaurant to back to the rescue after an evening visit.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
