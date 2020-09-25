The Arizona State Fair Is Still Happening — But Just for Drive-Thru Fried Food

A deep-fried cheesecake might be passed right through your car window.

First, the not-so-breaking news: There will be no 2020 Arizona State Fair.

But: There will be still be Arizona State Fair food.

The Arizona State Fairgrounds is hosting a drive-thru version of the annual fair’s food experience this weekend (September 25, 26, and 27) and again on October 2, 3, and 4.

Dutchmen's Funnel Cakes' signature items will be there. Melissa Fossum

This drive-thru food fair will run from noon to 9 p.m. on those dates. Patrons may drive up to snag to-go versions of the famous fair food (we hope the interior of your vehicle can handle Hot Cheetos dust).

The circular drive-thru area will host nine vendors. There'll be sugar and honey frybread from Teepee Village Frybread, jumbo corn dogs from Mustard's Cafe, deep-fried cheesecake from Fried a Fair, and Flaming Hot Cheetos pizza from Enzo's Pizza. See the full menu and map here.

The event is free, and the food vendors prefer you pay with credit cards (though cash will be accepted).

Drivers are asked to stay in their cars, and food is packaged and ready to be eaten in the car or at home. You enter from 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

For more information, see the Arizona State Fair Drive-Thru web page.