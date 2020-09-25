 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
A deep-fried cheesecake might be passed right through your car window.EXPAND
A deep-fried cheesecake might be passed right through your car window.
Melissa Fossum

The Arizona State Fair Is Still Happening — But Just for Drive-Thru Fried Food

Lauren Cusimano | September 25, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

First, the not-so-breaking news: There will be no 2020 Arizona State Fair.

But: There will be still be Arizona State Fair food.

The Arizona State Fairgrounds is hosting a drive-thru version of the annual fair’s food experience this weekend (September 25, 26, and 27) and again on October 2, 3, and 4.

Related Stories

This drive-thru food fair will run from noon to 9 p.m. on those dates. Patrons may drive up to snag to-go versions of the famous fair food (we hope the interior of your vehicle can handle Hot Cheetos dust).

The circular drive-thru area will host nine vendors. There'll be sugar and honey frybread from Teepee Village Frybread, jumbo corn dogs from Mustard's Cafe, deep-fried cheesecake from Fried a Fair, and Flaming Hot Cheetos pizza from Enzo's Pizza. See the full menu and map here.

The event is free, and the food vendors prefer you pay with credit cards (though cash will be accepted).

Drivers are asked to stay in their cars, and food is packaged and ready to be eaten in the car or at home. You enter from 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

For more information, see the Arizona State Fair Drive-Thru web page.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.