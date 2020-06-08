The May 2020 Restaurant D-List: Just Don't Block the Hand Washing Sink, Guys

The May 2020 D-List reminds us to not block that hand washing sink.

Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Alien Donuts 7111 East Fifth Avenue, Suite D, Scottsdale



“Observed dishes being sanitized in the 3 compartment sink with chlorine measured at 0ppm. Chlorine sanitizer levels should be maintained between 50-100ppm to ensure food contact surfaces are properly sanitized.”

“Observed raw eggs being stored above cold brew coffee and opened containers of apple juice in the reach in fridge near the back door in the kitchen.”

https://envapp.maricopa.gov/EnvironmentalHealth/FoodInspection?p=FD-68400&i=4713178

Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer 13375 West McDowell Road, #101, Goodyear



“Observed employee discard gloves and wash hands for 5 seconds. When brought to attention, employee washed hands for 20 seconds.”

“Observed bean & meat chili and cheese sauce in hot holding unit by grill at 118-130 degrees F. Per PIC items were made at 11 am and 12 pm (5 and 6 hours prior to inspection). When brought to attention, PIC discarded items and turned temperature controls up in hot holding unit.”

Carniceria Castillo 13011 West Greenway Road, #100 El Mirage



“Observed a large garbage can stored in front of the handwash sink. Observed employee rinsing hands in the 3-compartment sink instead of moving the garbage can to use the handwash sink.”

“Observed bleach sanitizer for food contact surfaces measured above 200 ppm.”

Restaurante El Carbonero No. 2 3515 West Northern Avenue



“Observed Cook preparing pupusas on grill then touch pupusas with bare hands when transferring pupusas from grill to container. Advised Cook and person in charge (PIC) that ready to eat (RTE) foods, such as cooked pupusas, cannot be handled with bare hands after being cooked to due to contamination of foods. Cook discarded the cooked pupusas and washed hands.”

“Observed bowls being used as scoops in large flour containers underneath prep tables in kitchen. Advised person in charge (PIC) that utensils with handles should be used to prevent bare hand contact and contamination of foods. PIC stated they will inform the Manager.”

Someburros Mexican Food 5910 East Longbow Parkway, Mesa



“Observed employee wipe down prep table food contact surface with a QUAT sanitizer, then proceed to grab tortillas without first washing hands. Instructed employee to remove gloves and wash hands for 20 seconds. Hands must be washed in between switching tasks for at least 20 seconds.”

“Observed enchilada sauce and red chile beef in warmer at 114-120*F. PIC stated it had been in warmer for less than 30 minutes and was placed on stove top to re-heat to 165*F. All hot TCS foods must maintain temperatures above 135*F at all times.”

Tailgaters Sports Grill & IL Primo Pizza 5110 North Dysart Road, #124, Litchfield Park



“Observed final rinse of dishwasher at 0 ppm chlorine. Observed sanitizer container connected to dishwasher empty. When brought to attention, PIC discarded sanitizer container, replaced it with a full one and primed machine until it dispensed the sanitizer. PIC ran dishwasher again. Final rinse now 50-100 ppm chlorine.”

“Observed house made ranch (with buttermilk), blue cheese, and milk in waitstaff prep cooler at 48-50 degrees F. Ambient air temperature of prep cooler is 48 degrees F. Per PIC, items have been in unit overnight. When brought to attention, PIC discarded items.”