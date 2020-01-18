 


  MVN

  Herban Planet
  •  
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Chelsea's Kitchen has an amazing patio.EXPAND
Chelsea's Kitchen has an amazing patio.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Ultimate Cool Weather Dining Guide in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | January 18, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

When the weather is fine, we Arizonans run not walk to the outside world. We can finally be outdoors, bring our dogs out on to the pavement, wear a scarf without the whole thing feeling forced. In addition, we can mix in food and drink to this experience. Hope to dine al fresco on a pet-filled patio, maybe fold in a stroll by local food vendors? Here's your guide.

15 Best Restaurant Patios for Outdoor Dining in Metro Phoenix

Again, it’s recommended you grab all the outdoor time you can in Phoenix. Sure, you can hike or take advantage of the many numerous outdoor activities the Valley has to offer, but what about grabbing a drink and enjoying a meal in an atmosphere consisting of cool air, twinkle lights, and light chatter? We suggest hitting the patios of these 15 eateries in metro Phoenix.

Related Stories

Opt for a ramen date with the dogs.EXPAND
Opt for a ramen date with the dogs.
Lauren Cusimano

19 Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Breweries in Greater Phoenix

In 2011, dog-friendly patios became a thing in Maricopa County. A few rules apply, but establishments all over town are more than welcoming to the entire family — including the four-legged members. If you’ve got a pup you’d like to have by your side while wining and dining in the Valley, here are 19 restaurants in metro Phoenix where you can bring your dog.

A north Valley market with seasonal and local products.EXPAND
A north Valley market with seasonal and local products.
Farmers Market on High Street

Greater Phoenix Farmers Market Field Guide — Spring 2020

The fall farmers' market, which usually continues well into spring 2020, is a heavily anticipated thing. Fresh vegetables, cute bric-a-brac, pumpkin everything. It’s all about that hygge (the Danish art of coziness) life.
Here are 19 farmers markets open from fall 2019 through spring 2020 in the Valley.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

