The Ultimate Cool Weather Dining Guide in Metro Phoenix

When the weather is fine, we Arizonans run not walk to the outside world. We can finally be outdoors, bring our dogs out on to the pavement, wear a scarf without the whole thing feeling forced. In addition, we can mix in food and drink to this experience. Hope to dine al fresco on a pet-filled patio, maybe fold in a stroll by local food vendors? Here's your guide.
15 Best Restaurant Patios for Outdoor Dining in Metro Phoenix
Again, it’s recommended you grab all the outdoor time you can in Phoenix. Sure, you can hike or take advantage of the many numerous outdoor activities the Valley has to offer, but what about grabbing a drink and enjoying a meal in an atmosphere consisting of cool air, twinkle lights, and light chatter? We suggest hitting the patios of these 15 eateries in metro Phoenix.
19 Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Breweries in Greater Phoenix
In 2011, dog-friendly patios became a thing in Maricopa County. A few rules apply, but establishments all over town are more than welcoming to the entire family — including the four-legged members. If you’ve got a pup you’d like to have by your side while wining and dining in the Valley, here are 19 restaurants in metro Phoenix where you can bring your dog.
Greater Phoenix Farmers Market Field Guide — Spring 2020
The fall farmers' market, which usually continues well into spring 2020, is a heavily anticipated thing. Fresh vegetables, cute bric-a-brac, pumpkin everything. It’s all about that hygge (the Danish art of coziness) life.
Here are 19 farmers markets open from fall 2019 through spring 2020 in the Valley.
