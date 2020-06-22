The Urban Farm Presents the 21st Annual Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program

The annual Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program will kick off with an online even this year.

In a current world of news turmoil and A/C tune-ups, it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to. But we would counter with a two decades-strong program geared toward gardening, education, and a little pop of color. It’s the 21st annual Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program, all set to start its 2020 edition in September.

Here’s how it works?

The Urban Farm founder Greg Peterson — someone we spotlighted heavily in an April feature and who’s been growing fruit trees here for more than four decades — will start the program at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 12.

New word of the day: deciduous. The Urban Farm

“Education is at the core of all that we do,” says Peterson in a press release. “Each year we begin the fall season with a kick-off event that teaches people how to successfully purchase and grow fruit trees that are climate appropriate for the low desert.”

But because 2020 has been all over weird, this year’s kick-off session will be a live online event versus the usual in-person orientation. The event offers a full day’s worth of courses designed for beginning backyard farmers to seasoned fruit-tree growers. Peterson covers how to successfully grow fruit trees, bushes, and vines appropriate for the season and the climate.

You can also preorder some citrus trees. The Urban Farm

The virtual event also offers several question and answer sessions, special guests like grower Tom Spellman from Dave Wilson Nursery, and about $500 worth of prizes. But remember this is just the kick-off event, as The Urban Farm will continue to host fruit tree education throughout September and into early December with free webinars. In time, there may be opportunities for in person classes throughout the Valley.

The program also offers early-bird pricing and bundles for “Urban Farm Approved” fruit trees through November 7. Participants can preorder from a selection of deciduous plants — apple, peach, apricot, plum, fig, grape, and berry — and citrus trees (lemons, limes, oranges, and so on). Citrus can be picked up beginning in October, and deciduous trees may start heading for their new homes in January 2021.

For more information and to RSVP, visit The Urban Farm website.