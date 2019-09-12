 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants.EXPAND
The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants.
Charles Barth

Tickets Are on Sale Now for the Best of Phoenix A'Fare 2019

Lauren Cusimano | September 12, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Event season is finally upon us. Temperatures are dropping, if not slowly, fall festivals are on the calendar, and our annual Best of Phoenix issue is almost on newsstands everywhere. In tandem with that last part, Phoenix New Times is proud to announce its 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare. Presented by The Link PHX, the night of dining, drinking, and mingling will be from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the Arizona Science Center — with a VIP hour beginning at 7 p.m.

Guests may celebrate the latest Best of Phoenix issue with food and drink from more than 40 outstanding restaurants, including Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse, SoSoBa, Bao Chow, Tikka Shack Indian Grub, Los Sombreros, Wildflower Bread Company, Social on 83rd, and more.

Related Stories

Sponsors for the Best of Phoenix A'Fare 2019 include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Haultail, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Copper City Bourbon, Santisi Brothers, Bonus Round, Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Phoenix, Arizona Distilling Co, Sailor Jerry’s Savage Apple, Nirvana Center, Lovely Rita Tequila, Arizona State Fair, Roosevelt Point, DTPHX Inc., and Electric Bat Arcade. Additional sponsors are to be announced.

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over event start at $40, and include food and drink samples, plus live entertainment. Limited VIP admission tickets start at $65, and include a 7 p.m. entry and a VIP gift bag in addition to samples and entertainment. Portions of the proceeds will go toward The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more tickets and more information, visit the Best of Phoenix A’Fare 2019 website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >