Tickets Are on Sale Now for the Best of Phoenix A'Fare 2019

The 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare will have food and drink samples from more than 40 local restaurants.

Event season is finally upon us. Temperatures are dropping, if not slowly, fall festivals are on the calendar, and our annual Best of Phoenix issue is almost on newsstands everywhere. In tandem with that last part, Phoenix New Times is proud to announce its 20th annual Best of Phoenix A'Fare. Presented by The Link PHX, the night of dining, drinking, and mingling will be from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the Arizona Science Center — with a VIP hour beginning at 7 p.m.

Guests may celebrate the latest Best of Phoenix issue with food and drink from more than 40 outstanding restaurants, including Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse, SoSoBa, Bao Chow, Tikka Shack Indian Grub, Los Sombreros, Wildflower Bread Company, Social on 83rd, and more.

The event will be from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the Arizona Science Center. Forgemind ArchiMedia/Flickr Creative Commons

Sponsors for the Best of Phoenix A'Fare 2019 include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Haultail, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Copper City Bourbon, Santisi Brothers, Bonus Round, Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing Phoenix, Arizona Distilling Co, Sailor Jerry’s Savage Apple, Nirvana Center, Lovely Rita Tequila, Arizona State Fair, Roosevelt Point, DTPHX Inc., and Electric Bat Arcade. Additional sponsors are to be announced.

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over event start at $40, and include food and drink samples, plus live entertainment. Limited VIP admission tickets start at $65, and include a 7 p.m. entry and a VIP gift bag in addition to samples and entertainment. Portions of the proceeds will go toward The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more tickets and more information, visit the Best of Phoenix A’Fare 2019 website.