Our list of the top 100 best bars in Phoenix is here

Our cocktail bars will transport you to other dimensions when you board a replica train car, descend steep stairs into a basement filled with agave wonders or head to the rooftops to soar above the city.
A host of bar owners and mixologists are pushing hard to earn Phoenix the reputation of being a true cocktail destination. Local bars are racking up national and international awards, and downtown Phoenix is booming with new, colorful, creative drinking destinations.
More of a craft beer fan? Breweries are popping up around the Valley, some with their second or third locations. Settle in for a cold one in a cozy bungalow, order a flight in Old Town Scottsdale or crush a craft brew after running around the lake in Tempe.
If unpretentious, welcoming and comfortable is more your vibe, the Valley's dive bars don't disappoint. Sip strong drinks under strings of twinkle lights, play some pool and catch the game at destinations sprinkled throughout our desert strip mall sprawl.
When narrowing down your almost endless options, turn to our newly updated list of the Top 100 Bars in Phoenix for a curated lineup of all the spots we really can't live without.
Since the Top 100 Bars list was last published in 2021, a lot has happened in the Valley and the drinking scene in metro Phoenix has evolved. So you may recognize some spots from the last go-round, but a whole lot of new additions made the cut this year.
