Baked Goods

Where To Buy Pan de Muerto For Día de Los Muertos in Metro Phoenix

October 29, 2022 6:30AM

The Panadería Los Jarochos bakers sometimes switch out the sugar and top it with sesame seeds instead.
The Panadería Los Jarochos bakers sometimes switch out the sugar and top it with sesame seeds instead.
Día de Los Muertos — a Mexican holiday celebrating now departed loved ones — takes place on November 1 and 2, and across metro Phoenix, Valley residents are setting up altars decorated with photos, religious artifacts, candles, flowers, colored backdrops, and food and beverage favorites of those who have died.

Pan de muerto, which translates to the bread of the dead, is central to the celebration. And while the name sounds ominous, it's part of a breaking-of-bread tradition where the sweet bread is served and consumed by folks as they collectively reminisce about those they've lost.

The bread has a slightly crispy outside, a doughy center, and is often sprinkled with sugar. The treats made around the Valley come in different shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors.

As Día de Los Muertos nears, here are six stores, panaderias, and cafes throughout metro Phoenix selling traditional pan de muerto for the holiday.
click to enlarge
G&G Bakery in south Scottsdale makes a pan that resembles a body's shape.


G&G Bakery

7620 East McKellips Road #13, Scottsdale
480-238-1523
G&G Bakery in south Scottsdale has three variations of pan de muerto. While two are the typical round shape, the third resembles a body. It measures about 9 inches long, and while it lacks detail, its design is obvious. Other options at this bakery include sugary bread shaped like hearts, and dense lemon bread.
click to enlarge
The bakers created the typical pan de muerto, round in shape and topped with dough accents resembling symmetrical skeleton bones.
Panadería Los Jarochos



2822 North 32nd Street, #4
480-479-5446
As Panadería Los Jarochos' name indicates, the Phoenix bakery is run by folks — jarochos and jarochas — from Veracruz, Mexico. Here, the bakers create the typical pan de muerto, round in shape and topped with dough accents resembling symmetrical skeleton bones. Another option is shaped like a body and accented with a pink sugar design shaped like a cross. For a third variation, the bakers switch out the sugar for a sesame seed topping instead. Recently, the panadería started selling bags of La Parroquia, a type of coffee that pairs well with the pan for Día de Los Muertos.

Los Altos Ranch Market

Locations throughout Phoenix, Mesa, and Chandler
With seven Los Altos Ranch Markets throughout the Valley, this Mexican supermarket is a convenient option to purchase pan de muerto, especially if you're looking for drinks and fruits or ingredients to make a special dish to place on the altar. In the bakery section, the supermarket has pieces of festive bread in different configurations. One freshly baked version is packaged in boxes decorated with skulls and bones ready to bring home. The bakery also makes pan de muerto stuffed with chocolate cream.
click to enlarge
With seven Los Altos Ranch Markets throughout the Valley, this local Mexican supermarket is a convenient option to purchase pan de muerto.


Panadería Cristal

6402 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-931-1057
Panadería Cristal makes a significantly sized and round-shaped pan de muerto which the bakers decorate with skeleton bone-shaped accents and white sugar on one half, and pink-colored sugar on the other. At the Glendale bakery, there are also body-shaped variations that are displayed together in a glass case, as these rows of pan de muerto are a work of art.

Panaderia La Central

725 North Central Avenue, Suite 103, Avondale
623-882-0757
The West Valley panaderia specializes in traditional Mexican desserts and pastries. Panaderia La Central opened in 2007 and also serves frozen raspados, savory sandwiches, and different flavored coffees to wash down the pan de muerto. They make multiple versions of the festive bread, with skeleton formations and multiple different colors.

click to enlarge
The 𝙿𝚊𝚗 𝚍𝚎 𝙼𝚞𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚘 drink is a cinnamon bun latte topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and orange peel candy.
Mis Raices Café



1325 Grand Avenue, #3
602-675-2228
Mis Raices Café is known for its ornate coffee drinks with intense Mexican flavors and inspiration from celebrations. They make two drinks that are inspired by the upcoming holiday. La Catrina, named after the recognizable female painted skeleton, is a French vanilla latte topped with rose cold foam and edible rose petals. The Pan de Muerto drink is a cinnamon bun latte topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and orange peel candy. The cafe also sells actual pan de muerto to snack on with a cup of coffee. 
Phoenix New Times 10.27.2022

