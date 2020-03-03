Where to Eat and Drink for St. Patrick's Day 2020 in Greater Phoenix

There are several food and drink deals to get your Irish on.

A trip to Ireland is probably out of the question for St. Patrick's Day 2020, but that doesn't mean Valley residents should stay home that day. Green beer, corned beef, soda bread, shamrocks, and yes, even leprechauns will be available at several Phoenix area restaurants.

Here are 11 places to eat, drink, and to channel your best Irish spirit this St. Patrick's Day in the Valley.

Chompie's Multiple Locations



Chompie's isn't messing around when it comes to celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Starting at 11 a.m on Tuesday, March 17, each Chompie's location will serve an all-you-can-eat corned beef meal. This includes corned beef, boiled red potatoes, cabbage, fresh-baked Irish soda bread, and a leprechaun-themed dessert. Cost per person is $23.99.

Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar 23335 North Scottsdale Road, Suite D105, Scottsdale



Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar is offering a drink special on Tuesday, March 17. A specialty Irish mule will be made with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey for $5 all day. Call 480-305-0907 to make reservations.

EXPAND A full Irish meal with all the fixins' is $14 at Miracle Mile Deli. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



From Monday, March 16, to Sunday, March 22, Miracle Mile Deli is offering a meal of corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, and bread for $14. Green beer is also available on draft for $6. For more information, call 602-776-0992.

Moe's Roadhouse 18251 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Moe's Roadhouse isn't shy about celebrating St.Patrick's Day. On Tuesday, March 17, special menu options will include green egg and hamburger for $14, green chile pork with spinach tortillas for $12, South Dublin green chile-spiced wings for $10, and corned beef and cabbage for $14. Green domestic drafts are $3 per 16-ounce pint, a specialty cocktail with vodka and fresh Granny Smith apple juice is $10, and a vanilla mint milkshake is $7. Go wild.

EXPAND Corned beef and cabbage is on the menu at Padre Murphy's. Padre Murphy's

Padre Murphy's 4338 West Bell Road, Glendale



The celebration starts early at Padre Murphy's. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, enjoy corned beef and cabbage, green beers, and entertainment including a line-up of bands, Irish dancers, bagpipes, and face painters.

LDV Winery Tasting Room 7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale



Up for a hunt on St. Patrick's Day? From 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, LDV Winery Tasting Room guests can enjoy an interactive wine tasting and scavenger hunt. Patrons can team up or work alone to receive clues and solve riddles while they sip and snack. The cost is $30 per person and requires pre-registration. The price includes three wine tastings as well as a Scottsdale Wine Trails commemorative wine glass. For more information, call 480-664-4822.

EXPAND For St. Patrick's Day, Phoenix City Grille has you covered for lunch and dinner. Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Whether you are craving lunch or dinner, Phoenix City Grille has you covered. On Tuesday, March 17, a traditional Irish meal will be served. It includes house-braised corned beef with chipotle dijon glaze, scalloped cabbage, and roasted root vegetables. Cost for lunch is $16 and dinner is $22. Reservations can be made by calling 602-266-3001.

Tres Kitchen and Bar 7192 South Price Road, Tempe



From 5 to 10 p.m., on Tuesday, March 17, Tres Kitchen and Bar is hosting a four-course menu featuring smoked trout drip, a choice of watercress soup or warm spinach salad, and Shepherd's pie with braised lamb or pastrami-spiced salmon. Finish your meal with mocha stout cake. Cost is $48 per person. Call 480-897-5300 for reservations.

The Wigwam Resort 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park



For those who love everything Irish, The Wigwam Resort will host the St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Shindig, showcasing Irish-inspired dishes, green beer, live Irish music, and lawn games. Festivities start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Admission is $20 per person and only for those 21 years and older.

The Reuben sandwich starts at $10.39 at Wildflower. Wildflower

Wildflower Multiple Locations



To honor St. Patrick's Day, all Wildflower locations will serve Irish soda bread from Friday, March 13, to Tuesday, March 17. The Reuben sandwich will be offered all month long with corned beef brisket, caramelized onion sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread. The sandwich special starts at $10.39.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



If you're into milkshakes, the Tea Time “Show Stopper” at ZuZu combines a green-tea-and-mint milkshake base with mini chocolate chips, Lucky Charms crumbles, house-made Thin Mints, a chocolate eclair ice cream bar, and a house-made crème puff. The treat is available for the entire month of March.