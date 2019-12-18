Greater Phoenix Dining Guide for New Year's Eve 2019

There are several dining deals to close out the decade.

It's time to close out the year and/or welcome 2020 in whatever way you may please. If it's a glorious meal, the Valley has options from prix-fixe menus to casual fare or a combination of both on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. But don't wait to make reservations. Decide which metro spot is worthy of the last day of this decade, or the first day of the new one, below.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



If your New Year's Eve celebration bleeds into the next day, Blue Clover Distillery has you covered. On Wednesday, January 1, the restaurant is hosting a brunch buffet with selections like huevos rancheros, breakfast flatbreads, and egg grilled cheeses. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be available for $10 each. The brunch buffet is $10 per person.

EXPAND Condesa's menu focuses on international flair for New Year's Eve. Condesa

Condesa 2 North Central Avenue, #101



Looking for global flair on New Year's Eve? On Tuesday, December 31, from 7 to 10 p.m., Condesa will serve a special menu of international dishes like lamb kofta, beef short rib with mole, and grilled cauliflower. After dinner, a party will follow from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. which will welcome 2020 with a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $50 for dinner and party per person. New Year’s Eve dinner service is only available with reservations, made by calling 602-715-2551.

Culinary Dropout Multiple Locations



For New Year's Eve, starting at 4 p.m. at Culinary Dropout, guests will enjoy a special cocktail and three-course meal, as well as the restaurant’s antipasti menu options available a la carte. The meal will include a first course of duck confit with pickled grape and a sweet onion tart and camembert, followed by crab and shrimp risotto with melted leek and preserved lemon. For dessert, guests can enjoy peanut butter rocky road bars with a fudge brownie, peanut butter pudding, and salted caramel gelato. Cost is $40 per person.

Elements 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



If an elegant dining experience is what you prefer, Elements offers a sophisticated sit-down dinner at Sanctuary on Camelback. Chef Beau MacMillan will share his version of a four-course, prix-fixe menu. There are two seatings — one at 5:30 p.m. at $150 per person and one at 8 p.m. for $195 per person. Reservations are required at 480-948-2100.

EXPAND Gluten-free, organic, and vegetarian choices are available at Giving Tree Cafe. Giving Tree Cafe

Giving Tree Cafe 2024 North Seventh Street, #111



Some like to keep it healthy on New Year's Eve. On Tuesday, December 31, Giving Tree Cafe will be open until 9 p.m. and showcase a healthy brunch on Wednesday, January 1. Try all the organic, gluten-free, and vegetarian selections like buckwheat waffles for $9, as well as avocado toast for the same price. Cold-pressed juices are also available.

The Greene House 15024 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale



If a chill atmosphere is your thing, The Greene House may be the place to ring in 2020. During New Year's Eve, starting at 4 p.m., the Scottsdale restaurant will offer a three-course dinner menu. Starters include warm Brie, chicken tortilla soup, and sweet chile duck spring rolls, while entree options are prime ribs, sea scallops, or bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin. Dessert is choice of ginger creme caramel with cranberry and orange compote and a pecan lace cookie or apple butter bostock with ice cream. Cost is $55 for dine-in only.

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



Relax in 2020 with a Blood Mary in hand at Hash Kitchen. On Wednesday, January 1, Hash Kitchen will offer its regular menu and specialty items like a giant Nutella and banana croissant for $12, skillet cinnamon roll for $13, or a giant lamb beni croissant for $18. If Bloody Marys aren't your thing, Disco Bellinis are available for $11.

EXPAND Hearth '61 has two seatings on NYE. Hearth '61

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



Chef Charles Wiley of Hearth '61 is offering a special menu with items like cauliflower chowder with king crab, hamachi crudo, beef tenderloin, and chocolate chai opera with clementine gelee. There are two seatings — one at 6:30 p.m. at $125 per person and one at 9:30 p.m. for $150 per person. The later dinner also includes party favors and a midnight Champagne toast. Reservations are required at 480-624-5400.

The Henry 4455 East Camelback Road



For New Year's Eve, starting at 5 p.m., guests at The Henry can celebrate with a four-course prix-fixe menu. Starters include tuna and crispy rice with chile or porcini and mushroom soup with charred artichoke, followed by entrees like herb crusted lamb T-bones, Korean skirt steak, and a harvest bowl. For dessert, choose between peanut butter molten cake, bread pudding, or chocolate and dulce de leche cake. Cost is $55. Call 602-429-8020 for reservations.

Kai Restaurant 5594 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard



If you'd like to greet 2020 in regal style, there's an eight-course menu at Kai. Chef de cuisine Ryan Swanson's tasting menu includes mesquite-smoked mangalitsa collar, roasted I'itoi broth, buttermilk skins, sturgeon, preserved beet and radish garden salad, fowl, charred mustard greens, and wild currant lacquer. Entrees are choice of kachk, lobster tail, wheat pasta, mulato and saffron bisque, bison, or tenderloin. Dessert options are warm chocolate crottin, espresso hazelnut bubbles, and compressed Arizona citrus. Cost is $250 per adult and dinner is from 5 to 9 p.m. — and it includes a complimentary glass of Krug Champagne. Call 602-225-0100 for reservations.

EXPAND Ko'Sin has a special menu on New Year's Eve. Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

Ko'Sin 5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard



On New Year's Eve from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ko'Sin's menu includes Champagne lobster bisque for $10, fire-roasted savoy cabbage for $12, mesquite-grilled filet for $39, pecan apple-crusted trout for $26, and midnight chocolate mousse bar for $9. Reservations can be secured by calling 602-385-5726.

Match Restaurant & Lounge 1100 North Central Avenue



Chef Orlando Parker of Match Restaurant & Lounge is serving a four-course prix-fixe menu starting at 5:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Starters include heirloom beets, marrow bones, oysters, or winter salad, followed by a choice of lobster bisque soup, fig and arugula salad. Entree includes brown butter risotto with lobster tail, angus short rib, filet mignon, and smoky roasted sweet potato. Dessert is choice of chocolate chip bread pudding, seven-layer chocolate cake, and a sparkling mini-parfait. Cost is $85 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 602-875-8080.

Ocean Prime 5455 East High Street



If high-end dining is how you want to ring in 2020, Ocean Prime has options. In honor of New Year's Eve, the High Street restaurant's special menu includes a broiled sea bass served over lobster risotto with roasted red pepper cream and fennel-herb salad for $58. For reservations, call 480-347-1313.

EXPAND A three-course prix-fixe menu will be available at Olive & Ivy. Olive & Ivy

Olive & Ivy Multiple Locations



Counting on a three-course dinner? On New Year's Eve, beginning at 5 p.m. at Olive & Ivy, guests can indulge in a menu of artichoke hearts, lobster and saffron risotto, and almond financier with cranberry and apple marmalade. Cost is $60 per person and reservations can be made by calling 480-751-2200

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Be the first one to try new specials at Phoenix City Grille on New Year's Eve. Starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, guests can try a coffee-rubbed, wood-grilled beef tenderloin with prawns, grits, and Brussels sprouts for $42, seafood jumbo sea scallops with vanilla-parsnip puree and apple-bourbon relish for $34, or bass with celery root puree, caramelized fennel bulb, beet relish, and purple radish sprouts for $33. Reservations can be made by calling 602-266-3001.

Pomelo at the Orchard 7100 North 12th Street



During New Year's Eve, Pomelo at the Orchard will offer specialty entrees like lobster tail or filet mignon, along with starters and salads in a prix-fixe menu.The cost is $65 per person and it includes a welcome glass of Champagne or beer. For reservations, call 602-633-2600.

Rusconi's American Kitchen 10637 North Tatum Boulevard



Ring in 2020 at Rusconi's American Kitchen. On Tuesday, December 31, at 5 p.m., guests can order from a three-course menu. Some starters include salad of warm duck with wild arugula and frisee, cured grapes, pomegranate, and toasted hazelnuts, or lobster bisque with house-made crema and gulf shrimp, or blue crab and shrimp cake with tomato essence and citrus butter sauce. For the main entree, patrons can feast on pan-roasted Caribbean grouper and roasted shrimp risotto, smoked tomato crusted rack of lamb, buffalo sirloin, apple-glazed grilled breast of duck, or grilled tenderloin of beef. Desserts include Ghirardelli chocolate torte with toasted meringue, vanilla and berry sauce, blackberry and coconut panna cotta, and apple creme brulee with salted caramel. Cost is $69 per person and reservations can be made by calling 480-483-0009.

Steak and truffled egg ravioli are on the menu at Salty Sow. Salty Sow

Salty Sow 4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale



On New Year's Eve from 4 to 10 p.m., patrons at Salty Sow can welcome 2020 with a special meal. Guests can enjoy a specialty 12-ounce rib-eye steak topped with truffled egg ravioli and blue crab meat served with charred Broccolini. Goat cheese cheesecake with mixed berry compote will follow. Cost is $40. For reservations, call 602-795-9463.

Tempo Urban Bistro 21067 West Main Street, Buckeye



On Tuesday, December 31, from 5 to 11 p.m. Tempo Urban Bistro is offering a selection of specialties. Starters include jumbo shrimp cocktail with traditional sauce for $14, carpaccio of beef tenderloin for $13, and lobster bisque for $13. Entrees include filet beef tenderloin and broiled lobster tail with roasted potatoes for $50, a 20-ounce bone-in strip steak with roasted shallots, roasted fingerling potatoes, and broccolini for $48, herb-crusted rack of lamb with whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, and caramelized leek demi-glaze for $37, and Chilean sea bass, butter poached king crab, and sweet corn chowder for $35. Reservations can be made by calling 623-594-6788.

EXPAND Try a variety of speciality menu items at Tomaso's. Tomaso’s

Tomaso's 3225 East Camelback Road



Tomaso’s will be open until 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve with a variety of specialty menu items to welcome in the New Year. Chef Tomaso Maggiore will serve the paccheri with lobster, shrimp, and broccolini, stuffed veal chop, and seafood medley cioppino. Reservations can be made at 602-956-0836.

Urban Margarita 6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale



On Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 4 p.m., Urban Margarita is hosting a special dinner highlighting bubbles and bites. Diners can enjoy $4 mimosas and a lobster flautas dish served with sweet and spicy chile cream sauce for $13. Urban Margarita will also offer certified angus beef short ribs slow braised in cabernet sauvignon, chipotle, and honey then served with scalloped potatoes for $24. Call 623-561-6674 for reservations.

Zinque 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale



On New Year's Eve, Zinqué will offer a special seafood platter with six Kumamoto oysters served with shallot mignonette, six ounces of precooked chilled lobster meat paired with Sriracha mayo, six jumbo shrimp from Indonesia with cocktail sauce, and four ounces of tuna tartare made with sashimi grade tuna, complete with toasted Poilâne Bakery bread imported from Paris. Cost is $85 per couple. Reservations can be made by calling 623-745-9616.