These 10 Phoenix restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals

Where to eat, drink and honor current and former military members this Veterans Day.
November 7, 2023
This Veterans Day, restaurants around the Valley, including Bar Louie, are treating current and former military personnel to dining deals and freebies.
November gives us a reminder to celebrate the special veterans in our life. Veterans Day is this Saturday, and throughout the weekend Phoenix area restaurants are offering dining deals to current and former military personnel. Here are 10 eateries that want to make certain veterans are appreciated.

STK Steakhouse

7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
From Friday to Monday, STK Steakhouse is offering 50% off on meals for current and former military personnel. Choices of entrees include maple rubbed salmon, braised beef short rib, roasted lamb rack and lobster linguine. Military personnel will have the chance to experience elegant dining and ambiance at a discounted price. Make a reservation online to book your table.
click to enlarge
Military personnel can receive six wings for free at ATL Wings.
ATL Wings

ATL Wings

Multiple Locations 
Did anyone say free wings? Enjoy a casual and family-friendly atmosphere at ATL Wings this Veterans Day. On Friday and Saturday, active duty military and veterans will receive six free wings with the purchase of a beverage. Choose from dry rub choices like lemon pepper and hot ranch or opt for the more saucy cajun barbecue or honey habenero. To qualify for the discount, military members must show valid identification.

Pedal Haus Brewery

Multiple Locations
On Saturday, all Pedal Haus Brewery locations are inviting military personnel to enjoy 15% off their bill. This casual, indoor and outdoor space is the perfect spot to enjoy milder temperatures and eat some classic pub favorites like burgers, fries, fish and chips and chicken sandwiches. Pedal Haus Brewery also offers a selection of craft beers to say "cheers!" to your favorite veteran.

click to enlarge
Veterans can get 25% off their meals on Saturday.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple Locations
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering 25% off for all active and off-duty military members on Saturday in honor of Veteran’s Day. And customers can keep the goodwill going. The restaurant's Gift A Meal program runs through Dec. 31. For each guest who takes a photo of their meal and uploads it via the QR code displayed on tables, Grimaldi’s will provide a meal to a child in need through No Kid Hungry.

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse

14344 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is offering veterans, first responders and active military with valid ID 20% off their entree on Saturday. The entree can be chosen from the teppan table where the chef prepares the dish on an iron griddle or the main dining room menu. Choices include Korean steak tacos, coconut chicken skewers and Mongolian barbecue ribs. Reservations can be made online.

Angry Crab Shack

Multiple Locations
There is no shortage of options at Angry Crab Shack. On Saturday, military personnel can receive 10% off of their bill. Choices on the menu include jambalaya, lobster rolls, fresh oysters, clam chowder and grilled salmon. Save room for dessert which includes carrot cake, brownies or cheesecake.

Macayo's

Multiple Locations
On Saturday, Macayo's wants to treat all active and non-active military personnel to a free meal. Choices on the restaurant's special menu include the fiesta salad, carnitas dinner, chicken poblano dinner, Baja Grande dinner and other popular Macayo’s dishes. The offer is available at all Macayo’s locations around the Valley.
click to enlarge
At the Tempe location of Dave & Buster's, military personnel will receive a 15% discount on their meals.
Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
At the Tempe Dave & Buster's location, all military personnel can receive 15% off of their entire bill on Saturday. Entree options include nachos, burgers, salads and sandwiches. Hang out with the family, play your favorite games and don't be afraid to indulge with your go-to food and drink.

Bar Louie

Multiple Locations
On Saturday, Bar Louie is inviting active military members and veterans to enjoy a complimentary craft burger. Choices include a bourbon barbecue burger and the Gastroburger made with shaved sirloin, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, queso, and provolone cheese. To be eligible for the offer, recipients must show a valid military ID.

Streets of New York Pizza

Multiple Locations
Streets of New York Pizza will be offering a 20% discount for veterans on Saturday. Options include gourmet pizzas, build-your-own pizzas, gluten-free pies and pizza by the slice. There are also salads and pastas available on the menu.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
