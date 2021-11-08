These 10 Phoenix restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals

STK Steakhouse
7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale From Friday to Monday, STK Steakhouse is offering 50% off on meals for current and former military personnel. Choices of entrees include maple rubbed salmon, braised beef short rib, roasted lamb rack and lobster linguine. Military personnel will have the chance to experience elegant dining and ambiance at a discounted price. Make a reservation online to book your table.
ATL Wings
Multiple Locations Did anyone say free wings? Enjoy a casual and family-friendly atmosphere at ATL Wings this Veterans Day. On Friday and Saturday, active duty military and veterans will receive six free wings with the purchase of a beverage. Choose from dry rub choices like lemon pepper and hot ranch or opt for the more saucy cajun barbecue or honey habenero. To qualify for the discount, military members must show valid identification.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple LocationsOn Saturday, all Pedal Haus Brewery locations are inviting military personnel to enjoy 15% off their bill. This casual, indoor and outdoor space is the perfect spot to enjoy milder temperatures and eat some classic pub favorites like burgers, fries, fish and chips and chicken sandwiches. Pedal Haus Brewery also offers a selection of craft beers to say "cheers!" to your favorite veteran.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Multiple LocationsGrimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering 25% off for all active and off-duty military members on Saturday in honor of Veteran’s Day. And customers can keep the goodwill going. The restaurant's Gift A Meal program runs through Dec. 31. For each guest who takes a photo of their meal and uploads it via the QR code displayed on tables, Grimaldi’s will provide a meal to a child in need through No Kid Hungry.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse
14344 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is offering veterans, first responders and active military with valid ID 20% off their entree on Saturday. The entree can be chosen from the teppan table where the chef prepares the dish on an iron griddle or the main dining room menu. Choices include Korean steak tacos, coconut chicken skewers and Mongolian barbecue ribs. Reservations can be made online.
Angry Crab Shack
Multiple Locations There is no shortage of options at Angry Crab Shack. On Saturday, military personnel can receive 10% off of their bill. Choices on the menu include jambalaya, lobster rolls, fresh oysters, clam chowder and grilled salmon. Save room for dessert which includes carrot cake, brownies or cheesecake.
Macayo's
Multiple Locations On Saturday, Macayo's wants to treat all active and non-active military personnel to a free meal. Choices on the restaurant's special menu include the fiesta salad, carnitas dinner, chicken poblano dinner, Baja Grande dinner and other popular Macayo’s dishes. The offer is available at all Macayo’s locations around the Valley.
Dave & Buster's
2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., TempeAt the Tempe Dave & Buster's location, all military personnel can receive 15% off of their entire bill on Saturday. Entree options include nachos, burgers, salads and sandwiches. Hang out with the family, play your favorite games and don't be afraid to indulge with your go-to food and drink.
Bar LouieMultiple Locations
On Saturday, Bar Louie is inviting active military members and veterans to enjoy a complimentary craft burger. Choices include a bourbon barbecue burger and the Gastroburger made with shaved sirloin, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, queso, and provolone cheese. To be eligible for the offer, recipients must show a valid military ID.