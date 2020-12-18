 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

21 Places to Eat and Drink on New Year's Eve and Day in Greater Phoenix

Rudri Patel | December 18, 2020 | 6:00am
Enjoy a three-course meal at The Americano.
Enjoy a three-course meal at The Americano.
The Americano
It's time to say goodbye to 2020, an unpredictable year over which we had little control.

Well, at least there's one final thing we can control this year: where, and how to celebrate New Year's Eve. Here are 21 dine-in and takeout options in the Valley if you'd like to send this year off with a full, happy stomach.

The Americano

17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Chef Scott Conant is offering guests a three-course prix-fixe menu at The Americano on Thursday, December 31, starting at 6 p.m. Starters include lobster fritto or roasted squash and burrata, followed by a choice of filet, saffron halibut, or duroc pork Milanese. Dessert is a Black Forest chocolate cake or apple tart. Cost is $125 per person, $45 for children under 12, and complimentary for kids under 2. To reserve your spot, call 480-573-0001.

The Lola

6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale


On Friday, January 1, The Lola is open all day. For $35, indulge in a holiday pancake board or a choice of two entrees paired with a bottle of champagne. Offer is available for dine-in, pickup, or delivery in certain areas. Call 623-396-6201 to order.

Green Chile burrito is offered at brunch at Blue Clover Distillery.
Green Chile burrito is offered at brunch at Blue Clover Distillery.
Blue Clover Distillery

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale


Why not celebrate 2021 and National Bloody Mary day together? Blue Clover Distillery is honoring both with brunch specials like $10 spicy bloody marys and bottomless mimosas. Food items include a green chile burrito, eggs, bacon, toast, and tater tots. The specials run from Friday, January 1, to Sunday, January 3, on the outdoor patio only. Bloody mary kits will be sold for $37 for those who want to celebrate at home.

Hearth '61

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale


Chef Charles Wiley of Hearth '61 is ringing in New Year's Eve with a special four-course menu. Highlights include spicy glazed pork belly, pan-seared scallops, or foie gras terrine. For dessert? A chocolate torte with salted caramel gelato. There are two seatings: The 6:30 p.m. seating is $139 per person, while the 9:30 p.m. seating is $169 per person (and includes party favors and a midnight toast). Reservations can be made at 480-624-5458.

A three-course dinner is offered at Cielo for $89 per person.
A three-course dinner is offered at Cielo for $89 per person.
Cielo

Cielo

13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale


For New Year's Eve, Adero's resort restaurant Cielo is offering a special three-course dinner. Menu highlights include lobster bisque, roast tenderloin, and lobster tail served with grilled asparagus and potatoes. And for dessert, indulge in a champagne souffle glace. Cost is $89 per person and reservations can be made here.

Citizen Public House

711 East Fifth Avenue, Suite E, Scottsdale


For New Year's Eve, patrons can choose a prix-fixe menu at Citizen Public House. The chef's tasting menu includes entrees like meatloaf, short ribs, chicken breast, sea scallops, filet mignon, tofu stir fry, and pan-roasted salmon. The tasting menu starts at $60. Make reservations here.

Have a virtual NYE at Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant.
Have a virtual NYE at Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant.
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant

7361 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale


Sommelier Emily Wines, founder Tim McEnery, and Chef Matt McMillin will virtually host their patrons at Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant on Thursday, December 31, at 6 p.m. Meals costs $139 per couple. Guests can already order meals for pickup. For yours, or for more information, contact 708-215-5674.

Elements

5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley


On New Year's Eve at Elements, guests can enjoy a four-course, prix-fixe dinner. Entrees include prime dry New York strip, Chilean sea bass, roasted Guinea hen, Wagyu beef, or vegetable paella. On Thursday, December 31, dinner will be served during two seatings: 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 10:30 p.m. Price is $225 for adults for the first seating and $275 for the second. Cost is $45 for children under 12, and those 5 and under dine free — both seatings. For reservations, call 855-245-2051.

It's a (small) New Year's Eve party on the patio.
It's a (small) New Year's Eve party on the patio.
Lauren Cusimano

The Farish House

816 North Third Street


The Farish House is hosting a New Year's Eve party on the patio or indoors in three separate dining rooms. Menu items include classic bistro fare like cassoulet, rib-eye, macaroni and cheese, and charcuterie boards — along with the impressive wine list and signature cocktails. Make reservations here.

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations


On Friday, January 1, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hash Kitchen will offer brunch classics like cannoli pancakes for $12, Lucky Charms French toast for $13, and carnitas hash for $16. Build your own bloody mary to complement your brunch. All menu items are available for takeout as well.

Ring in 2021 with an intimate dinner at home or a reservation at a restaurant.
Ring in 2021 with an intimate dinner at home or a reservation at a restaurant.
Lon's at Hermosa Inn

Lon's at Hermosa Inn

5532 North Palo Christi Road, Paradise Valley


Want to celebrate with elegance and live music? On Thursday, December 31, from 5 to 10 p.m., Lon's at Hermosa Inn will offer guests a four-course, prix-fixe dinner. Some highlights include Waldorf salad, butter lobster, lamb chops, and filet of beef. Price is $150 per couple and reservations can be made at 602-955-7878.

Tomaso’s

3225 East Camelback Road


At Tomaso's, you can enjoy your New Year's Eve meal by dining in or taking out. Some highlights include pistachio-encrusted rack of lamb, shrimp and King crab, or butternut squash ravioli. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 602-956-0836.

Make NYE memorable with views from Outrider Rooftop Lounge.
Make NYE memorable with views from Outrider Rooftop Lounge.
Outrider Rooftop Lounge

Outrider Rooftop Lounge

7142 East First Street, Scottsdale


To get a jump start on New Year's Eve, Outrider Rooftop Lounge is beginning its festivities at noon on December 31. Sample several special-to-the-occasion cocktails like The Resolution for $14 or CENTR Yourself for $20.21. There will also be various champagne cocktails and elevated bites.

Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street

For New Year's Eve, Phoenix City Grille will offer starters like New England clam chowder for $6, wood-grilled five-ounce beef tenderloin for $44, salt-baked prime rib for $39, and pan-seared bass for $34. Also, on Friday, January 1, the restaurant is rolling out "brunch for lunch" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with favorites like green chile chicken enchiladas, carne asada breakfast tacos, beef tostadas, and vegetarian Benedict.

Executive Chef Israel Medina rolls out steak and lobster for his NYE menu.
Executive Chef Israel Medina rolls out steak and lobster for his NYE menu.
Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Executive Chef Israel Medina is offering a specialty lobster and steak entree in addition to other items like duck breast, braised beef short ribs, pork chops, and cedar-planked salmon. Try all this at Roaring Fork on Thursday, December 31, from 4 to 10 p.m. Cost is $62. For reservations, call 480-947-0795.

Rusconi's

10637 North Tatum Boulevard


On Thursday, December 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. Rusconi's is ringing in 2021 with a special three-course menu. Enjoy entrees like a rack of lamb, roasted pork tenderloin, butternut squash ravioli, and grilled tenderloin of beef and blue crab. Cost is $75 per person and reservations can be made by calling 480-483-0009.

Chill outside on the patio during New Year's Eve at Weft & Warp.
Chill outside on the patio during New Year's Eve at Weft & Warp.
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

Weft and Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Looking for some eclectic food choices to start 2021? Weft and Warp Art Bar + Kitchen is celebrating with a three-course meal on Thursday, December 31, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. with choice of lamb chops, salmon, pea risotto, or Wagyu New York strip. Dessert includes deconstructed apple cobbler and vanilla cake. Cost is $85 per person. Call 480-214-4622 for reservations.

We-Ka-Po Resort

10438 Wekopa Way, Scottsdale


For New Year's Eve, We-Ko-Po Casino and Resort's onsite restaurants are serving prix-fixe menus and a buffet. On Thursday, December 31, from 5 to 10 p.m., Ember is offering a three-course meal with butternut squash, duck breast, filet, and milk chocolate apple mignardise. Cost is $75 per guest. The Ahnala Mesquite Room will also serve a prix-fixe menu for $45 a person. Finally, a buffet dinner will be served at the resort from 4 to 10 p.m. at $45 a head.

Start 2021 with Parisian flair.
Start 2021 with Parisian flair.
Zinque

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, # 110, Scottsdale


Add some Parisian flair to your New Year's Day brunch at Zinqué. Crispy sunny-side-up eggs with prosciutto and parmesan costs $15 while brioche French toast with fresh berries is $13. Complement these brunch items with actual champagne mimosas. Call 623-745-9616 for reservations.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale


If you want an intimate and private vibe for your New Year's Eve celebration, ZuZu has the option of renting a VIP table. The party starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 31 with bottomless appetizers and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot La Grande. Live music will be happening till 12:30 a.m. Price for two at a VIP table starts at $400, or more to add people to your party. Reservations are required and can be made at 480-421-7997.

Meet the Goodbye to 2020 menu.
Meet the Goodbye to 2020 menu.
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

Multiple Locations


Ling & Louie's is rining in 2021 with a special menu — the Goodbye to 2020 menu — on December 31 and January 1. Think black orchid ahi, curried butternut squash soup, Korean salmon, and more. A three-course meal for two is $50 and available for dine-in or takeout. Call 480-767-5464 for the Scottsdale location, or 520-796-7281 for the Chandler location.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

