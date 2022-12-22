Where to Eat and Drink This New Year's Eve in Metro Phoenix

click to enlarge Ring in the New Year at STK in Scottsdale. STK Steakhouse STK Steakhouse 7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

New Year's Eve is almost here and that means the Valley is ready to party. There's something for everyone in metro Phoenix, for those who want to enjoy a four-course meal, a Champagne toast on the rooftop, or dance until the disco ball drops. Check out these 10 places that will make the last hours of 2022 a night to remember.If you're looking for a fancy way to start 2023, STK Steakhouse has got you covered. From Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1, the Scottsdale steakhouse is offering a special menu. Highlights include Japanese Joshu A5 Wagyu, American Rosewood Ranch Gold Ribeye, Carrara Tomahawk, caviar, king crab and truffle gnocchi, and surf and turf. Prices for each dish range from roughly $100 to $300. There will be a DJ and a Champagne toast on New Year's Eve and brunch during the days. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at 480-581-5171.On Saturday, December 31, from 5 p.m. to midnight, Valley locations of Postino WineCafe are offering partygoers a chance to say cheers to the end of the year with bubbly and bruschetta. The board and bottle deal is $50. Reservations can be made for up to 8 people.Why have just one Champagne toast on New Year's Eve? Enjoy the party at The Montauk, which is offering dine-in customers toasts for just a cent each. On Saturday, December 31, say goodbye to 2022 and celebrate with a full lineup of DJs from noon to 11 p.m. The restaurant will stay open until 1 a.m. Once you're done toasting the New Year, come back for brunch on Sunday, January 1, and enjoy the McMontauk sandwich, short rib huevos rancheros, and other brunch classics.If you're craving fine dining to finish the year, Roaring Fork is serving lobster and steak specials to guests this New Year's Eve. Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, steak and lobster, as well as seasonal favorites including duck breast, braised beef short ribs, and cedar-planked salmon are on the menu. The steak and lobster dinner will cost $68, and other items on the menu can be purchased a la carte. For reservations, call 480-947-0795.Join a '70s-themed bash at Don Woods Say When Rooftop Bar on Saturday, December 31. The event includes a welcome cocktail, hors d'oeuvres, a raw bar, and a midnight toast. Enjoy your libations and take in the view from this bar's perch atop the Rise Uptown Hotel on Camelback Road. Tickets cost $125 per person.How about some disco to usher in 2023? The Pedal Haus Brewery location in downtown Phoenix is celebrating with a rooftop disco bash on Saturday, December 31. Guests can enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast, a buffet, and a ball drop. General admission is $20 and a ticket for a table for up to six people costs $180.On Saturday, December 31, at 5, 7, and 10 p.m., Gila River Resort and Casino's steakhouse, Prime, is serving a prix fixe menu with three courses. Highlights include a choice of crab salad, lobster bisque, or wedge salad for an appetizer. The second course is a choice of beef carpaccio, gnocchi, or foie gras and the last course includes a selection between halibut, lamb chops, duck breast, or beef filet. Dessert is the chef's creation and the dinner costs $199 per person.Hearth '61 is welcoming the celebration this New Year's Eve with a special four-course dinner and of course, Champagne. To start guests will begin with squash soup, followed by beet-cured hamachi, a leek and shiitake mushroom tart, Wagyu surf and turf, and black velvet and hazelnut cake. There are two seatings, one at 6:30 p.m. which costs $159 per person, and the other at 9:30 p.m. which costs $199 per person. Party favors and a Champagne toast are included with both seatings. Live music will be playing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made at 480-624-5458.On Saturday, December 31 from 5 to 10 p.m, Chef Mario Ventura at Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits is serving a five-course tasting menu. After the Champagne toast, highlights include caviar and smoked salmon, white heirloom baby beets, butter-poached lobster, and potato gnocchi. Desert includes a pistachio and drunk-cherry bomb with vanilla custard and pistachio cookies. The cost is $150 per person and reservations are required.If you're looking for some special attention on New Year's Eve, ZuZu offers VIP packages. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, and continue through 1 a.m. General admission is $150 per person and includes three drinks and food options. A VIP table starts at $500 for a table of two and features a bottle of Champagne, a seafood platter for the table, and bottomless food and dessert from various stations. Reservations are available at 480-421-7997.