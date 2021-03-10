Phoenix Restaurants With St. Patrick's Day Dining and Drinking Deals

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

On Wednesday, March 17, many greater Phoenix restaurants are busting out the green beer, corned beef, soda bread, shamrocks, and leprechaun-themed cocktails in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Here are 20 places we recommend checking out if you're looking to party for Paddy's Day.

SanTan Brewing Company Multiple Locations



SanTan Brewing Company is serving corned beef and cabbage or bangers and mash for $15.25 on the big day. The featured beer is the Gourdo stout — a dry Irish stout with coffee and chocolate flavors infused with nitrogen. Dine-in and carryout are available.

B Gastrobar 1422 West Warner Road, Gilbert



Ireland native Máiréad Buschtetz, co-owner of B Gastrobar, created a cocktail that pays homage to her father and her Irish roots. The John Barry is a blend of Tullamore Dew, peach liqueur, lemon, and kiwis. The drink is usually $12, but on St. Patrick's Day, it's $10. Pair it with the Irish soda bread board with smoked salmon for $18 or Irish stew pie for $26.

EXPAND All-you can eat Irish meals are for the taking at Chompi's. Chompie's

Chompie's Multiple Locations



All Chompie’s locations are offering all-you-can-eat Irish meals of corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage, and fresh-baked Irish soda bread in honor of St. Patrick's Day. This is available all day on Wednesday, March 17. Cost is $23.99 per person. A carry-out version is available for $19.99.

Kelly's at Southbridge 7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale



Guests can enjoy St. Patrick's Day at Kelly's at Southbridge from Friday, March 12, to Wednesday, March 17. Sip on green beer or slam Irish car bombs while you dig into classic corned beef sliders and bangers. DJ Rolemodel will also be out all weekend (though we're not sure if this is a Dropkick Murphys crowd).

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen 6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



From 7 to 11 a.m. Weft & Warp Art Bar & Kitchen is serving breakfast in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. Think corned beef hash with house-brined brisket, two poached eggs, and herb garden hollandaise for $14. For evening revelers, Sundowner Hour (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.) specials will include corned beef sliders for $7 and the Wicked Leprechaun cocktail for $8.

Irish stew is available at Copper & Logs. Copper & Logs

Copper & Logs 832 East Greenfield Road, Gilbert



Copper & Logs will offer traditional corned beef for $17.95, corned beef mac and cheese for $16.95, and a wood-fired, corned beef pizza for $11.95. Also, the Irish Car Bomb cocktail — a glass of Guinness with a shot of Irish whiskey and Bailey's Irish Cream dropped in — is $10.

Cuisine & Wine Bistro 4991 South Alma School Road, Chandler



Celebrate all things Irish at Cuisine & Wine Bistro. The eatery will offer Irish stew for $28, an Irish soda bread board with smoked salmon for $18, and sommelier Killian Buschtezt's famous Irish coffee for $14.

Gabriella's Contemporary American Cuisine 10155 East Via Linda Road, Suite H134, Scottsdale



At Gabriella's Contemporary American Cuisine on March 17, try corned beef and cabbage with a loaded baked potato or grilled chicken with Irish whiskey sauce and parsley potatoes — both for $22. Plus, happy hour bites like beef skewers, mini mojito shrimp, and bruschetta are $5.

EXPAND There are several St. Patrick's Day food and drink deals in the Valley. Los Sombreros

Los Sombreros Multiple Locations



On Wednesday, March 17, Los Sombreros will be offering greener-than-usual margaritas for $5 and green Dos Equis lager on draft for $3. Carryout orders (excluding alcohol) will be 20 percent off with the code CARRYOUT all day.

Wally's American Gastropub 7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale



Wally's American Gastropub is looking to celebrate all things Irish all week. Starting Monday, March 15, to Saturday, March 20, green beer, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness and beef stew, Reuben sandwiches, and Jameson whiskey will be on the menu.

Trapp Haus BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street



Head to Trapp Haus BBQ on SPD for $3 green tea shots and the $12.50 Reuben sandwich. Or try Trapp’s take on bangers and mash by ordering the Banger and Trapp — a smoked hotlink with crispy mashed potatoes topped with cheese, barbecue sauce, and crispy onions for $12.99.

EXPAND Pancake board with some Irish flair at The Lola. The Lola

The Lola 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale



Start your St. Patrick's Day with a pancake board from The Lola. The board is loaded with SPD-themed pancakes, fruit, and dipping sauces. If breakfast isn't your jam, corned beef and cabbage and Reuben sandwiches are also available. Complement either with the Lucky You milkshake — a mint chocolate chip shake with white chocolate drizzles.

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



To commemorate St. Patrick's Day, Match Market & Bar is serving a traditional Irish meal. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, guests can enjoy corned beef sliders with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and horseradish aioli served on a sweet roll for $13. There will also be Jameson shots for $6 and green beer for $5.

McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon 9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale



Kegs and Eggs is McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon's theme for St. Patrick's Day. Opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, McFaddens will serve $1 green beer and breakfast classics all day.

EXPAND Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all week. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli is embracing the St. Patrick's Day spirit all week long. From Monday, March 15, to Friday, March 19, patrons can purchase corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, and bread and butter for $15. Green beer is also available for $6 a pint. Dine-in and carryout are available.

Pedal Haus Brewery Multiple Locations



Start celebrating early at Pedal Haus Brewery. The brewery released a new Irish Stout in February, a dry brew served with nitro running for $6 a pint — or $4 on St. Patrick's Day. Other day-of specials include $4 green Day Drinker lagers, $4 shots of Jameson, and $4 green tea shots.

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Phoenix City Grille is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by serving traditional Irish dishes. Think house-braised corned beef with chipotle dijon glaze, scalloped cabbage, and roasted root vegetables. Cost is $16 for lunch and $22 for dinner. Reservations can be made by calling 602-266-3001.

EXPAND Corned beef sliders and more at STK Steakhouse for SPD. STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse 7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



From 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, to Sunday, March 21, corned beef sliders are $5 at STK Steakhouse. Complement the little guys with a $7 Leprechaun Stiletto (that's a cocktail) in honor of SPD at STK.

Wildflower Multiple Locations



From now till Monday, March 15, get your orders in at Wildflower for Irish soda bread, coconut custard pie, shamrock cookies, and the bread of the month — The Vienna. The regular menu also has a Reuben sandwich for those dining on the big day.

Downtown Rendezvous 20 East Main Street, Mesa



The locally owned and operated Downtown Rendezvous is offering a hefty St. Patrick’s Day special: Corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, carrots, mustard, and rye bread with a 20-ounce fountain drink $12.99. Dine-in or takeout till 3 p.m.