10 Books to Read Before Their Movie Adaptations Hit Theaters in 2017

It is just us, or does 2017 seem to be the perfect year to escape to fictional worlds? If you are in need of new options to take a break from reality, you're in luck. We've found 10 books — touching on everything from explorers lost in the Amazon and evil internet companies — that you should binge-read before their film adaptations hit the big screens in the coming months.

Tulip Fever

By Deborah Moggach

Movie release date: February 24

The story takes place in early-17th-century Amsterdam, during the tulipomania period. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays Sophia, a young woman married to wealthy merchant Cornelis Sandvoort. Sophia falls in love with a young artist, who is hired by her husband to paint the couple's portrait. The cast also includes Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis, Christoph Waltz, Judi Dench, and Cara Delevingne.

The Shack

By William P. Young

Movie release date: March 3

A little girl is kidnapped and murdered while camping with her family, leaving her parents devastated. Years later, her father, Mack (Sam Worthington), receives a suspicious note that prompts him to embark on a journey to deal with his grief in the place where his daughter was murdered. Octavia Spencer, Radha Mitchell, and Tim McGraw round out the cast.

Before I Fall

By Lauren Oliver

Movie release date: March 3

Imagine living the same day over and over again. This is what happens to Samantha Kingston (Zoey Deutch), a popular 17-year-old who dies in a car accident — but she wakes up only to live it all over again. Samantha has to discover what she has to do differently in her snobby, shallow life to change her fatal destiny.

The Zookeeper's Wife

By Diane Ackerman

Movie release date: March 31

Set in Poland during World War II, this true story follows Antonina Zabinska (Jessica Chastain), who saved hundreds of people by hiding them from the Nazis in empty animal cages at the Warsaw Zoo. The cast includes Daniel Brühl and Johan Heldenbergh, playing Antonina's husband.

Wonder

By R.J. Palacio

Movie release date: April 7

August "Auggie" Pullman was born with a facial deformity and just wants to be an ordinary kid in his new school. He eats ice cream and rides his bike like anyone else, and he feels the same inside, but he can’t help people seeing him different. This award-winning tale about 10-year-old Auggie and the struggles of being different will grab you by your heart. The film features Jacob Tremblay as Auggie, and Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as August’s parents.

