13 Free Fitness Classes to Try in Metro Phoenix

As we look toward 2017, most of us can at least agree on something: Resolving to be healthier and exercise more is a good call. However, finding the perfect place to work out can be a hassle. If you are bored by traditional gyms and want to try new fitness classes, we've found 13 to get you started. From Krav Maga and capoeira to yoga and pole dancing, here's your guide to keeping your resolutions without breaking the bank.

Kinesis Konnection offers a free class at their Phoenix location. Courtesy of Kinesis Konnection

Kinesis Konnection

Kinesis Konnection is a functional training and fitness facility that specializes in maximizing your time working out. Classes are designed for all fitness levels. To get your free class, go to the Kinesis Konnection website and select “Try Us Free.” You are going to be able to select from any of their scheduled classes, including foam rolling, core and metabolic conditioning, urban HIIT, TRX cardio fusion, chisel, max intensity, and strictly strength. They also offer a complimentary "transformation session" with a personal trainer. The studio is located at 2196 East Camelback Road, #200, in Phoenix. For more information, call 602-840-0201 or check their website.

EXPAND Classes at Fitness in the District. Courtesy of Westgate

Fitness in the District

If you want something more outdoorsy, this weekly fitness series at Westgate might fit the bill. Every Tuesday from January 3 through February 28, you can enjoy a free, 90-minute workout from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is a different theme every week, such as hip-hop, Hawaiian, or Mardi Gras. Attendees are welcome to dress up, bring a mat, and get ready to dance and sweat. Check the whole schedule on the Westgate website. This family-friendly event takes place at the WaterDance Plaza and all ages are welcome.

EXPAND CorePower Yoga has tree different locations in the Valley. Courtesy of CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga

With three locations in the Valley, CorePower Yoga is known for intense physical workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. They have a variety of classes for students of all levels. If you are a new student, you get a free week of unlimited yoga by going to their website and filling out the information requested. You'll get an e-mail with a coupon. Their three studios are located in Chandler, Tempe, and Old Town Scottsdale. For more information and a full class schedule, visit the CorePower Yoga website.

EXPAND Learn self-defense at Maccabees Krav Maga. Courtesy of Maccabees Krav Maga

Maccabees Krav Maga

Maccabees Krav Maga offers self-defense training that also will help you develop strength. Get your free trial class through their website or call them at 347-766-5728. Select any class you want from the schedule. They also have kids' classes available. To learn more about the studio, check out its website. The studio is located at 7828 North 19th Avenue in Phoenix.

EXPAND Boston-based Cyclebar started in 2004. Courtesy of Cyclebar

Cyclebar

Great music and instructors are part of the Cyclebar, an indoor cycling studio with three locations in town. Cyclebar offers new clients a free 30-minute session. To redeem your session, visit their website, select the studio location, and select any class on the calendar with the word “FREE.” They are also offering Rock Your New Year Blast through January 2, with free classes the entire time as a way to encourage riders to experience Cyclebar. Cyclebar has locations in Chandler, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.

Pole dancing is a great workout. Courtesy of Express MiE

Express MiE

Express MiE encourages women of all ages, backgrounds, and body types to gain confidence and happiness through sensual dance. To get your free trial, you can book a 15-minute tour online, and get one free 90-minute Pole~ah~Tease Teaser class and a 45-minute dance fitness class (you can pick from a one-credit class such as yoga, sexy core workout, or feminine flexibility — or their Luscious Basics to learn a sensual dance routine). The studio is located at 1655 West Chandler Boulevard, #5, in Chandler. For more information, visit the Express MiE website.

EXPAND Courtesy of Felicia Romero’s Fit Method

Felicia Romero’s Fit Method

Get a free week pass of unlimited classes at Felicia Romero’s Fit Method. The studio offers five different signature classes: Fit Method Soul Spin, TRX Soul Spin Fusion, TRX Express, Fit Method Power Yoga, and kids' functional Fit Method. All fitness levels are welcomed. To get your free week pass coupon, you need to text FRFITMETHOD to 95577. You will receive a text and a phone call within 24 hours. The studio is located at 263 East Warner Road, #103, in Gilbert. For more information, visit Felicia Romero’s Fit Method website.

