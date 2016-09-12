7 Must-See Fall 2016 Art Shows in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND See Paradise Lost Book II by Daniel Martin Diaz at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Daniel Martin Diaz/Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Brooklyn artist Kehinde Wiley challenges Eurocentric views of history and humanity by setting contemporary African American subjects in scenes based on iconic paintings of Old Masters. Phoenix artist Mayme Kratz explores longing and memory by imbuing luminous layers of resin with bits of biological debris.

Works by each artist are featured in exhibitions opening this fall in metro Phoenix, where a total of seven upcoming art shows are must-sees. Several of these exhibitions feature related programming, such as performances and symposiums, so be sure to check out related events when you’re exploring exhibition details online. Here’s what you need to see during fall 2016.

"Paradise Lost: Daniel Martin Diaz"

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Through January 15, 2017

For a Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum season focused on connections between art and literature, Tucson artist Daniel Martin Diaz is showing primarily graphite and crimson pencil-on-paper works inspired by John Milton’s famed 17th-century epic poem. Martin allegorically illustrates the poem using imagery inspired by anatomical paintings, alchemy, Byzantine iconography, and other sources.

EXPAND Ana Mendieta, Untitled (from Silueta Series in Mexico), 1973-77/1991 © The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, LLC. Courtesy of Galerie Lelong, New York and Paris and the Collection of Diane and Bruce Halle. The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection/ASU Art Museum

"Energy Charge: Connecting to Ana Mendieta"

ASU Art Museum

September 24 to December 31

Five artists create installations in conversation with works by the late Cuban-American artist Ana Mendieta, best known for advancing and synthesizing emergent art forms of the early 1970s such as body art and land art. The exhibition includes works by Mendieta and participating artists Ana Teresa Fernández, Kate Gilmore, Simone Leigh, Gina Osterloh, and Antonio Wright. The opening reception is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23.

EXPAND See Prim and Proper Bowl by Eric Boos at The Gallery at TCA. Eric Boos/TCA

"Juried Biennial: Clay"

The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts

September 30 to December 31

Works by 21 artists from around Arizona are featured in this exhibition juried by a four-person panel that included Garth Johnson, curator for the ASU Art Museum Ceramics Research Center, and Peter Held, who held the post for more than a decade prior. Those who frequent the downtown Phoenix arts scene will recognize the names of several participating artists, including Christine Cassano, Constance McBride, and Danielle Wood. The opening reception happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

EXPAND Gabriela Muñoz and M. Jenea Sanchez, Labor (detail), 2016. Serigraph on bricks made with Mexican soil. 36 x 264 x 8 inches. Courtesy of the artists. © Gabriela Muñoz and M. Jenea Sanchez Gabriela Muñoz and M. Jenea Sanchez/SMoCA

"Push Comes to Shove: Women and Power"

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

October 1 to January 8, 2017

This cross-disciplinary collaboration between Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and ASU intermedia professor Muriel Magenta casts art as a creative catalyst for rethinking how women view and exercise power. The exhibition features works by Magenta and 18 additional artists including Angela Ellsworth, Adriene Jenik, Gabriela Muñoz, Mary Neubauer, and M. Jenea Sanchez. The opening reception starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14.