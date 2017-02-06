menu

The 5 Most Insecure Sex Scenes of HBO's Insecure (NSFW)


Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Are Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Anderson Cooper and longtime pal Andy Cohen are coming to Phoenix for a chat.
lev radin / Shutterstock, Inc.
It was then that the heavens opened up, blessing us with a thing we had no idea we needed.

This gloomy Monday morning, a beam of sunshine broke through when word arrived that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (sainthoods pending) will come to downtown Phoenix's Comerica Theatre for a night of conversation on Friday, June 9.

Billed as AC2, an intimate evening of "deep talk and shallow tales," the Emmy-winning CNN anchor will sit down with Bravo's Emperor of the Housewives for an "unscripted, uncensored, and unforgettable" chat, during which they'll interview each other about world events and pop culture.

Or, as we refer to them: the only things that matter.

It's hard to say what particular topics the bestselling authors and silvery foxes will tackle, but we probably don't need to cross our heretofore lucky fingers that they'll touch on fashion, fascism, and Cohen's plot to convince Kellyanne Conway to leave politics behind and become either best friends or mortal enemies with Vicki Gunvalson.

Cohen and Cooper will also take questions from the audience during the event. That brings us to tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 10, through Ticketmaster's website, the Comerica Theatre box office, or 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the culture editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.
Comerica Theatre
400 W. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-514-2919

www.comericatheatre.com

