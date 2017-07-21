Three Metro Phoenix Neighborhoods Won Grants for Arts Programming

EXPAND Enjoying Eastlake Park, located in the Eastlake neighborhood that's part of a new AZ Creative Communities Institute. Benjamin Leatherman

Three metro Phoenix communities were recently selected to participate in the inaugural AZ Creative Communities Institute. The institute is a yearlong collaborative learning program focused on ways creativity can positively affect communities.

The Institute is a partnership between Arizona Commission on the Arts, Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, and the Southwest Folklife Alliance. The alliance, which is a nonprofit affiliate of the University of Arizona, promotes community through culture.

Twenty-two communities applied to participate. A total of nine were selected, including Tempe, South Phoenix, and Eastlake. The Eastlake neighborhood is bounded by Washington and Jefferson streets, between 12th and 16th streets.