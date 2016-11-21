Phoenix Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 25 Presents for Art Lovers

These coasters by Alexandra Bowers at Practical Art are sure to start a conversation. Evie Carpenter

We might be coming up on the most wonderful time of the year, but let's be honest: It's also the most stressful. One aspect of this holiday season that should be a breeze? Finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Or, at least it should be after you read through our 2016 gift guide.

You'll find something for everyone — from the man who has simple taste to the woman who (seemingly) has everything. Here's your guide to locally sourced presents from least to most expensive, you know, because we care.

Coasters by Alexandra Bowers

$10; available in store or online at Practical Art

If your loved one enjoys being outdoors, consider a gift that will bring the outside in. Alexandra Bowers uses what she finds in the desert as inspiration for her wood-burned art. Her coasters depict everything from plant and animal life to Arizona's outline framing a cactus, and we swear they'd look great on any coffee table.

Local pride enamel pins from Jar of Buttons

$10; available at Frances Vintage and Phoenix Flea

They say love Phoenix or leave Phoenix. But sometimes, you can do both. And Brendan McCaskey of Jar of Buttons creates the perfect bits of wearable Arizona pride to serve as a reminder of where the Phoenician-at-heart on your list came from. Or, perhaps, from where they've never left.

Print from Pink Puddle Studio

$10 and up; available online and at Phoenix Flea

Watercolor is having a moment. Somewhere along the line, whimsical color and cactus joined forces, and the world was never the same. We aren’t sure, but honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Pink Puddle Studio was the start of the craze here in Phoenix. And that’s perfectly fine with us, because we’ll never get over her technicolor desert flora.

Introduce your loved ones to one of the best modern authors with the Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante. Evie Carpenter

The Neapolitan Novels at Changing Hands

$17 and up; available in store or online

If you’re like us, you were heartbroken when the Neapolitan dinner event, celebrating Elena Ferrante’s latest release, was canceled earlier this month. Thankfully, the event will be rescheduled. In the meantime, you can get everyone in your life hooked on the Neapolitan Quartet from one of the best authors in modern times.

Don't wait to purchase tickets to Matilda the Musical. ©2015, JOAN MARCUS

Tickets to Matilda at ASU Gammage

$20 and up; available online or at the box office

The four-time Tony Award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl’s story of a quirky, fantastical girl is coming to Tempe, and we already know the musical theater lover in your life wants to go. Surprise him or her with tickets to Matilda The Musical, and we bet they’ll think you have a little magic of your own.

A Galeana Candle from MADE Art Boutique

$22; available in store

When you’re headed to that special holiday party this season, don’t get caught showing up at the door empty-handed. Choose from any of the unique scents of locally made soy candles from Galeana, and we’re sure your host or hostess will feel fully appreciated.

A shave from The Local Barber and Shop

$25; available in store

This season, give the man in your life a bit of nostalgia by gifting an old-fashioned shave at the Local Barber and Shop. From the vintage chairs to the top-notch service, this place harks back to the days when a barbershop was more than just a place to get your haircut — it was a community.

An airplant from Dig It Urban Gardens

Up to $30; available in store

If you have someone on your gift list this year who doesn’t have the space for a full-on green house or maybe doesn’t have the green thumb to support one, consider giving an airplant. Besides looking super cool, airplants are notoriously low maintenance. Heck, they don’t even require a pot or soil. Just place them out on a surface exposed to indirect sunlight, submerge them in water a few times per week, and they’re good to go.

EXPAND There's something for everyone at Frances Vintage. Evie Carpenter

A gift card to Frances Vintage

Prices vary; available in store

We know how hard it is to shop for someone who seemingly has everything, and when finding the right gift for those people, we always resort to a gift card to Frances. This favorite boutique has something for everyone. The #getoutside user, the hip dude, the new parent, and the lady who always has the best accessories will definitely find something they’ll love. And gift cards are always the right size and style, right?

EXPAND Wine aficionados will love Corks & Cactus at Desert Botanical Gardens. Adam Rodriguez

Tickets to Corks & Cactus at Desert Botanical Garden

$35 for member, $40 for nonmembers; available online

Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, 2017, the Desert Botanical Garden will be mixing up a few of our favorite things: wine, live music, and gorgeous desert scenery. Tickets to the event include samples of 40 different wines each day and the opportunity to purchase any of the 80 featured wines.

Soleri Bells would look right at home on an Arizona patio. Evie Carpenter

A Soleri Bell from Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art's gift shop

$45-$110; available in store

When talking about quintessential Arizona artists, Paolo Soleri is sure to crop up in conversation, and probably sooner rather than later. So if there’s a self-proclaimed Arizona art fanatic in your life, you pretty much owe it to them to gift a piece from this iconic artist.

A wall hanging from Woven by Ro

$50 - $300; available online or at Phoenix Flea

Sometimes, a blank wall doesn’t call for a colorful painting. Sometimes, it calls for an intricate, Anthropologie-esque wall hanging. And that’s where Robyn Parker’s Woven By Ro comes in. If you can’t wait for her Etsy shop to update December 1, check out what Parker has to offer at the next Phoenix Flea on November 26.

