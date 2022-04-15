Support Us

Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars Offers Products From Around the World

April 15, 2022 9:00AM

The shop's exterior. Bahar Anooshahr
Although the address is 7240 East Main, the specialty shop is located in an inset off Main Street, in the same alleyway as Nonna Urban Eatery. Aptly colored olive green, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars offers 70 flavors of extra-virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

Owners Kristie Korth-Reilly and Chad Reilly purchased the shop from Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, in September 2019. The Reillys, originally from Canada, were frequent travelers to Arizona. When the opportunity presented itself, they decided to relocate to their Scottsdale home and take over the shop.

With Chad's background in purchasing and Kristie's culinary arts degree, the Reillys were a perfect match for the shop, and vice versa.

“We realized we love everything about Arizona,” says Chad. “We loved the weather; we loved the people. We loved it all.”

Just browsing the shop is a multi-sensory experience. Bottles of white and dark balsamic vinegars are arranged on the left side, and the oils are on the right. As you wander the store, your eyes pick up the variety of labels announcing fused and infused items. Possibilities abound, with a grapefruit balsamic vinegar here, a pomegranate one there. There's even an espresso vinegar, which you can drizzle on ice cream.

Ask for a sample tasting or guidance about the right oil and vinegar pairings. A must-try combination is Sicilian lemon vinegar with Milanese gremolata. Ditto pineapple vinegar with any spicy olive oil. Use it on salads to wow your dinner guests.
Kristie Korth-Reilly guides a customer through different oils.
Bahar Anooshahr
While we're looking around, Kristie, who is with a customer, calls out to someone in the back to come and take care of us. An energetic young girl appears. She’s the owners’ younger daughter, Emily. “What would you like to try?” asks the 10-year-old confidently. It turns out that after watching her 17-year-old sister, Karlei, help out at their parents' store, Emily was inspired to do the same. You may have to point to the oil or vinegar you’d like to try, but she’s got it from there.

“We opened this so our daughters could learn the business,” says Kristie. While Emily pitches in at the shop, Karlei oversees their Old Town Scottsdale farmers’ market stand on Saturdays.

A note on flavoring, which is imparted by either fusion or infusion. Fused olive oils pick up their taste when the olives are milled or crushed with fruits or herbs. This method leads to a deep flavor that doesn’t weaken with heat from cooking, though the oils here have a high smoke point. Some examples include blood orange and Persian lime olive oils.

In infused oils, the taste comes from steeping herbs or spices in the oil, or adding extracts, essential oils, or natural flavoring. Outrageous Oils uses essential oils. Examples of infused extra-virgin olive oils include basil, garlic, tarragon, Milanese gremolata, and butter versions. You read that right: There is a butter olive oil on the shelf. Imagine the taste of butter without the dairy and with antioxidants.

The oils have a 410° F smoke point, or the point at which an oil stops rippling in a hot pan and starts fuming. The higher the smoke point, the more applications for use. The ideal smoke point for cooking is at or over 400° F.
click to enlarge Outrageous offers both white and dark balsamic vinegars. - BAHAR ANOOSHAHR
Outrageous offers both white and dark balsamic vinegars.
Bahar Anooshahr
As for vinegars, Outrageous offers white and dark balsamics from Modena, Italy, that are fused and aged a minimum of 12 years. The shop's traditional balsamic is aged 18 years, its denissimo balsamic 24 years. The latter has “notes of cherry wood, dried fruits, raisins, figs, and dark chocolate,” which makes it excellent for pairing with cheeses.

Oakland-based Veronica Foods, the shop’s supplier, sources olive oils from both Northern and Southern hemispheres, thus allowing the freshest seasonal harvest. “Every six months, we switch from Northern Hemisphere to Southern Hemisphere,” notes Chad. This is the end of the Northern Hemisphere oils (which were crushed from late October to early November 2021). “We’ll have those until the end of May and then switch to Southern Hemisphere,” he says. Examples of Northern Hemisphere countries that supply Veronica Foods are Greece, Portugal, and Italy. Australia and Chile are examples of Southern Hemisphere sources.

You might see or hear the words “ultra-premium” used to describe extra-virgin olive oil. This classification, trademarked by Veronica Foods, uses 33 internal metrics to determine an oil’s quality; however, the classification only belongs to Veronica Foods and its products. When trying to determine another oil's quality, look for a harvest date on the label: The closer to the date of harvest, the stronger the oil's antioxidants. As time passes, the antioxidants decline.

Currently, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars welcomes food tour groups that come in weekly to do tastings. The Reillys have renovated one side of the shop for such activities. In the future, they plan to collaborate with chefs for after-hours events. Until then, the family invites you to come in, spend some time, and taste the possibilities.

Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars
7240 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-946-1888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday; closed Mondays
