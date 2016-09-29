Welcome to Best of Phoenix 2016: Bordertown

Best of Phoenix is here! Teresa Villegas

Phoenix, it's time to celebrate. Best of Phoenix has arrived, and this year, New Times is taking a closer look at what it means to be so close to Mexico. Hence, this year's theme: Bordertown.

The Mexican border is just a few hours away, and the Valley is all the richer for that proximity. Need proof? Just look at our city's food, art, and nightlife.

We've spent the past year scouring the city for the best people, places, and things that Phoenix has to offer. We're proud to announce the 2016 Best of Phoenix.

