EXPAND In Victoria & Abdul, the spirited friendship between Queen Victoria (Judi Dench, left) and Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a charming clerk from northern India, is often played for laughs. Peter Mountain/Focus Features

Costume Drama Victoria & Abdul Simplifies a Fascinating Victorian Friendship

| |

Lording over the colonies is all bore and bother for the queen in Stephen Frears’ sumptuous yet centerless Victoria & Abdul. The film dramatizes Queen Victoria’s spirited friendship with Abdul Karim, a charming clerk from northern India who — in this telling — jolts the Empress of India from her dotage with a smooch to her tootsies. Frears stages this for sprightly comedy. Having previously caught the queen’s eye, Abdul (Ali Fazal) gets presented to her at one of the banquets she half-snores through; for reasons the film leaves us to wonder about, he drops to the floor and kisses her feet. Cue the outraged tutting of royalty, aristocrats and other snooty sorts, including the servants. But new alertness kindles in the eyes of the queen (Judi Dench): She’s dazzled. Film Details Victoria TV Coverage

Soon, she requests that Abdul attend to her as a servant, and in no time after that he’s won her heart with talk of mangoes, garam masala and his touchingly Gumpian conviction that life is like the Indian rug on the floor of her chambers. (“We weave in and out to make a pattern,” you see.) He jolts her, a little, with the news of the demolition of some of his homeland’s treasures by British soldiers. “British soldiers?” she says, the thought unthinkable. The one time that the topic of empire grows heated between them, the queen shuts down the discussion with this declaration: “We are all prisoners, Mr. Karim.”

Frears is adept at the comedy of attending to the queen, at tracking the platoons of antsy family and attendants who dress her, serve her meals, eavesdrop on her conversations, schedule her appointments and dash about in mad tizzies attempting to honor her every whim. Dench, of course, whets a line like “We’re all prisoners” so that it cuts, so that — even if you roll your eyes at the thought of the queen’s misery being comparable to that of the colonized — you probably will feel some for the world’s most powerful woman, alone at the center of everything, isolated from the planet she rules. Dench makes the queen’s curiosity touching: Victoria’s keen to learn Hindi (she calls it “Indian”) and even more thrilled when Abdul proposes Urdu instead. Dench, now 82, is delicious in the role of eager student, her Victoria savoring each mouthful of unfamiliar sounds — and also savoring her children’s disgust. Dench suggests the queen’s curiosity, her hunger for connection, her interest in spiritual matters, her cranky rebelliousness. In real life, in her last years, Victoria wrote 13 volumes of journals in the Urdu that Abdul taught her over the objections of the future King Edward. (Dench has played Victoria before, in John Madden’s 1997 drama Mrs. Brown, another story about the queen adrift until she grows scandalously close to a man she cannot marry.)