The Beach Boys Are Headlining Chandler's Ostrich Festival

The Beach Boys have been on their fair share of strange surfin’ safaris over the years, but nothing tops their latest show announcement. They're scheduled to headline the 30th Annual Chandler Chamber of Commerce Ostrich Festival in March.
The festival has been a family-friendly fixture in the East Valley community since it started in 1989. A celebration of Chandler’s history of ostrich farming, the event brings together live music, a carnival midway, arts and crafts, live ostriches, and ostrich-themed activities.
And soon, The Beach Boys will be singing their “teenage symphonies to God” at this one-of-a-kind Southwestern event.
One important thing to keep in mind: This is the Mike Love-led touring version of the band. Which means that if you were hoping to hear Brian Wilson sweetly serenade you with Pet Sounds while giant ambulatory birds peck seed out of your hands, you’re out of luck. (Lately, Wilson has been touring solo.)
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Ostrich Festival runs from March 9 to 11 at Tumbleweed Park. The Beach Boys’ headlining set will take place on Sunday, March 11.
Festival attendees can purchase tickets in advance via Eventbrite. Tickets are currently available at a discounted rate until February 1. Tickets are $13 for adults. Tickets for seniors 55 and over and children 12 and under are $6. Children 4 and younger get in free.
VIP tickets are $50 per day for adults and $30 for children ages 5 to 12. Those passes include access to a VIP tent, a free meal, and three drinks.
And for folks who want the Mike Love experience without a big side helping of ostriches? He's scheduled to perform a solo show at Crescent Ballroom on Sunday, May 20.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!