The Beach Boys Are Headlining Chandler's Ostrich Festival

The Beach Boys have been on their fair share of strange surfin’ safaris over the years, but nothing tops their latest show announcement. They're scheduled to headline the 30th Annual Chandler Chamber of Commerce Ostrich Festival in March.

The festival has been a family-friendly fixture in the East Valley community since it started in 1989. A celebration of Chandler’s history of ostrich farming, the event brings together live music, a carnival midway, arts and crafts, live ostriches, and ostrich-themed activities.

And soon, The Beach Boys will be singing their “teenage symphonies to God” at this one-of-a-kind Southwestern event.