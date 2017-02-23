Check Out The Schedule for Viva PHX 2017 Here

Stateside Presents

The schedule is here for Viva PHX! Check out the full list of venues and bands below.

The event will take place at 22 different venues across downtown Phoenix on Saturday, March 11. The event has grown with each successive year, and next month a solid Benjamin of bands will perform. That's more bands than play at a typical venue in a month.

Tickets are $25 for now, but this is the last chance to get them at that price. Wait until Monday, and you'll be paying more. TIckets are available at www.vivaphx.com.

Comerica Theatre (All Ages)

Presented by Jack Daniels

The Mowgli's - Rock & Roll - 7:30 p.m.

The Drums - Indie-Pop - 8:35 p.m.

The Maine - Alternative - 9:45 p.m.

Girl Talk - Pop - 11 p.m.

Central Ave Stage at Cityscape (All Ages)

Presented by DT PHX Inc.

Rozwell Kid - Indie Rock - 7 p.m.

Jeff Rosenstock - Punk - 8 p.m.

The Menzingers - Punk/Indie - 9 p.m.

Joyce Manor - Rock - 10 p.m.

American Football - Indie Rock - 11:10 p.m.

2nd Ave Stage at Crescent (21+)

DJ Melo Groove 7 p.m., all night

Luna Aura - Pop/Electronic - 8 p.m.

Tone Loc - Hip Hop - 8:45 p.m.

Blackalicious - Hip Hop - 9:25 p.m.

Warren G - Hip Hop - 10:20 - p.m.

Mystikal - Hip Hop 11:10 - p.m.

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra - Afrobeat - 12:10 a.m.

Crescent Ballroom (21+)

Presented by Weedmaps

Bojan Via - Synth-Pop - 7 p.m.

Pure Bathing Culture - Indie Rock - 8 p.m.

The Japanese House Mellow - Indie Pop - 9 p.m.

Classixx - Electronic - 10 p.m.

The Hood Internet - Mash-Up Crew - 11:10 p.m.

Uffie - Rap/Synthpop/Nu-disco - 12:25 a.m.

Monarch Theatre (21+)

Blunt Club

Dwynell Roland - Hip Hop - 9:30 p.m.

P.O.S - Hip Hop - 10 p.m.

Invisibl Skratch Piklz - Skratch Music, Turntable Jazz, Hip Hop - 11 p.m.

MURS - Hip Hop - 11:55 p.m.

Peanut Butter Wolf - Stones Throw Records - 12:45 a.m.

Masonic Temple (21+)

Summer Cannibals - Rock - 7:05 p.m.

Bash & Pop - Rock & Roll - 8:10 p.m.

Reverend Horton Heat - Rockabilly/Psychobilly - 9:15 p.m.

X - Punk - 10:30 p.m.

Chicano Batman - Soul/Psych/Tropical - 12 a.m.

"Valley Bar (21+)

Presented by Tuft & Needle"

JJUUJJUU - Indie/Psych Rock - 7 p.m.

Froth - Alternative/Indie - 8 p.m.

Deap Vally - Rock & Roll - 9 p.m.

Night Beats - Psychedelic R&B - 10 p.m.

Temples - Indie/Psych Rock - 11:10 p.m.

YACHT - Indie Pop - 12:30 a.m.

Punk Rock Alley (All Ages)

PALM - Experimental Art Rock - 7 p.m.

LVL UP - Indie Grunge/Rock - 8 p.m.

HEALTH - Racket Music - 9 p.m.

Playboy Manbaby - Phoenix Post-Funk - 10 p.m.

Fucked Up - Punk - 11 p.m.

Last Exit Live (21+)

The Darts - Garage-Psych-Rock - 8 p.m.

Sad Girl - Garage-Surf-Punk - 9 p.m.

The Shacks - Indie Rock - 10 p.m.

The Soft White Sixties - Rock & Roll - 11 p.m.

VanLadyLove - Indie Rock - 12 a.m.

Snake! Snake! Snakes! - Rock & Roll - 1 a.m.

Grace Chapel (All Ages)

Running From Bears - Jazz "Bebop: Miles, Coltrane & more" - 7 p.m.

Running From Bears - Jazz "Bebop: Miles, Coltrane & more" - 8 p.m.

Salvador Duran - Tradional Mexicano - 9 p.m.

Corey Harper (duo acoustic) - Singer Songwriter - 10 p.m.

Emily Afton - Indie-Pop/Rock - 11 p.m.

Boiler Room (All Ages)

Re:Sound Music Stage"

Weston Parish - 7 p.m.

Nikolas - 8 p.m.

Luvr - 9 p.m.

Michael Hooker (Re:Sound Music) - Deep Melodic House - 10:30 p.m.

Patriots Park Stage at Cityscape (All Ages)

Death Hymn Number 9 - Punk - 6:30 p.m.

Lisa Prank TMI - Punk - 7:40 p.m.

Death Valley Girls - Rock & Roll - 8:40 p.m.

Chastity Belt - Rock & Roll - 9:40 p.m.

Hunny - Indie Rock - 10:45 p.m.

Goldwater Room at Renaissance Hotel (21+)

Presented by Corona

DJ Nico - Cumbia - 7:30 p.m.

Proyecto Clave - Musica Cubana - 8 p.m.

Son LED - Cuban Jazz - 9 p.m.

Buyepongo - World Music / Urban Folk - 10:05 p.m.

Thee Commons - Psychedelic Cumbia Punk - 11:30 p.m.

DJ Nico - Cumbia - 12:30 p.m.

Monroe Mercado (All Ages)

5 matches of Lucha Libre Westling Lucha Libre Westling 7:40, 8:40, 9:40, 10:40, 11:40

School of Rock Stage on Monroe Street (All Ages)

Don't Tell Mom - Classic Rock/Blues - 7 p.m.

Heartstrings Band - Pop Punk/Rock - 8 p.m.

Good Boy Daisy - Rock/ Post Grunge - 9 p.m.

School of Rock Sugar Skulls - Rock - 10 p.m.

Scarlet (21+)

Norris Division - Deep Progressive House, Melodic Techno - 10 p.m.

Mako - Progressive and Cinematic Electronic Dance Music - 11 p.m.

Sean Watson - Blog-House - 12 a.m.

Sharam - Techno, Tech-House, House, Deep House, Progressive - 1 a.m.

Melinda's Alley (21+)

Sherry Roberson Trio - Classic Jazz & Blues - 9 p.m.

Sherry Roberson Trio - Classic Jazz & Blues - 10 p.m.

Sherry Roberson Trio - Classic Jazz & Blues - 11 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre (All Ages)

MRCH - Indie Pop - 7 p.m.

The Gentle Hits - Indie/Folk-Rock - 8 p.m.

Jay Som - Woozy/Dream Pop - 9 p.m.

Big Thief - Alternative/Indie - 10 p.m.

Mothers - Alternative/Indie - 11 p.m.

Washington Street Stage at Comerica (All Ages)

GUILD Collective (DJ Set) Hip Hop/Experimental all night

Alex Wiley - Hip Hop/Experimental - 7:05 p.m.

Katelyn Tarver - Pop 7:50 - p.m.

Quinn XCII - Pop - 8:40 p.m.

Kaiydo - Hip Hop - 9:30 p.m.

Youngr - Pop - 10:30 p.m.

Injury Reserve - Hip Hop/Alternative - 11:25 p.m.

DT PHX Streets (All Ages)

The Funkhaus Brass Band - New Orleans Brass Band - 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Phoenix Art Museum / "Surprise Guests" by Daniel Funkhouser Illuminated beasts Various times

Phoenix "Drum Lines" Drum Line! Various times

"Big Red" and Walter Productions Art Car Various times

Grace Chapel Gallery (All Ages)

2017 AZ Concert Poster Show Flatstock (Poster Art) 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

