In Defense of Fanny Packs

You don't just buy a fanny pack — it has to speak to you. Amelia Fox / Shutterstock.com

About a month ago, I met a new friend at the Jerusafunk CD release show at Crescent Ballroom. She was wearing a fanny pack, and she was excited about it. I asked if I could take her picture, and her immediate response was, “Yes, bitch!”

This made me smile from ear to ear. I felt like I truly met a fellow fanny pack tribe member. I adore fanny packs and the functionality they can bring to your life. They are the absolute perfect accessory for almost anything, and I especially love them for concerts.

Fanny packs, or “bum bags” as our friends in the U.K. refer to them, have been around well before the modern era. Belts with bags attached to them have been prevalent in cultures throughout the course of human history. There was the Native American buffalo pouch, the European medieval belt pouch, and even the Scottish sporran — all bags with belts attached designed to avoid the impracticality of pockets in their clothing. And a fanny pack is essentially nothing more than a belt with a bag attached to it. To some people they are a fashion statement, but to the true member of the fanny pack tribe, they are a way of life.