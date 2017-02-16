New Music from Jane N' The Jungle, Huckleberry, The Ricky Fitts and More
Jane N' The Jungle - "Walking Cleopatra"
Long before Jane N' The Jungle released their debut EP, in fact right from the first show of theirs I ever saw, one song by them stood out above the rest. "Walking Cleopatra" is finally the single and the video I always hoped it would be. For my money, it's still the finest song the band has recorded. While I adore the rockers JNTJ throw down like "Shake Me Out" and "Smoke & Dust," their talents and songwriting really come through in their slower numbers. "Walking Cleopatra" is the finest example of this, and I think it spotlights Jordan White's vocal prowess in a way that a rocker wouldn't allow. It also gives you a chance to really absorb the powerful lyricism. This song sounds like a bit of a confessional, but regardless, it's a story song and no matter how many times I've heard it, I love hearing the story again and again. "My mother said to be nice, and a little stupid, you can have the moon" has to be one of the best lines ever fit into a song locally. Over a year on since I first heard this tune it still gives me goosebumps, and now we get to enjoy it with a visually powerful video from Rachel Smith of Ray Squared Productions.
Huckleberry
Photo by Eric Fairchild
Huckleberry - "Working Backwards"
I'm glad I can depend on Huckleberry for a full-length album
Photo by Surrealsister Photog
JAM NOW - "Believe It's Possible"
When Jam Austin Murray isn't throwing down some impressive bass work with Vintage Wednesday, he's pursuing his own musical vision as JAM NOW. Clearly, Murray is going to be the kind of impresario who will either achieve fame early on or will end up being integral to a dozen bands during the course of their existence. If you've ever been around him you know that he simply radiates authentic positivity. It comes out of his pores like light from the sun. If you think I'm overstating the case of Murray's attitudinal altitude, please refer to his amazing little single "Believe It's Possible." Liberally littered with literary lyrical nods to Lewis Carroll and his Wonderland, Jam uses Alice as his allegorical heroine for an optimistic parable. I'm not sure if it's more impressive musically or lyrically, but maybe I shouldn't
People. - "Little Tuesday Weld"
You may know Rob Kroehler as one of the guys behind Loveblisters and Ladylike, but now he's got a whole new project simply called People. At least he doesn't have to worry about an ever-changing lineup with a name like that, and this current project appears to be a pretty open collaboration with like-minded musicians. "Little Tuesday Weld" is the title track from People.'s debut EP, and it's probably the closest thing to a single to be
The Ricky Fitts - "Into The Sun"
The Ricky Fitts put out some impressive tunes last year aiming at releasing an EP in the new year. Well, the New Year came and much to the surprise of many, The Ricky Fitts went all out and released a full-length album called The Great Beyond on the last day of January. Last year's "Nightmare" made the cut and it's still one of the best songs, but the whole album has a few gems throughout. I keep coming back to "Into The Sun." It's got an early alternative dance sound that reminds the
