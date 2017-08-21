menu

Here Are the Businesses Shutting Down Early for the Trump Rally in Downtown Phoenix

It Wasn't Just Sheriff Joe: DPS Troopers Are More Likely to Search Latino, Black Drivers, New Times Finds


Monday, August 21, 2017 at 4:05 p.m.
By Antonia Noori Farzan
Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com
At best, the Trump rally on Tuesday evening will be a massive headache for people who work downtown.

The city has already announced that it plans to close the streets surrounding the Phoenix Convention Center, and additional traffic restrictions will be in place on Washington, Jefferson, and Van Buren streets. While doors don't open until 4 p.m. and the rally doesn't start until 7, it's safe to say that downtown will be crawling with cops and Secret Service agents all day long.

And at worst, clashes between protesters and Trump supporters (some of whom plan to come armed) could lead to Charlottesville-style violence.

A number of county offices and downtown businesses have already announced plans to close early on Tuesday, citing road closures and parking restrictions. 

Here's the list so far:

Related Stories

• The Bank of America branch inside the Collier Center will be closing at 2 p.m. Though the building will remain open during normal business hours, access to the office tower will be limited to tenants only. So far, none of the restaurants or retail stores at Collier Center have announced plans to close early.

• At CityScape, most shops and restaurants, including CVS, Urban Outfitters, and Squid Ink Sushi, plan to stay open. However, Yogurt Time will be closed all day, and Orangetheory Fitness will be closing after the 12:15 p.m. class.

• The Phoenix Children's Museum plans to close at 2 p.m.

• The Maricopa County Superior Court's downtown buildings will close at 2 p.m. That includes the Old Courthouse, South Court Tower, the East Court Building, the Central Court Building, West Court Building, Downtown Justice Center, Luhrs Building Probation Center, and One West Madison offices. According to a media advisory, "People seeking orders of protection, or any other form of emergency relief, are encouraged to go to municipal courts, justice courts, or regional Superior Court locations instead of downtown facilities."

• Valley Bar will be closed all day on Tuesday.

• So will Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor, which normally opens at 4 p.m.

• Crescent Ballroom will be closing at 2 p.m.

• Cartel Coffee Lab's downtown location will be closing at 2 p.m.

• Next door, Kaleidoscope Juice also plans to close at 2 p.m.

• Steve's Grill will close at 2 p.m.

• Though it's not particularly close to the convention center, One AZ Credit Union on 19th Avenue and Monroe Street has informed customers that it will be closing at 2 p.m.

• The APS corporate headquarters will close at 1 p.m. and allow employees to work from home.

• The Arizona School for the Arts will have a 12:20 p.m. dismissal time for all students tomorrow, and the campus will close at 1 p.m. (In what may be the understatement of the year, Principal Sara Maline Bohn explains, "There are indications of activities taking place very near ASA's campus tomorrow.")

If you're planning to attend (or protest) the rally and suspect you'll want a drink afterwards, you still have plenty of options within a short walk of the convention center. Majerle's, Cornish Pasty, Hanny's, Kettle Black, and Chico Malo all plan to stick to their regular hours on Tuesday, meaning that they'll be open during and after the rally.

We'll keep updating this list as more information becomes available, so feel free to email antonia.farzan@newtimes.com if we've missed anything.

Antonia Noori Farzan
Antonia is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

