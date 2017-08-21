Here Are the Businesses Shutting Down Early for the Trump Rally in Downtown Phoenix

Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

At best, the Trump rally on Tuesday evening will be a massive headache for people who work downtown.

The city has already announced that it plans to close the streets surrounding the Phoenix Convention Center, and additional traffic restrictions will be in place on Washington, Jefferson, and Van Buren streets. While doors don't open until 4 p.m. and the rally doesn't start until 7, it's safe to say that downtown will be crawling with cops and Secret Service agents all day long.

And at worst, clashes between protesters and Trump supporters (some of whom plan to come armed) could lead to Charlottesville-style violence.