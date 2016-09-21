6 Upcoming Oktoberfest Celebrations in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Head to downtown Chandler for a family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration this year. Courtesy of San Tan Brewery

Fall may not be in the air quite yet, but you know what is? Beer. Er, we mean, Oktoberfest. Yes, we may be thousands of miles from Germany, but that doesn't mean you can't stuff yourself with schnitzel and brews and don your lederhosen for a day or two of Oktoberfest festivities.

San Tan Brewing’s Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, October 1, from 3 to 11 p.m.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 125 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler

Cost: $12 in advance online

San Tan Brewing’s 9th Annual Oktoberfest is going down on Saturday, October 1, from 3 to 11 p.m. and will include all the Oktoberfest essentials: German food, craft beer, brat-eating contests, and obviously, lederhosen. The ninth annual event will offer beer games for the grown-ups and a family zone for the little ones. Tickets range from $12 for general admission to $75 for VIP tickets, which include six alcoholic beverages along with re-entry privileges and more.

Peoria Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5 entry fee, ages 20 and under are free

Where: Behind City Hall, near the Peoria Public Library (map)

Peoria Oktoberfest will feature keg tappings, music, a beer stein competition, a dance competition, a best-dressed competition, and parade. The event will even have an alphorn-blowing competition for the kids. There will also be plenty of German fare to enjoy, including bratwurst, Polish sausage, potato pancakes, and strudel.

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

When: Friday, October 7, from 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, October 8, from noon to midnight; and Sunday, October 9, from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: General admission $7.57. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Where: Tempe Beach Park

For Four Peaks Oktoberfest's 44th year, the family-friendly event will take over Tempe Beach Park for three days of festivities. In addition to German fare, expect a full lineup of Four Peaks beers including the brewery's Oatmeal Stout, Oktoberfest Vienna Lager, and Pumpkin Porter. In addition to rides and vendors, the event will feature two concert stages with headliners including Lil Jon and Jared & The Mill. Attendees can choose from one- or three-day general admission tickets. VIP tickets are also available, which include two beverages of your choice (beer, wine, or Pepsi products), one meal, German music, and a polka dance floor.

Fountain Hills Oktoberfest

When: Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5 online or at the gate, 12 and under are free

Where: Fountain Park

Oktoberfest at the Fountain is known for, but not limited to, offering German brats, beer, and music. The event will also feature pretzels, strudels, and schnitzel along with a stein-holding contest and best-dressed Oktoberfest contest. Fountain Hills Mayor Linda Kavanagh will tap the ceremonial keg at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Goodyear Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, October 29, from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Cost: $65 cash or check only

Where: Goodyear Municipal Airport

Tickets to this Oktoberfest include authentic Bavarian food, all-you-can-drink soft drinks, Weihenstephaner Oktoberfest beers, an Oktoberfest beer mug and T-shirt, and a German band and original German schuhplattler performance. Tickets can be purchased with cash or check only. More information here.

Can't get German food without getting some weiner schnitzel. Heather Hoch

Haus Murphy’s Oktoberfest

When: Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15; Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 starting at 4 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Where: Haus Murphy's, Glendale

Die Guggenbach Buam of from Heidelberg, Germany, will perform. This event includes table service featuring a special event menu of Haus Murphy's classic German food, including giant pretzels, brats, eisbein, and German beers. There will also be a stein-holding contest and an alphorn-blowing contest.

Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m. More information is available here.