What to Eat, Drink, and Get Tattooed in Metro Phoenix July 31 to August 6

EXPAND Behold the lobster. Melissa Fossum

This week is all about going a little over-the-top. We start things off with a slammin' deal from Omaha Steaks, who are offering steak entrees for a buck; then spend hump day indulging in a five-course tequila dinner; and the weekend will involve getting food-themed tattoos before balancing out all the indulgence by sponsoring survival backpacks for the homeless at Social Tap.

Omaha Steaks Steak Au Poivre Skillet Meal Omaha Steaks

$1 Steak Dinners

Tuesday, August 1

Omaha Steaks is launching a new line, Skillet Meals, which are 15-minute meals that feature, you guessed it, steak. To celebrate (and get people to buy into the idea) the company is offering skillet meals for a buck all day on August 1 at the Omaha Steaks retail store at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Pick up a Moroccan-Style Harissa Beef and Vegetables, Steak Au Poivre, or Asian-Style Pepper Steak. For those who are laying off the red meat, they also have Indian-Style Chicken Curry with Vegetables, Chicken Piccata, and Chinese-Style Orange Chicken available.