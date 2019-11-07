10 Nerdy Things to Do This November in Metro Phoenix

The pumpkins are in the garbage; retail stores are playing a stream of Christmas songs; and your mom is planning Thanksgiving with the drive of a NASA engineer in 1968. As this year winds down and we head into the holiday season, let's make this a November to remember with some movies and other nerdy events.

Cheech and Chong Wild Horse Pass

5040 West Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong's comedy partnership has been filled with ups and downs since they started doing their act in Canadian strip clubs decades ago, but they never seemed to forget that "Cheech and Chong" is bigger than the two of them. You'd think all that smoke would have affected their memory at least a little bit, wouldn't you?

Cheech and Chong will light up Wild Horse Pass on Friday, November 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Blue Man Group ASU Gammage

1200 South Forest Avenue, Tempe

Blue Man Group, the enigmatic trio of body-painted mutes, will return to ASU Gammage this month. For the uninitiated, Blue Man Group put on an impressive show of controlled chaos and sensory bombardment. It kind of feels like a concert put together by the sharpest minds at Tesla after Elon Musk slipped a substantial supply of LSD into the company water cooler.

Blue Man Group will let their show speak for itself from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased through the official ASU Gammage site.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Tempe

1140 East Baseline Road, Tempe

There are about four different versions of this 1982 science-fiction classic. However, The Final Cut represents the true vision of director Ridley Scott. Plus, if you think Rutger Hauer's epic soliloquy was goosebump-inducing even before he passed away this year, then try watching it on the big screen. It's enough to make even the most hardened replicant tear up.

Blade Runner will play at Tempe's Alamo Drafthouse on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17. Both showtimes are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased through the official Alamo Drafthouse Cinema site.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Pollack Tempe Cinemas

1825 East Elliot Road, Tempe

When Hollywood green-lit Christmas Vacation, they probably never expected it to become the tradition it has. The comedy shows that Christmas movies can have SWAT team ambushes, squirrel attacks, and electrocuted house cats.

Pollack Tempe Cinemas will show this classic from Sunday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 20. Tickets can be purchased on their site.

Trevor Noah Talking Stick Resort Arena

201 East Jefferson Street

A unique point-of-view is one of the greatest weapons in a comedian's arsenal, and Trevor Noah serves as a prime example of this. When you combine that with his sharp insight into our current political climate, you are left with a comedy show in a league of its own.

Trevor Noah will pay a visit to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

EXPAND Pauly shores up in the Valley. Courtesy of Tempe Improv

Pauly Shore Tempe Improv

930 East University Drive, Tempe

Pauly Shore was a VJ during MTV's transition from hair metal to grunge, became the leading man in some of the highest-grossing comedies of the '90s, and helped shake the negative connotation that comes with the word "weasel."

He's also comedy royalty. Shore grew up at the Comedy Store while his mother ran the joint, so humor runs deep in his marrow. With years of maturation and career highs and lows, Shore has a lot to talk about, so please lend an ear.

Pauly will weasel his way over to Tempe Improv on Saturday, November 23. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Tempe Improv site.

Alamo Drafthouse

The F13th Fan Film Mixtape Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Tempe

1140 East Baseline Road, Tempe



If there's one thing the Friday the 13th franchise taught us, it's that there isn't a grave that can hold Jason Voorhees. But for one night at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, audiences will get to see the hockey-masked psycho zombie in DIY form. The F13th Fan Film Mixtape is a collection of fan-made indie shorts. Put aside any thoughts of copyright infringement, and come see the slasher as you've never seen him before.

This mixtape is set to drop on Monday, November 25, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the official Alamo Drafthouse site.



Planes, Trains and Automobiles Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chandler

4955 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Steve Martin and John Candy's chemistry in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles brought it to another level. The tale of an annoyingly optimistic salesman and an intensely cynical marketing exec who find themselves trapped in a traveling nightmare has delighted fans for over thirty years.

This late-November cinema classic will play at Chandler's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema from Tuesday, November 26, to Thursday, November 28. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased through the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema site.

EXPAND The Meat Puppets rock. Sonia Bovio

Meat Puppets Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

The Meat Puppets inadvertently influenced such acts as Nirvana and Soundgarden. They put on a great show wherever they are, but a hometown show adds a whole other layer.

The Meat Puppets will revisit Crescent Ballroom on Friday, November 29, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 online and can be purchased through the venue's website.

EXPAND Mike Enders reveals the funny side of love. Courtesy of Mike Enders

LOVE S!CK [A Comedy Show] Valley Bar

130 North Central Avenue







Mike Enders hosts a monthly standup showcase where local comics tell tales of past heartbreaks, but with a turn of the dial that elicits solid laughs instead of sorrowful sympathy. Take that breakup baggage to Enders and let him lighten the load as only he can.

Get Love S!ck at Valley Bar on Friday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door, and can be purchased through Ticketfly.