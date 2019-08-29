 


    Herban Planet
4
Volunteers gathered at Alwun House in the Garfield neighborhood.EXPAND
Volunteers gathered at Alwun House in the Garfield neighborhood.
Alwun House

10 Places to Volunteer for the Arts in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | August 29, 2019 | 7:30am
AA

Volunteering is a fun way to do good work, learn new skills, and make a few friends, especially when you’re supporting a cause that’s near and dear to your heart.

Here’s a list of 10 places where you can indulge your love for arts and culture while making a difference in your community. Help for a day, or get involved for the long haul. It's all good.

Alwun House

Related Stories

Alwun House is looking for community members to assist with outdoor performances, special events, and art exhibits. Volunteers are also needed for the Green Art Park being created next to Alwun House, where activities will include art installations, performances, classes, festivals, and more.

Sam Fresquez's piece for a previous Artlink exhibit at Bentley Projects.EXPAND
Sam Fresquez's piece for a previous Artlink exhibit at Bentley Projects.
Lynn Trimble

Artlink

Artlink accepts volunteers to assist with several of its programs and events designed to connect artists, businesses, and community members. Volunteers help with First Fridays, the annual Art Detour event, and other art happenings that take place throughout the year.

Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona is looking for volunteers for its 2019/2020 season to help in several ways. For example, customer service volunteers help with ushering, will call, and the gift shop during performances. Administration volunteers help with filing, mailings, inventory, and research.

Free Arts of Arizona

Free Arts of Arizona provides creative experiences for vulnerable youth. Volunteers help in several ways, including mentoring youth, assisting professional artists, working at special events, and doing office work. Volunteers serve as role models and encourage children experiencing homelessness or abuse to embrace the arts as a means of self-expression.

A scene outside the Bragg's Pie Factory building during the 2015 Grand Avenue Festival.EXPAND
A scene outside the Bragg's Pie Factory building during the 2015 Grand Avenue Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman

Grand Avenue Festival

Grand Avenue Festival organizers have put out the call for volunteers to help with the festival, which takes place on Saturday, November 9. They’ve got a wide variety of opportunities, including several that happen before the festival, such as marketing and fundraising. Volunteers also help with children’s activities, tours of historic buildings, outdoor art installations, mini-parades, and more.

Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Great Arizona Puppet Theater, which does adult puppet slams in addition to family performances, invites community members who love puppets to help the cause by building and painting sets, working to maintain the integrity of its historic building, and assisting with special events.

Herberger Theater Center

Herberger Theater Center is seeking volunteers to help with its Festival of the Arts taking place on Saturday, October 26. Volunteers are needed to help with setting up and tearing down, vendor check-in, the face-painting booth, and more. The center is also looking for volunteer ushers. The next usher training and orientation happen on Saturday, September 7.

Crowds lined up to hear a free concert inside Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.EXPAND
Crowds lined up to hear a free concert inside Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.
Lynn Trimble

Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, including helping with special events, the museum, performance spaces, and administrative tasks. Community members serve as museum docents, theater ushers, tour guides, administrative aides, store assistants, and more.

Tempe Festival of the Arts

Tempe Festival of the Arts is seeking volunteers for its next event, which runs from Friday, December 6, to Sunday, December 8. Volunteers are needed to help with event preparation and serve as festival greeters. Organizers also need volunteers for the wine and spirits tasting booth and the artist hospitality area.

Entrance to The Nash jazz club in the Roosevelt Row arts district.EXPAND
Entrance to The Nash jazz club in the Roosevelt Row arts district.
Benjamin Leatherman

The Nash

The Nash cross-trains its volunteers so they can work in numerous areas, including ticketing, ushering, concessions, musician hospitality, selling merchandise, and working at off-site events in the community. Volunteer information and orientation sessions happen the second Saturday morning of the month, during most months.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

