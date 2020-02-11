13 Artsy Valentine's Day Events — From Candy Heart Art to Erotic Performance

Maybe you're an art lover, or you're sweet on someone with a passion for supporting local arts and culture. Either way, you've got plenty of creative choices when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day. Here's an eclectic roundup of Friday, February 14, happenings to help you get started — including several with free admission.

Exotic Phantasmagorical Spectacular

Alwun House

1204 East Roosevelt Street

Alwun House is presenting an evening filled with visual and performance art with erotic/exotic themes. Expect works by more than 50 artists plus burlesque and drag performance, in addition to fire art, live body painting, and more. Tickets start at $25.

Sexy Science

Arizona Science Center

600 East Washington



The Arizona Science Center has a Valentine’s Day theme to its Science With a Twist event this month. The 6 to 10 p.m. event will include love-themed activities and demonstrations. You need to be at least 21 to attend. Tickets are $12.

EXPAND Nature meets romance at Desert Botanical Garden. Desert Botanical Garden

Music in the Garden

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 North Galvin Parkway

Desert Botanical Garden is presenting a Valentine’s Day concert featuring jazz, blues, R&B, and country performed by Michael Reed & Company. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert are $34.95.

Spring Opening Celebration

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is celebrating the opening for two new exhibitions during this free event that runs from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s a chance to mingle with artists, curators, and people who share your love for arts and culture.

Valentine’s Day at the Museum

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Phoenix Art Museum will have special hours on Valentine’s Day, with $7 admission from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The lineup includes art bingo, a scavenger hunt, sketching in the galleries, a kissing photo booth, and a heart-themed craft.

EXPAND Checking out a few selections at Hidden Track Bottle Shop. Lynn Trimble

Valentine's Day Gathering

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Practical Art and Hidden Track Bottle Shop are holding a casual evening for couples and friends who want to enjoy a glass of sparkling wine along with charcuterie boards, homemade pasta, and chocolate. Tickets are $50 per couple.

Spring Opening Reception

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

1 East Main Street, Mesa



Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is celebrating five new exhibitions featuring contemporary crafts, indigenous art, and more. The free event, which includes live music by the Broken-Hearted Blues Band, runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Malpaso Dance Company

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a performance by this Cuban dance company, which elevates both classic and contemporary dance with a focus on collaboration. Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance start at $36.

When dance meets Shakespeare at Symphony Hall. Ballet Arizona

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Symphony Hall

75 North Second Street

Ballet Arizona is performing Ib Andersen’s take on Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and folly. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance at Symphony Hall start at $29.

Love and Marriage

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe



Tempe Comedy is presenting a night of love-themed comedy with a positive twist at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event start at $25. Hit the center at 6 p.m. if you want to catch the free Edge Happy Hour performance by indie band People Who Can Fly.

EXPAND Get inspired by Chloe Torri's artwork at ASU. ASU

‘Sugar Coated’

ASU Harry Wood Gallery

900 South Forest Mall, Tempe

ASU School of Art is presenting a solo exhibition by Chloe Torri, an artist whose work explores “interpersonal relationships, communication, and self-expression.” The free exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Renée Fleming

Mesa Arts Center

1 East Main Street, Mesa

Mesa Arts Center is presenting a concert by Renée Fleming, an artist best known for her opera and classical repertoire. Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert start at $55.

Love Stories & Wine

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Real Love Real Stories will be sharing stories of love fireside on the Phoenix Art Museum sculpture garden patio for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $16 (or pay $23 for the event plus museum admission). The 90-minute program starts at 7 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase,