 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Get ready for fresh exotic art offerings at Alwun House.EXPAND
Get ready for fresh exotic art offerings at Alwun House.
Lynn Trimble

13 Artsy Valentine's Day Events — From Candy Heart Art to Erotic Performance

Lynn Trimble | February 11, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Maybe you're an art lover, or you're sweet on someone with a passion for supporting local arts and culture. Either way, you've got plenty of creative choices when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day. Here's an eclectic roundup of Friday, February 14, happenings to help you get started — including several with free admission.

Exotic Phantasmagorical Spectacular
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street

Alwun House is presenting an evening filled with visual and performance art with erotic/exotic themes. Expect works by more than 50 artists plus burlesque and drag performance, in addition to fire art, live body painting, and more. Tickets start at $25.

Related Stories

Sexy Science
Arizona Science Center
600 East Washington

The Arizona Science Center has a Valentine’s Day theme to its Science With a Twist event this month. The 6 to 10 p.m. event will include love-themed activities and demonstrations. You need to be at least 21 to attend. Tickets are $12.

Nature meets romance at Desert Botanical Garden.EXPAND
Nature meets romance at Desert Botanical Garden.
Desert Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Desert Botanical Garden
1201 North Galvin Parkway

Desert Botanical Garden is presenting a Valentine’s Day concert featuring jazz, blues, R&B, and country performed by Michael Reed & Company. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert are $34.95.

Spring Opening Celebration
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is celebrating the opening for two new exhibitions during this free event that runs from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s a chance to mingle with artists, curators, and people who share your love for arts and culture.

Valentine’s Day at the Museum
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue

Phoenix Art Museum will have special hours on Valentine’s Day, with $7 admission from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The lineup includes art bingo, a scavenger hunt, sketching in the galleries, a kissing photo booth, and a heart-themed craft.

Checking out a few selections at Hidden Track Bottle Shop.EXPAND
Checking out a few selections at Hidden Track Bottle Shop.
Lynn Trimble
Valentine's Day Gathering
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue

Practical Art and Hidden Track Bottle Shop are holding a casual evening for couples and friends who want to enjoy a glass of sparkling wine along with charcuterie boards, homemade pasta, and chocolate. Tickets are $50 per couple.

Spring Opening Reception
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
1 East Main Street, Mesa


Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is celebrating five new exhibitions featuring contemporary crafts, indigenous art, and more. The free event, which includes live music by the Broken-Hearted Blues Band, runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Malpaso Dance Company
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a performance by this Cuban dance company, which elevates both classic and contemporary dance with a focus on collaboration. Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance start at $36.

When dance meets Shakespeare at Symphony Hall.
When dance meets Shakespeare at Symphony Hall.
Ballet Arizona
Midsummer Night’s Dream
Symphony Hall
75 North Second Street

Ballet Arizona is performing Ib Andersen’s take on Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and folly. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance at Symphony Hall start at $29.

Love and Marriage
Tempe Center for the Arts
700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe


Tempe Comedy is presenting a night of love-themed comedy with a positive twist at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event start at $25. Hit the center at 6 p.m. if you want to catch the free Edge Happy Hour performance by indie band People Who Can Fly.

Get inspired by Chloe Torri's artwork at ASU.EXPAND
Get inspired by Chloe Torri's artwork at ASU.
ASU
‘Sugar Coated’
ASU Harry Wood Gallery
900 South Forest Mall, Tempe

ASU School of Art is presenting a solo exhibition by Chloe Torri, an artist whose work explores “interpersonal relationships, communication, and self-expression.” The free exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Renée Fleming
Mesa Arts Center
1 East Main Street, Mesa

Mesa Arts Center is presenting a concert by Renée Fleming, an artist best known for her opera and classical repertoire. Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert start at $55.

Love Stories & Wine
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue

Real Love Real Stories will be sharing stories of love fireside on the Phoenix Art Museum sculpture garden patio for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $16 (or pay $23 for the event plus museum admission). The 90-minute program starts at 7 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase,

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >