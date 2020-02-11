13 Artsy Valentine's Day Events — From Candy Heart Art to Erotic Performance

Maybe you're an art lover, or you're sweet on someone with a passion for supporting local arts and culture. Either way, you've got plenty of creative choices when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day. Here's an eclectic roundup of Friday, February 14, happenings to help you get started — including several with free admission.
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street
Alwun House is presenting an evening filled with visual and performance art with erotic/exotic themes. Expect works by more than 50 artists plus burlesque and drag performance, in addition to fire art, live body painting, and more. Tickets start at $25.
Arizona Science Center
600 East Washington
The Arizona Science Center has a Valentine’s Day theme to its Science With a Twist event this month. The 6 to 10 p.m. event will include love-themed activities and demonstrations. You need to be at least 21 to attend. Tickets are $12.
Desert Botanical Garden
1201 North Galvin Parkway
Desert Botanical Garden is presenting a Valentine’s Day concert featuring jazz, blues, R&B, and country performed by Michael Reed & Company. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert are $34.95.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is celebrating the opening for two new exhibitions during this free event that runs from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s a chance to mingle with artists, curators, and people who share your love for arts and culture.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Phoenix Art Museum will have special hours on Valentine’s Day, with $7 admission from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The lineup includes art bingo, a scavenger hunt, sketching in the galleries, a kissing photo booth, and a heart-themed craft.
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Practical Art and Hidden Track Bottle Shop are holding a casual evening for couples and friends who want to enjoy a glass of sparkling wine along with charcuterie boards, homemade pasta, and chocolate. Tickets are $50 per couple.
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
1 East Main Street, Mesa
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is celebrating five new exhibitions featuring contemporary crafts, indigenous art, and more. The free event, which includes live music by the Broken-Hearted Blues Band, runs from 6 to 10 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a performance by this Cuban dance company, which elevates both classic and contemporary dance with a focus on collaboration. Tickets to the 8 p.m. performance start at $36.
Symphony Hall
75 North Second Street
Ballet Arizona is performing Ib Andersen’s take on Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and folly. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance at Symphony Hall start at $29.
Tempe Center for the Arts
700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Tempe Comedy is presenting a night of love-themed comedy with a positive twist at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event start at $25. Hit the center at 6 p.m. if you want to catch the free Edge Happy Hour performance by indie band People Who Can Fly.
ASU Harry Wood Gallery
900 South Forest Mall, Tempe
ASU School of Art is presenting a solo exhibition by Chloe Torri, an artist whose work explores “interpersonal relationships, communication, and self-expression.” The free exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Mesa Arts Center
1 East Main Street, Mesa
Mesa Arts Center is presenting a concert by Renée Fleming, an artist best known for her opera and classical repertoire. Tickets to the 8 p.m. concert start at $55.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Real Love Real Stories will be sharing stories of love fireside on the Phoenix Art Museum sculpture garden patio for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $16 (or pay $23 for the event plus museum admission). The 90-minute program starts at 7 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase,
