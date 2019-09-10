Hey, Creatives! Here's a Look at 20 Opportunities for Arizona Artists

The fall arts season is in full swing, with plenty of exhibits and artist opportunities happening around the state. If you’ve always wanted to get your work out there, it’s time to up your hustle and make it happen.
Here’s a look at 20 artist opportunities to help you get started.
The Herberger Theater Center art gallery is accepting submissions for its “Unlikely Friends” exhibit that opens on January 3, 2020. The show will feature works depicting strange animal pairings and friendships. Guest curator Nicole McCaigue will be selecting works based on aesthetic, stylistic, and technical elements. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 13.
West Valley Arts Council is inviting artists to submit work for its 50th-anniversary art show, which is being curated by artist and Roosevelt Row creative Greg Esser. The exhibit will open at The Arts HQ gallery in Glendale on Friday, October 18. Applications are due on Friday, September 20.
The Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff is looking for fine
Several cities are participating in the latest iteration of the
Burton Barr Central Library is seeking exhibit proposals for its gallery, which plans to change exhibits approximately every six weeks during 2020. Artworks must be part of a cohesive body of work. A jury of professional artists and educators will review submissions, considering factors such as aesthetic quality, artistic merit, and technical ability. Submissions are welcome through Monday, September 30.
This year’s exhibition of fine art quilts will take place at Vision Gallery in Chandler, rather than Chandler Center for the Arts. It will be juried by fiber artist Georgia Heller. Artists can submit quilts with the theme “from ordinary to extraordinary,” for the exhibit that opens on Saturday, November 23. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 30.
Serrano’s in downtown Chandler is looking for an artist to design and paint a mural on an exterior wall of the restaurant. The artist will receive $4,000 to cover all costs of creating the mural. Applicants are encouraged to submit designs that reflect the values of the business owners, which include faith, family, and food. Applications are due on Monday, September 30.
The city of Surprise, along with the Surprise Arts & Cultural Advisory Committee, is seeking an artist to create art that will be installed in an existing seating area at City Hall. Artists are invited to submit designs that reflect or complement the theme of water, are transparent, and incorporate vertical elements. The deadline to submit work for consideration is Wednesday, October 3.
Art Intersection in Gilbert is accepting submissions for an exhibition of small artworks, which will open on Saturday, November 16. Juror Peter Bugg will be reviewing individual and collaborative works in multiple mediums, including drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and more. Artworks must be 12-by 12-inches in size. Artists should apply by Saturday, October 5.
The city of Tempe is looking for artworks to display inside its newly redesigned City Council chambers for one year. Selected works may be purchased for the city’s collection at the end of the display period. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 11.
Shemer Art Center is seeking submissions for its “Collected Treasures” exhibit opening on Monday, November 11. The exhibit will feature an eclectic variety of mixed-media artworks created with traditional or experimental mediums. Artists can submit work for consideration through Friday, October 11.
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum has put out the call for its 41st annual national juried exhibition, which will be curated by Luiza
Herberger Theater Center is looking for two-dimensional works to feature in the “Candid” exhibit opening on March 6, 2020, inside Bob’s Spot lounge. Curators Connie and AO Tucker will consider both the quality and originality of artwork submitted for consideration, as well as its adherence to the theme. Submissions are due on Friday, November 1.
Alwun House is accepting submissions for its annual “Lighthouse” exhibit, which will feature light-based artworks exhibited throughout indoor and outdoor spaces. The exhibition opens on Saturday, December 7. Artists should apply to participate by Friday, November 15.
Sedona Arts Center is seeking works by female artists who have been influenced by surrealism for an exhibition that will open on January 3, 2020, at Sedona Arts Center. The exhibition, which is designed to highlight women’s empowerment and the diverse heritage of surrealism, will be curated by Catriona McAra, a curator with Leeds Arts University in England. The deadline to submit work is Friday, November 15.
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is looking for work to feature in its Project Room, an experimental art space where the museum has shown solo and collaborative works created in diverse mediums, from plastic bags to thread. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 13.
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its North Gallery, a community gallery that highlights the work of Arizona artists and artists who have a significant presence in Arizona. Featured artists have shown work in diverse media, including ceramics, photography, prints, and sculpture. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 13.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Shemer Arts Center is accepting proposals for solo exhibitions, which will be reviewed by a panel of jurors and kept on file for up to two years. The center will accept proposals for artworks in diverse mediums created by emerging and established artists. There is a rolling deadline for submissions.
Mesa Arts Center is looking for creatives to co-curate upcoming Spark at Dark events, which feature an eclectic mix of visual and performance art in outdoor spaces on the Mesa Arts Center campus. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!