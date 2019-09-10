Hey, Creatives! Here's a Look at 20 Opportunities for Arizona Artists

The fall arts season is in full swing, with plenty of exhibits and artist opportunities happening around the state. If you’ve always wanted to get your work out there, it’s time to up your hustle and make it happen.

Here’s a look at 20 artist opportunities to help you get started.

'Unlikely Friends'



The Herberger Theater Center art gallery is accepting submissions for its “Unlikely Friends” exhibit that opens on January 3, 2020. The show will feature works depicting strange animal pairings and friendships. Guest curator Nicole McCaigue will be selecting works based on aesthetic, stylistic, and technical elements. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 13.

50th Anniversary Exhibit



West Valley Arts Council is inviting artists to submit work for its 50th-anniversary art show, which is being curated by artist and Roosevelt Row creative Greg Esser. The exhibit will open at The Arts HQ gallery in Glendale on Friday, October 18. Applications are due on Friday, September 20.

'It’s Elemental'



The Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff is looking for fine craft works to feature in its 2019 “It’s Elemental” exhibit. It will include both functional and nonfunctional works in several mediums, such as clay, fiber/paper, glass, metal, and wood. Submissions will be evaluated on design, workmanship, and manipulation of materials. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 20.

Throwback to Mary Neubauer's The Weather Room for IN FLUX Cycle 5. Sean Deckert/Calnicean Projects

IN FLUX



Several cities are participating in the latest iteration of the IN FLUX public art project, which presents primarily works of visual art in public spaces. The city of Phoenix plans to commission four works of performance-based art created by individuals or groups of creatives such as musicians, dancers, and visual artists, with other cities seeking out other types of work. Artists should submit proposals by Friday, September 20.

Library Exhibits



Burton Barr Central Library is seeking exhibit proposals for its gallery, which plans to change exhibits approximately every six weeks during 2020. Artworks must be part of a cohesive body of work. A jury of professional artists and educators will review submissions, considering factors such as aesthetic quality, artistic merit, and technical ability. Submissions are welcome through Monday, September 30.

EXPAND Holly Altman's work was part of a previous quilt show in Chandler. Lynn Trimble

'Art Quilts XXIV'



This year’s exhibition of fine art quilts will take place at Vision Gallery in Chandler, rather than Chandler Center for the Arts. It will be juried by fiber artist Georgia Heller. Artists can submit quilts with the theme “from ordinary to extraordinary,” for the exhibit that opens on Saturday, November 23. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 30.

Centennial Wall Mural



Serrano’s in downtown Chandler is looking for an artist to design and paint a mural on an exterior wall of the restaurant. The artist will receive $4,000 to cover all costs of creating the mural. Applicants are encouraged to submit designs that reflect the values of the business owners, which include faith, family, and food. Applications are due on Monday, September 30.

Water-Themed Installation



The city of Surprise, along with the Surprise Arts & Cultural Advisory Committee, is seeking an artist to create art that will be installed in an existing seating area at City Hall. Artists are invited to submit designs that reflect or complement the theme of water, are transparent, and incorporate vertical elements. The deadline to submit work for consideration is Wednesday, October 3.

'Little by Little'



Art Intersection in Gilbert is accepting submissions for an exhibition of small artworks, which will open on Saturday, November 16. Juror Peter Bugg will be reviewing individual and collaborative works in multiple mediums, including drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and more. Artworks must be 12-by 12-inches in size. Artists should apply by Saturday, October 5.

Art for City Council Chambers



The city of Tempe is looking for artworks to display inside its newly redesigned City Council chambers for one year. Selected works may be purchased for the city’s collection at the end of the display period. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 11.

EXPAND Glass work by Anne Mello previously exhibited at Shemer Art Center. Anne Mello/Photo by Lynn Trimble

'Collected Treasures'



Shemer Art Center is seeking submissions for its “Collected Treasures” exhibit opening on Monday, November 11. The exhibit will feature an eclectic variety of mixed-media artworks created with traditional or experimental mediums. Artists can submit work for consideration through Friday, October 11.

'Contemporary Crafts'



Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum has put out the call for its 41st annual national juried exhibition, which will be curated by Luiza deCamargo , associate curator for the Society of Arts and Crafts in Boston. Juror awards will total $2,000. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 18.

'Candid'



Herberger Theater Center is looking for two-dimensional works to feature in the “Candid” exhibit opening on March 6, 2020, inside Bob’s Spot lounge. Curators Connie and AO Tucker will consider both the quality and originality of artwork submitted for consideration, as well as its adherence to the theme. Submissions are due on Friday, November 1.

EXPAND Work by Maggie Keane previously exhibited at Alwun House. Maggie Keane/Photo by Lynn Trimble

'Lighthouse'



Alwun House is accepting submissions for its annual “Lighthouse” exhibit, which will feature light-based artworks exhibited throughout indoor and outdoor spaces. The exhibition opens on Saturday, December 7. Artists should apply to participate by Friday, November 15.

'31 Women Artists'



Sedona Arts Center is seeking works by female artists who have been influenced by surrealism for an exhibition that will open on January 3, 2020, at Sedona Arts Center. The exhibition, which is designed to highlight women’s empowerment and the diverse heritage of surrealism, will be curated by Catriona McAra, a curator with Leeds Arts University in England. The deadline to submit work is Friday, November 15.

Project Room Exhibit



Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is looking for work to feature in its Project Room, an experimental art space where the museum has shown solo and collaborative works created in diverse mediums, from plastic bags to thread. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 13.

North Gallery Exhibit



Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its North Gallery, a community gallery that highlights the work of Arizona artists and artists who have a significant presence in Arizona. Featured artists have shown work in diverse media, including ceramics, photography, prints, and sculpture. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 13.

EXPAND Texas, USA spotted recently at the Hot Box Gallery. Juan De Dios Mora/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Hot Box Gallery



Xico Arte y Cultura has a rolling deadline for submission from artists, curators, and arts group coordinators who would like to show work in the Hot Box Gallery comprising several shipping containers near the Evolve arts space in Roosevelt Row. Xico specializes in art created by Chicano/Latino and indigenous artists.

Solo Exhibitions



Shemer Arts Center is accepting proposals for solo exhibitions, which will be reviewed by a panel of jurors and kept on file for up to two years. The center will accept proposals for artworks in diverse mediums created by emerging and established artists. There is a rolling deadline for submissions.

Spark at Dark



Mesa Arts Center is looking for creatives to co-curate upcoming Spark at Dark events, which feature an eclectic mix of visual and performance art in outdoor spaces on the Mesa Arts Center campus. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.