 2024 Phoenix Saboten Con: Best costumes we saw | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Here's the best costumes we saw at Saboten Con 2024 in Phoenix

A look at the coolest costumes worn during the four-day anime convention at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel.
September 4, 2024
This Saboten Con attended created a fantastic-looking cosplay of Satan from the anime "Devilman Crybaby."
This Saboten Con attended created a fantastic-looking cosplay of Satan from the anime "Devilman Crybaby." Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Anime is a vibrant and imaginative realm, to put it mildly. So it stands to reason an event like Saboten Con, the largest anime and Japanese pop-culture convention in the Southwest, would be equally colorful.

Such was the case at the 2024 edition of the annual four-day event over Labor Day weekend. More than 20,000 people invaded the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel and Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, many wearing costumes inspired by anime, manga, video games and pop culture.

There were characters from such popular anime series as “Chainsaw Man” and “My Hero Academia,” as well as games like “Genshin Impact.” Some Saboten Con attendees even dressed as memes or viral figures, such as San Francisco resident Albert Ng's cosplay of Yusuf Dikeç, the Turkish marksman who went viral during the 2024 Olympics in Paris and has been embraced and parodied by anime fans.

Here’s a look at the memorable costumes and cosplayers we encountered at Saboten Con 2024 in downtown Phoenix.
click to enlarge Two girls dressed in colorful outfits.
Local cosplayer Dez Meow, left, and a friend dressed up as human versions of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Three cosplayers standing on a stage.
These Tucson cosplayers respectively portrayed Charged Armor Link, Ember Armor Link and Frostbite Link from "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person in a princess costume.
Prescott cosplayer Starlit Memory as Princess Zelda from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person dressed as a religious character from an anime.
Romanov Ball Cosplay as Cardinal Caterina Sforza from the anime and manga "Trinity Blood."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A man dressed in costume.
Print Bash Props of Prescott came to Saboten Con 2024 as Helios from "Sailor Moon."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person dressed in costume armor.
San Tan Valley cosplayer Hydrangia Workshop wore the T-65 Power Armor from Fallout 76.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Five people wearing costumes stand in a line.
The group cosplay was inspired by characters from "Minecraft."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person in costume stands in a hotel.
One of many cosplays inspired by "Five Nights at Freddy's" we saw at Saboten Con 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person in a bird costume.
Killian Davies of Mesa attended Saboten Con as Stolas Goetia from the animated series "Helluva Boss."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Three female friends wearing costumes.
These friends are cosplaying Mirko from "My Hero Academia," left, Alice from "Alice in Wonderland, center, and Power from "Chainsaw Man."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person in costume standing in a lobby.
Cosplayer lydia33.cos as Lelouch from the "Code Geass" anime series.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Friends stage a mock fight.
This group of friends staged a scene from the anime series "Wind Breaker."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Four people in costume stand in a row.
A group cosplay inspired by the "Kaiju No. 8" anime and mange series.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Cosplaying Shigaraki, left, and Deku, right, from the popular anime "My Hero Academia."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person wearing a costume in a wheelchair.
Local cosplayer Xaskfy as Silver from "Twisted Wonderland."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person wearing a costume with wings.
Local cosplayer _lost_feathers as Keigo Takami (a.k.a. Wing Hero: Hawks) from "My Hero Academia."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A couple dressed as Wendy and Colonel Sanders.
Wendy and Colonel Sanders during their off hours.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A woman dressed as a mythical Phoenix.
Lux Larkin's amazing-looking costume is a cosplay representation of a mythical Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Six people dressed in traditional Japanese costumes.
These friends dressed as characters created by manga author Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (a.k.a. MXTX).
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person dressed in costume.
This local cosplayer created a character and costume of their own design.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A man casually aiming a pistol.
Albert Ng of San Francisco came to Saboten Con as Yusuf Dikeç, the Turkish marksman who went viral durining the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A person dressed in a maid costume.
Chris Short of Mesa as Maid Levi from "Attack on Titan."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Two friends in costume.
These friends cosplayed Mabel Pines, left, and Dipper Pines, right, from "Gravity Falls."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A cosplayer in a fearsome-looking mask.
Something wicked this way comes.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A female cosplayer stands on a stage.
Schrei205 of Chadler as a Blood Elf Priest from "World of Warcraft."
Benjamin Leatherman




click to enlarge A woman in a fantastical costume.
Southern California resident Cherimage Cosplay as Cressida from the game "Tactics Ogre: Reborn."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Three people in costume.
Cosplaying characters from the anime series "Delicious in Dungeon."
Benjamin Leatherman
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Your guide to ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ parties and events in Phoenix

Film, TV & Streaming

Your guide to ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ parties and events in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Connie Chung book event set for Sept. 21

Books

Phoenix Connie Chung book event set for Sept. 21

By Jennifer Goldberg
Bridal Wars brings wedding-themed team competition to Phoenix

Valley Life

Bridal Wars brings wedding-themed team competition to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix’s Cult Classics film series is more than a night at the movies

Film, TV & Streaming

Phoenix’s Cult Classics film series is more than a night at the movies

By Angela RoseRed
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation